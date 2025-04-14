Local senior hoopsters play last minutes as all-stars

Southeast girls in the 1A/2A game included - back row - second from left Haines’ Ashlyn Ganey (blue 1), fifth from left Haines’ Emma Dohrn (gold), sixth from left Metlakatla’s Lexi Cook (blue) and far right Hoonah’s Krista Howland (blue 0). Front row - second from left Haines’ Ari’el Godinez Long (gold 1), and fifth from left Klawock’s Lea Amour (blue 10). (Photo courtesy Krista Howland)

Kake seniors Aiden Clark (42) and Keontay Jackson (40) leave the court together at the AABC Alaska Senior All-Star Game on Saturday at Anchorage’s Grace Christian High School. (Photo courtesy Keontay Jackson)

Ketchikan senior Marcus Stockhausen (31), Kayhi coach Eric Stockhausen, Monroe Catholic senior Jett McCullough (13) and Nome Beltz senior Finn Gregg (23) pose at the AABC Senior All-Star Game on Saturday at Anchorage’s Grace Christian High School. The three players will be teammates at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. (Photo courtesy Eric Stockhausen)

High school basketball seniors from around Alaska attended the 2025 Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star events over the weekend at Anchorage’s Grace Christian High School. The AABC promotes the sport, its coaches, players and officials through the event.

This was the 16th annual all-star gathering — it was halted two years due to COVID-19 — and 92 players were chosen by the AABC selection committee for the 2025 games.

“The association looks to assemble senior all-star rosters representing every region in Alaska,” AABC president Eric Stockhausen said. “Coaches nominate their seniors and others who deserve the recognition. Not all of those invited are able to attend for various reasons, but we are thankful for those who are able to attend. Once our list of semi-finalists are assembled, a committee of member coaches work to invite finalists and the rosters are then finalized.”

Seniors from Southeast included Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Pedrin Saceda-Hurt; Ketchikan’s Marcus Stockhausen; Haines’ Ashlyn Ganey, Ari’el Godinez Long and Emma Dohrn; Hoonah’s Krista Howland; Kake’s Aiden Clark and Keontay Jackson; Klawock’s Lea Amour; Metlakatla’s Brody Booth, Carter Marsden and Lexi Cook; Mt. Edgecumbe’s Donovan Standifer, RJ Didrickson and Lauren Cedars; Sitka’s Trey Demmert; and Wrangell’s Kyan Stead.

“The all-star game was an amazing experience,” Saceda-Hurt said. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that I was given in order to play against the top players in 3A/4A of Alaska. It was just a fun time.”

Saceda-Hurt plans to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

“It is a DIII school where I am able to continue my basketball career,” he said. “I plan on majoring in kinesiology and in the future will hope on becoming an athletic trainer or a physical therapist.”

On Friday, the event included a team reveal with a DJ, cold sparklers and a slide show. There was also a girls/boys three-point contest won by Ella Boerger (Grace Christian) and Bryson Homekingkeo (Koyuk), and a girls/boys free-throw contest won by Tonya Karpow (Colony) and Ray Sagoonick (Shaktoolik). Service’s Logan Zadra won a slam dunk contest.

“I am very grateful to have gotten the opportunity to participate in the senior all-star game,” Hoonah’s Howland said. “Even though I didn’t get to play because of my injury I was happy to go for the experience. I haven’t decided on a school yet, but I have multiple offers to get recruited for basketball. I just need to make a commitment. I plan to major in kinesiology to become a physical therapist in the future.”

On Saturday, college coaches from the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the largest community college conference in the nation, were on hand to watch and evaluate players in a series of camps before the all-star games later in the evening.

“The all-star game was great experience,” Marcus Stockhausen said. “I got to see a bunch of my friends and connect with a lot of people who I have never met. It was refreshing to play in a game with no real consequences with the best guys from across the state.”

Stockhausen said he plans to major in secondary education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, earning his certification in history while playing basketball for the Nanooks.

“Hopefully I will be able to minor in coaching so that I will be able to follow in my dad’s footsteps and take over the coaching job when he is done,” he said.

