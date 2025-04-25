JDHS nine hold their own against Sitka

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé batter Nate Fick (10) connects on a pitch off Sitka’s Bryce Calhoun (16) during the Crimson Bears’ 5-1 loss to the Wolves on Friday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé shortstop Brandon Casperson tags out Sitka runner Tyson Bartolaba on a throw from catcher JJ McCormick during the Crimson Bears’ 5-1 loss to the Wolves on Friday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé shortstop Brandon Casperson tags out Sitka runner Tyson Bartolaba on a throw from catcher JJ McCormick during the Crimson Bears’ 5-1 loss to the Wolves on Friday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team went pitch for pitch against the visiting Sitka Wolves in a 5-1 loss Friday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park.

“Defensively we did fairly well,” JDHS coach Luke Adams said. “Playing a team as skilled and with the quality of Sitka any team is going to need to put runs on the board and we just weren’t able to do that tonight.”

JDHS’ lone run came in the bottom of the seventh inning as junior Tyler Frisby earned a leadoff walk, senior JJ McCormick earned a one-out walk, junior Chris Anderson earned a two-out walk to load the bases and senior Jacob Katasse earned an RBI with a walk scoring Frisby.

JDHS had strong fielding in the game. Two standout plays came in the top of the fourth inning. Junior shortstop Brandon Casperson pulled down a high line drive to nab the first out of the inning and then started a smooth double play later in the stanza fielding a hard ground ball at shortstop, flipping it to freshman Kamden Kissner at second and Kissner fired the ball to junior Riley Fick at first base.

Casperson and R. Fick had one hit apiece. McCormick had two walks and one stolen base.

Senior Christian Nelson pitched four innings, allowed just three hits and one run, walked five and struck out three to keep the Crimson Bears in a tight one-run game against Sitka pitcher Bryce Calhoun who threw 6.2 innings with just two hits and one run, while walking five and striking out 10.

JDHS sophomore Noah Lewis relieved for two innings and sophomore Silas Keeler for one.

Sitka’s Brett Ross, Chance Coleman, Tanner Steinson and Olen Weathers led with one RBI each. Calhoun led with two hits.

“We want to keep things in perspective for the team so each week we’re going to do what we can to get better,” Adams said. “We definitely have some areas to keep improving so we are up to that challenge.”

JDHS will face Sitka in a doubleheader on Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. (JV play at noon).

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.