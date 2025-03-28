Championships set for Gold Medal tournament on Saturday

A memorial photo of Harriet Knudson sits in a special chair courtside at Friday’s Haines and Hoonah B Bracket game at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. Knudson once said she saw every Gold Medal game since its start in 1946. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hoonah’s Kayden Lamebull-Ingram (11) is fouled by Haines’ Kyle Rush (behind) while Tyler Swinton and Kyle Fossman defend during Haines’ 75-70 B Bracket elimination game win Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Haines’ Kyle Fossman (42) defends a scoring shot by Hoonah’s Sean Oliver during Haines’ 75-70 B Bracket elimination game win Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire

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Kake’s Trevor Rostad (22) scores over Hydaburg’s Don Alander (4) during Hydaburg’s 91-43 C Bracket elimination game win Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake’s Shea Jackson (23) shoots over Hydaburg’s TJ Young during Hydaburg’s 91-43 C Bracket elimination game win Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake’s Brandon Jackson (55) blocks a shot by Klukwan’s Brian Friske (23) during Klukwan’s 75-43 Masters Bracket elimination game win over Kake at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake’s Lloyd Davis scoops a shot under pressure from Klukwan’s Dave Buss and Brian Friske (23) during Klukwan’s 75-43 Masters Bracket elimination game win over Kake at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hooper Bay’s Ernie Joe and Yakutat’s Lorena Williams battle for a loose ball Friday during Hooper Bay’s 60-58 Women’s Bracket elimination game win over Yakutat at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hooper Bay’s Susie Long (3) is fouled by Yakutat’s Nadine Fraker (10) and Trinity Jakcson (12) Friday during Hooper Bay’s 60-58 Women’s Bracket elimination game win over Yakutat at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Mt. Edgecumbe’s Zach Anderson (50) blocks a shot by Filcom’s Jhowel Estigoy (21) during Mt. Edgecumbe’s 86-79 A Bracket elimination game win Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Filcom’s Tony Yadao runs Mt. Edgecumbe defender Tyrell Cromer through a screen by Garrett Bryant (31) during Mt. Edgecumbe’s 86-79 A Bracket elimination game win Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Filcom’s Tony Yadao runs Mt. Edgecumbe defender Tyrell Cromer through a screen by Garrett Bryant (31) during Mt. Edgecumbe’s 86-79 A Bracket elimination game win Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Five more teams were eliminated Friday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in the George Houston Gymnasium, setting the stage for Saturday’s bracket championships.

A (OPEN) BRACKET

MT. EDGECUMBE 86, FILCOM 79

Friday morning tipped off with two teams full of firepower and bravado as Mt. Edgecumbe, who had to overcome an opening round 91-67 loss to finalist Juneau-AML, had battled through the losers’ bracket to meet Filcom, a team that lost to Juneau-AML 90-58 in the semifinals.

Mt. Edgecumbe would earn the rematch in a tightly contested 86-79 win over Filcom.

Mt. Edgecumbe’s Tyrell Cromer, Zach Anderson and Kaison Herrmann scored the opening three baskets around two shots from past the arc by Filcom’s Sean Oliver for a 6-5 lead. Herrmann hit from distance for 9-5, and Filcom’s Alwen Carrillo and Garrett Bryant took the lead 10-9.

Mt. Edgecumbe would go on a 13-6 run to end the first quarter on two point scores while Filcom’s Oliver hit two shots from past the arc to trail 23-16.

Mt. Edgecumbe’s largest lead would be 34-20 and Filcom would close that to 37-32 with two minutes left in the second quarter. But Mt. Edgecumbe came out of a timeout with baskets by Herrmann and Claude Young, while Filcom countered with scores by Oliver and TJ Guevarra to close to 45-34 at the half.

Filcom would make one of their patented runs as Bryant hit from the arc to open the second half, Oliver Guevarra did the same and Oliver did it one more time. Tony Yadao became familiar with his old high school court and finished with two straight scores and a 50-49 lead.

Filcom’s Bryant and Mt. Edgecumbe’s Zach Anderson would be asked by the referees to take a two-minute break and when play resumed, Mt. Edgecumbe’s Brian Friske found two free throws and a basket and Young scored for a 55-52 lead to counter two free throws by Filcom’s Carrillo.