Stockhausen also got to team up with future UAF teammates Finn Gregg of Nome-Beltz and Jett McCullough of Monroe Catholic as the senior boys and girls players were divided into blue and gold teams for four all-star games on Saturday. 3A/4A boys and girls played two games and 1A/2A boys and girls played two games.

The 3A/4A boys Blue team defeated the Gold team 87-80.

“It was a blessing to be selected for the all-star team,” MEHS’ Didrickson said. “An awesome experience and opportunity to play with and against some of Alaska’s top hoopers.”

Didrickson will be wrestling at Colorado State Pueblo and pursuing a degree in exercise sciences.

That sentiment was echoed by his MEHS classmate Standifer, who will be playing college basketball at either Pierce College or Southwest Oregon Community College and studying engineering.

The Blue team were McCullough 17 points (guard, Monroe), Didrickson 16 (forward, MEHS), Deng Deng 15 (G, East), Gregg 11 (G, Nome), Bishop Hardman 8 (G, West), M. Stockhausen 6 (G, Kayhi), Jal Tharjiah 4 (F, East), Tino Tucker 4 (F, Valdez), Saceda-Hurt 3 (G, JDHS), Madden Cockroft 3 (G, Bethel), Marek Hajdukovich (F, Dimond), Ridge Spencer (F, Colony), KJ Rogers (G, Hutchison) – coached by E. Stockhausen (Kayhi) and Silas Paniptchuk (Shaktoolik).

The Gold team were Orson Hoogendorn 22 points (F, Nome), Muhammed Sabally 12 (G, East), Zadra 11 (G, Service), Demmert 8 (G, Sitka), Jarrett Gage 7 (G, Valdez), Standifer 7 (Center, MEHS), Landon Swinning 6 (G, North Pole), Ethan Goodwin 3 (G, Barrow), Tyler Cage 2 (G, Chugiak), Caleb Doerr 2 (G, South), Buob Marial (G, West), Logan McCann (G, Palmer) – coaches Steve Compagno (Sitka) and Jake Borst (Cordova).

“I really enjoyed getting to watch Pedrin and support him one last time during his high school career at the Senior All-star game,” JDHS coach Robert Casperson said. “It’s a great event that is really well run by the AABC to showcase senior basketball players from across the state. I was proud of Pedrin and how hard he competed and how well he represented through his efforts. Pedrin looked like he had a lot of fun playing with the best our state has to offer, and that was cool to see.”

The 3A/4A girls Blue team defeated the Gold 82-80.

The Blue team were Ally Shelley 14 points (G, Colony), Sophie Lentfer 13 (G, Grace), Briella Herron 12 (G, Bethel), Ashlyn Waggoner 11 (C, Colony), Shannel Kovalsky 10 (C, Monroe Catholic), Morgan Maldonado 9 (G, Mountain City Christian Academy), Arianne Derrickson 5 (center, West Valley), Boerger 3 (G, Grace), Sienna Pederson 3 (G, Dimond), Niveah Heartwell 2 (G, South) – coaches Jeff Lentfer (Grace) and Jubilee Heinbaugh (Glennallen).

The Gold team were Hallie Clark 23 (G, Colony), Tonya Karpow 18 (F, Colony), Evan Hamey 17 (C, Dimond), Nevaeh James 11 (F, Service), Kyana Harpak 7 (G, Bethel), Channing Lowney 2 (G, Homer), Aniah Harris 2 (F, West), Cedars, (C, MEHS), Nevaeh Moreland (G, Lathrop) – coaches Thomas Berg (Colony) and Joshua Cadzow (Fort Yukon).

Shelley stated she “was very honored and excited to be contacted by the AABC Vice President and invited to participate in the Senior All Stars events last weekend! I had a blast at the event.”

Shelley has received an athletic scholarship to play basketball at Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) in Missouri. HLGU is an NAIA division 1 school that is a member of the American Midwest Conference. She will be majoring in Business Administration.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Shelley said. “It confirms my favorite saying that ‘Nothing can take the place of persistence.’”

