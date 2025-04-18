JYWC sends seven grapplers to Adidas National tournament

Seven Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé athletes represented their hometown Juneau Youth Wrestling Club at one of the nations most prestigious club wrestling tournaments last weekend on the 14 mats of the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri for the Adidas National Wrestling Tournament.

“I’ve competed at that level quite a few times, but this one felt different as it was probably my last tournament of high school wrestling,” 138-pound JDHS senior Colton Cummins said. “I was most happy about making weight. It was tough.”

Cummins and JDHS 163-pound classmate Hayden Aube, 143-pound junior Marlin Cox, 133-pound junior Oliver Abel, 192-pound sophomore Jaxin Jim, 133-pound sophomore Landon Dunn and 138-pound freshman Caleb Aube all participated and had strong showings.

Coaches were JDHS 2023 graduate Carson Cummins, the first Juneau wrestler to place in four high school state tournaments, and assistant coach, and Cummins’ father Loren, a 1977 state champion.

“It helps a lot because they both know me better than anyone else,” Colton Cummins said. “I trust their coaching and judgement. Both my father and brother were very successful wrestlers, they know how I wrestle, know where to put me in different situations, and know what to tell me to do. It helps to know that win or lose they will always be in my corner rooting for me not just in wrestling, but for life. I’m so grateful to my dad, my uncle Val, Carson and all my other coaches who have helped me through the years. Now it’s my chance to do the same.”

Coach Carson Cummins said “They all performed well and learned lots. They are a great group of guys who are willing to work hard to improve as wrestlers. It was a great experience all around. I’ve been coaching them pretty much solo for the last few weeks and we have been having early morning practices on top of their club practices. It was well worth it.”

The competition at most big national tournaments has so much talent that efforts are rewarded for more than just the top placer in the form of All-American Status diplomas designating a wrestler for a top-eight finish.

At many national venues a state champion or even a season-long undefeated wrestler many not even make the top eight.

Colton Cummins, Hayden and Caleb Aube and Jim all achieved All-American Status at the tournament. Aside from winning first place the designation in the highest form of reward for grapplers.

“Well, this was my first time ever wrestling out of Alaska so it felt like a whole new thing,” Hayden Aube said. “It was crazy wrestling people not from Alaska but I like it because you didn’t know who anyone was.”

The JYWC grapplers were also wrestling athletes who had just finished their high school state tournaments while the JDHS athletes finished their season in December, meaning diet and practice regimes were largely dependent on the specific Juneau wrestlers to stay tuned up for nationals.

Cummins and H. Aube placed fourth in their respective weight brackets, C. Aube and Jim placed eighth.

“I felt very excited because this was my first out-of-state tournament,” Jim said. “And to be there at the arena was a great experience for me, I really found my style of wrestling.”

Jim survived a crucial blood round match to earn entry into the medal rounds, a match that signified the hard work grapplers put in that many do not see.

“Blood round was a great match and I did the moves I have been practicing for months,” Jim said of the exhaustion and elation of winning that match. “I also felt good mentally because I had great coaches in my corner. The work my teammates and I put in for this tournament was outstanding. We would get up early in the morning and do morning practices then head to school, and show up for club practices. We would do morning practices almost every day since mid February. This tournament was really fun and the people I had in my bracket had amazing sportsmanship. I thank Hayden Aube for being my wrestling partner, making me better and better each day. I also want to thank Loren Cummins for inviting me to this tournament and Carson Cummins for coaching me.”

Jim is noted by the coaching staff as always asking questions to improve, a hard worker who has found a sport that challenges him and allows him to release frustration, anger and pain in a positive way that brings him respect and honor to his family and his team.

Grappler Marlin Cox said, “They say you either win or you learn. There is no losing in wrestling, only lessons. You can learn so much at these big tournaments.”

The team also had the opportunity to participate in a wrestling clinic with guest grappler Ridge Lovett from the University of Nebraska. Lovett is the 2025 149-pound NCAA Wrestling Champion.

The coaching staff also noted that Landyn Dunn wrestled other grapplers in the clinic and signed up for challenge matches after the tournament for more experience.

“Even though I didn’t do as well as I wanted there is more time for me to get back to working on myself and reaching the goals that I have set,” Dunn said. “My favorite part was just being able to go on this trip and taking every single moment in and just being grateful. I think it was 100% worth it because it taught me all these great things.”

For seniors Colton and Hayden they now face a new opponent, college considerations.

Hayden Aube is hoping to play college football but hasn’t decided where as of yet, possibly Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Colton Cummins has found a coach to follow.

“I will most likely end up wrestling whereever my brother goes,” Colton Cummins said of following his brother Carson to a university. “For now I am focused on helping the club kids around me succeed more than I ever did. I really love coaching and plan to continue my wrestling journey as a coach while I firm up my future plans.”

Older brother and current coach Carson is being actively recruited by colleges in Oregon and Idaho. Of Carson’s four state finishes, one was as runner-up to Eli Francisco, a current USA World Team member who represented the USA in Rome.

Carson will be reaching a decision in the coming weeks. One thing for certain is he will not be alone.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.