Carrillo would hit on a drive and then from distance to counter two free throws by Mt. Edgecumbe’s Herrmann, and Herrmann would score on a drive to counter a basket by Filcom’s Bryant as the teams ended the third quarter knotted up at 59-59.

Mt. Edgecumbe’s Anderson would hit four free throws and Filcom’s Guevarra answered one set off a lob pass from Carrillo. Carrillo answered the other set on a scoring drive to tie the game at 63-63.

Mt. Edgecumbe’s RJ Didrickson hit to make the score 65 and was tied by Filcom’s Carrillo. Mt. Edgecumbe’s Anderson hit from the arc and was tied by Bryant, who scored inside and was fouled by Anderson and hit the free throw to knot the score clock at 68-68.

That was the final tie as Mt. Edgecumbe went on a 10-2 run behind a three by Herrmann and work inside by Anderson and Zach Kline for a 78-71 lead with three minutes left.

Oliver pulled Filcom to within four points, but Herrmann hit two free throws and a shot past the arc for an 83-74 lead.

Filcom’s Yadao brought the score to 77, but Anderson countered for an 85-77 lead.

Carillo would notch Filcom’s last basket and Hermann hit one free throw to give Mt. Edgecumbe the final 86-79 spread.

Mt. Edgecumbe 86 – Hermann 26 (1F), Anderson 22 (2F), Didrickson 15 (2F), Young 10, Kline 8 (1F), Brian Friske 4, Cromer 2 (1F). Mt. Edgecumbe hit 18-30 at the free throw line.

Filcom 79 – Oliver 28 (2F), Carrillo 18 (3F), Yadao 12 (2F), Bryant 11 (6F), Guevarra 6 (4F), Jhowel Estigoy 3. Filcom hit 3-4 at the line.

WOMENS’ BRACKET

HOOPER BAY 60, YAKUTAT 58

Hooper Bay surprised Yakutat 60-58 in their elimination game and earned a trip to Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game against Craig, a team that defeated Hooper Bay in the semifinals 70-49 and Yakutat 53-41 in the quarterfinals.

With five minutes remaining in the game, Hooper Bay trailed 50-49 and Yakutat’s Janie Jensen hit to make that 52-49.

Hooper Bay’s Florence Kargi scored to cut the deficit to 52-51 and teammate Ariana Lake scored for a 53-52 lead.

Yakutat’s Kim Armendariz hit on a drive for a 54-53 lead and teammate J. Jensen pushed it to 56-53.

Hooper Bay’s A. Lake got loose outside the arc and tied the game at 56-56 with just under two minutes remaining.

Yakutat’s Rose Fraker hit in the key for a 58-56 lead. Hooper Bay’s Kargi tied the game on a fake and score in the key for 58-58.

A Yakutat miss went out of bounds to Hooper Bay, and they called timeout. On the inbounds play, Hooper Bay’s A. Lake drove the length of the sideline and laid the ball in for a 60-58 lead with 24 seconds left.

A Yakutat turnover gave the ball back to Hooper Bay and they had 3.9 seconds to kill. But their pass went into Yakutat’s end and in a scrum went out of bounds.

Yakutat inbounded under their basket, but their shot was blocked and a last-second follow was tarnished by the buzzer sounding.

Yakutat held an early 15-10 first-quarter lead, but Hooper Bay took the air out of the ball to patiently run their offense, and battled back to open the second quarter on scores by Kargi, A. Lake and Iyana Andreanoff for a 16-15 advantage.

Yakutat’s J. Jensen hit two free throws and Fraker a jumpshot to regain a 19-16 advantage. Yakutat would go on an 8-5 run for a 26-21 lead behind scores by Cheyenne Latu, Shaye Jensen and J. Jensen. Hooper Bay scores came from Andreanoff and A. Lake.

Hooper Bay’s Kargi scored to close to 26-23, but Yakutat’s J. Jensen and Nadine Fraker hit for a 30-23 lead with 56 seconds left in the stanza.

Hooper Bay’s Sandra Lake scored inside, Tenisha Smith hit from distance and A. Lake tied the game at 30-30 as the buzzer sounded.

Yakutat’s Trinity Jackson scored to open the final stanza and Hooper Bay’s Andreanoff and S. Lake scored for a 34-32 lead.

Yakutat went on a 10-0 run to lead 42-34 behind Jackson, J. Jensen and Lorena Williams.