MEHS’ Cedars is attending either Fort Lewis College or UAF and studying dental hygiene.

“I appreciate the recognition and the opportunity to have attended the Senior All-Star Game,” Cedars said. “Playing alongside the top players in the state was an amazing closing to my high school basketball career.”

The 1A/2A boys Gold team defeated the Blue team 84-82.

“Being selected for the all-star game felt great as only so many can get picked,” Kake’s Jackson said. “Playing in the game was an amazing experience as it was a close game and getting an opportunity to play with those guys I played with felt amazing.”

The Gold team were Jackson 12 points (F, Kake), Miles Osmond 12 (G, Su Valley), John Itliong 10 (G, Cordova), Ian McGarry 10 (G, Cook Inlet Academy), William Morgan 10 (G, Aniak), Connor Hootch 8 (F, Emmonak), Chiko Jacob 6 (C, Cordova), Rowdy Tripp 5 (F, Sand Point), Aqquilluk Hank 5 (C, Tikigaq), Michael Renshaw 4 (G, Tri-Valley), Justus Mulcahy 2 (G, Nunamiut), Ian Chayalkun (G, Chevak), Dominic Johnson (G, Tikigaq), Homekingkeo (G, Koyuk) – coaches S. Paniptchuk and E. Stockhausen.

The Blue team were Jethron Nanalook 14 points (G, Manokotak), Paxson Commack 14 (G, Unalakleet), Jonas Carroll Jr 13 (F, Effie Kokrine), Ben Carroll 13 (C, Fort Yukon), Booth 7 (G, MET), Asher Titus 7 (F, Minto), Reid Williams 6 (G, Tri-Valley), Ray Sagoonick 3 (F, Shaktoolik), Clark 3 (C, Kake), Stead 2 (G, Wrangell), Marsden (C, MET), Noah Pearson (F, Cordova), Liam Pingayak-Green (F, Chevak) – Borst and Compagno.

“Being selected for the AABC all-star game was an amazing and honoring experience,” Haines’ Godinez Long said. “I met lots of very skilled players and got the honor of playing one last high school game with some of the best players in Alaska. It was very special that all three of our Haines High School girls got the chance to attend the event and was even more fun that we got to play against one another. I was very grateful for the chance to pay again before heading off to pursue a career in emergency medical services. I plan to work as an EMT for a little while before going for my paramedic license from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.”

The 1A/2A girls Gold team defeated the Blue team 70-62.

The Gold team were Jennifer Nash 25 points (G, Tikigaq), Ariana Lake 16 (G, Hooper Bay), Beth Ivanoff 9 (F, Unalakleet), Kali Hill 8 (G, Chevak), Iyana Andreanoff 6 (C, Nenana), Tianna Lewis 4 (F, King Cove), Godinez Long 2 (G, HNS), Raeleen Bradley (G, Unalakleet), Dohrn (F, HNS), Morgan Gundersen (G, Sand Point) – coaches Cadzow and Berg.

The Blue team were Cook 16 points (C, MET), Laney Green 14 (F, Chevak), Susie Long 12 (G, Hooper Bay), Cheyenne Fields 8 (G, Glennallen), Brooke Schaeffer 6 (C, Napaaqtugmiut), Armour 4 (G, KLW), Ganey 2 (G, HNS), Howland (G, HNH), MaryMae Brandell (G, King Cove), Marie Housler (G, Nenana), Amara Warren (G, Lumen Christi) – coaches Heinbaugh and Lentfer.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given to attend the event,” Haines’ Ganey said. “I think it is pretty cool that all three of our seniors got the chance to go play one more time with some of the best players in the state. It was also super fun to play on the same team as the girls we have been playing against for the past four years.”

Ganey will be attending the University of Alaska Anchorage and majoring in early childhood education.

Classmate Emma Dohrn is attending Montana State University to study graphic design.

“It was a privilege to represent my community and play against other girls in the class of 2025. Our grade has very competitive players from across the state and it was a great experience to play with college-bound and other skilled players. I am so grateful to have received this recognition,” Dohrn said.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.