Hooper Bay’s Mary Long scored to close to 42-36 and Yakutat’s S. Jensen pushed the lead to 44-36.

Hooper Bay’s Zoey Lake hit from past the arc to close to 44-39 and Susie Long hit at the buzzer to close to 44-42.

The teams would exchange baskets, with Hooper Bay working back to trail 50-49 with the five-minute dynamics to follow.

Hooper Bay 60 – A. Lake 19 (1F), Kargi 10 (1F), S. Long 8 (1F), Andreanoff 6 (1F), Z. Lake 6 (1F), Smith 5 (1F), S. Lake 4 (3F), M. Long 2, Brandi Hale (4F). Hooper Bay hit 2-6 from the free throw line.

Yakutat 58 – J. Jensen 19, T. Jackson 10 (2F), Nadine Fraker 7 (2F), Latu 6 (1F), S. Jensen 6 (2F), R. Fraker 4, Williams 3, Armendariz 3 (1F). Yakutat hit 10-15 from the line.

MASTERS’ BRACKET

KLUKWAN 75, KAKE 43

Klukwan jumped out to a 22-2 lead over Kake in their Masters’ Bracket elimination game and held off their opponents for a 75-43 win. Klukwan advances to Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game against Sitka, a team that had beaten Kake 87-46 in the semifinals.

Klukwan led Kake 32-6 starting the second quarter, and Kake closed to 36-20 on a string of baskets by Lloyd Davis and Jay Peterson and some defensive work inside by Robert Jackson and Brandon Jackson. But Klukwan’s Brian Friske and Stuart Dewitt picked up shots past the arc just as teammate Michael Ganey, Dave Buss and Friske had done in the first quarter and led 44-21 at the half.

Klukwan would outscore Kake 19-10 in the third quarter and both teams played even in the final stanza.

Klukwan 75 – B. Friske 19, Ganey 16 (1F), Dewitt 9, Scott Forbes 8 (3F), Andrew Friske 7, Buss 6, Dan Hotch 5, Daniel Klanott 3, Neil Erickson 2 (1F), Pete Dorn (2F), Erik McCormick (1F). Klukwan hit 8-10 from the free throw line.

Kake 43 – B. Jackson 10 (1F), Peterson 7, L. Davis 7 (1F), Pete Vernetti 6 (1F), Adam Davis 4, Nick Davis 4 (2F), Tim James 2, Robert Jackson 2 (3F), Jess Ross 1. Kake hit 9-15 from the line.

C BRACKET

HYDABURG 91, KAKE 43

Hydaburg’s fast-breaking squad pulled away from Kake’s tight defensive side and held on for a 91-72 elimination game win to earn a spot in Saturday’s 5 p.m. C Bracket championship game against Metlakatla. Hydaburg had lost to Metlakatla 74-65 in the semifinals and Kake had opened the tournament with a 63-53 loss to Metlakatla.

In Friday’s win, Hydaburg led early behind baskets by Devin Edenshaw from past the arc, TJ Young on a fast break and then an under-the-basket reverse layup, and Matt Carle hit a free throw. Kake stayed right with them as Shea Jackson hit from past the arc and Dean Cavanaugh had two free throws.

Hydaburg would lead 18-14 after the first quarter.

Kake tied the game as Cavanaugh and Trevor Rostad opened the second stanza with baskets.

Hydaburg responded with a shot past the arc by Darren Edenshaw and a rebound that he took full court to lay in. Teammate Don Alander added a free throw for a 24-18 lead.

Kake’s Kelly Brown scored to pull 24-20 and then hit from distance to trail 24-23 with five minutes left in the stanza.

Hydaburg would go on a 13-4 run to lead 37-27 with three minutes left behind TJ Young and Darren Edenshaw, who accounted for seven and 14 points in the quarter, respectively. Trailing 37 -27 with under a minute, Kake’s S. Jackson and Rudy Bean closed the score to 37-32. But Hydaburg’s Young and Edenshaw pushed it to 41-32. Kake’s Rostad hit at the buzzer to trail 41-35 at the half.

Hydaburg would outscore Kake 23-17 in the third quarter and 27-20 in the final stanza as both teams continued to exchange small runs.

Kake pulled within 10 points, 64-54, to open the fourth quarter on two Bean free throws. But Hydaburg’s Greg Frisby scored for 66-54. Kake added four straight free throws by Bean and Rostad but Hydaburg’s Frisby hit two himself for 68-58.

Hydaburg’s Joe Young and Frisby hit a pair of buckets to offset two scores by Kake’s Rostad and continued to counter, opening a 87-65 lead with three minutes remaining in the game and would hold on to the 91-72 win.

Hydaburg 91 – Darren Edenshaw 29 92F), TJ Young 22, Joseph Young 12 (2F), Greg Frisby 10 (2F), Don Alander 8 (3F), Devin Edenshaw 5 (1F), Matt Carle 3 (1F), James Washington 2 (2F), Nathan Olsen (1F). Hydaburg hit 11-16 from the free throw line.

Kake 43 – Kelly Brown 19 (1F), Trevor Rostad 18 (5F), Rudy Bean 13 (3F), Dean Cavanaugh 9, Shea Jackson 7 (1F), Shane Padgett 4 (3F), Dylan Lee 2 (1F), Derek Knudson (1F). Kake hit 12-17 at the line.

B BRACKET

HAINES 75, HOONAH 70

Haines and Hoonah went down to a Friday fourth-quarter wire for a spot in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game against defending champion Angoon. Haines had lost to Angoon 77-72 in a Monday quarterfinal and Hoonah fell to Angoon 89-70 in Thursday’s semifinal.

Both Haines and Hoonah opened with their strengths on Friday.

Hoonah went inside first with Jaylin Prince and Sean Oliver finding baskets, and Haines’ Orion Falvey and Kyle Rush hit from past the arc.

Hoonah had a strength of baskets by Kayden Lamebull-Ingram on drives and step backs and Haines from Tyler Swinton past the arc and also off the glass.

Hoonah held a 21-17 lead after the first quarter behind inside board work led by Orion Dybdahl, while Haines was patient bringing the ball upcourt against the Hoonah press.

The game was tied twice in the second stanza with Haines notching the tie at 23-23 on a Kirby Faverty basket and again at 28-28 on a Swinton shot past the arc. Haines would take a 38-30 lead at the half.

Haines went up by 10 points, 47-37, in the third quarter with Faverty and Swinton doing most of the damage. But Hoonah went on a 13-2 run behind scores from Joseph Cornell Jr, Oliver, Lamebull-Ingram and Tyrell Cromer for a 50-49 lead.

Haines’ Swinton and Kyle Fossman countered scores by Hoonah’s Samuel Lamebull-Morcueda with Fossman’s basket coming at the buzzer for a 54-52 lead

Hoonah’s Dybdahl tied the game to start the fourth quarter. But Haines’ Faverty and Fossman took it back from inside the arc and out.

The teams would exchange baskets throughout the fourth quarter with Hoonah pulling to two points, 62-60, on a basket by Oliver. Haines’ Fossman would hit fourth straight free throws with Hoonah’s Lamebull-Ingram getting a steal and score in between, to trail 66-62.

Lamebull-Ingram had a second steal and closed to 66-64, but Fossman hit two free throws and Swinton inside to go up 70-64.

Haines took the air out of the ball while Hoonah pressed. Haines would only hit 5-10 free throw down the stretch while Hoonah pulled to 74-67 on a Dybdahl score and free throw and 74-70 on a Richard Didrickson shot past the arc.

Haines’ Swinton hit the final point for 75-70.

Haines 75 – Swinton 26 (2F), Fossman 22 (2F), Faverty 18 (1F), Rush 5 (5F), James Hart 2, Tyler Healy 2, Kai Sato (1F). Haines hit 12-20 at the free throw line.

Hoonah 70 – Oliver 19 (4F), Lamebull-Ingram 16 (2F), Coronell Jr 10 (3F), Dybdahl 10 (2F), Lamebull-Morcueda 4 (3F), Didrickson 4, Prince 4, Cromer 3, Malaki Nichols (1F). Hoonah hit 8-9 at the line.

SATURDAY CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

A (Open) Bracket at 11 a.m. features Juneau-AML against Mt. Edgecumbe; 1 p.m. Women’s Bracket features Craig against Hooper Bay; 3 p.m. Masters’ Bracket features Sitka against Klukwan; 5 p.m. C Bracket features Metlakatla against Hydaburg; and 7 p.m. B Bracket features Angoon against Haines.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.