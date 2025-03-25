Shakeout of teams underway as Gold Medal hits halfway point on Wednesday

Gold Medal game announcer Anthony Ziegler entertains the crowd with game scoring, announcements and witty banter Wednesday during action at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Young fans cheer for Klukwan during a Master’s Bracket elimination game against Hoonah on Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kiyomi Waters and Nicole Burkhart spend time Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Erick Waters holds Milcah Waters during action Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hoonah’s Krissy Bean has her shot checked by Kake’s Heather Gatti (44) and Crystal Shaquanie (8) during Hoonah’s 60-41 Women’s Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hoonah’s Cheyenne Jack (8) hits a shot past the arc over Kake’s Anna Ashenfelter during Hoonah’s 60-41 Women’s Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hoonah’s Antonia Fogg (22) battles for a rebound with Kake’s Heather Gatti and Miakah Nix during Hoonah’s 60-41 Women’s Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Yakutat’s Lorena Williams attempts to steal a ball from Angoon’s Roxann Braley during Yakutat’s 79-30 Women’s Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Ketchikan’s Clayton Olmstead (2) gets around Haines’ Kirby Faverty (23) during Haines’ 91-51 B Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Haines’ Kyle Fossman (42) hits a shot passed the arc over Ketchikan’s Clayton Olmstead (2) during Haines’ 91-51 B Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hydaburg’s Vinny Edenshaw protects the ball under pressure from Kake’s Simon Friday during Hydaburg’s 70-47 B Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Angoon’s Kenny Willard Jr. (25 hits a shot past the arc over Metlakatla’s Archie Dundas (22) during Metlakatla’s 76-60 Masters Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Metlakatla’s Danny Marsden is defended by Angoon’s Marti Fred (4) and Byron Jack Jr. (15) during Metlakatla’s 76-60 Masters Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Klukwan’s Andrew Friske (12) and Dave Buss (22) try to contain Hoonah’s Mark Prpich during Klukwan’s 94-73 Masters Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-AML’s Cody Grussendorf (13) defends Filcom’s Alwen Carrillo (11) during Juneau-AML’s 90-58 A Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-AML’s Mahina Toutaiolepo (24) passes out of a double team by Filcom’s defends Filcom’s Jhowel Estigoy (21) and Angelo Garcia during Juneau-AML’s 90-58 A Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Mt. Edgecumbe’s Zach Anderson (50) scores on a screen by Brian Friske (33) as Southeast Boys’ Ryan Lee (40) closes out during Mt. Edgecumbe’s 81-55 A Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Mt. Edgecumbe’s Zach Anderson (50) scores on a screen by Brian Friske (33) as Southeast Boys’ Ryan Lee (40) closes out during Mt. Edgecumbe’s 81-55 A Bracket elimination game win Wednesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Teams are making travel arrangements in opposite directions as the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in the George Houston Gymnasium reached the halfway point on Wednesday.

Tired legs have given way to open jump shots and harder fouls, but the competition level continues to remain at a high level and fans are still packing the bleachers.

A BRACKET

MT. EDGECUMBE 81, SOUTHEAST BOYS 55

It was sad to see that one of these two teams would have to be eliminated, but there is an old saying around basketball circles, “Only one team wins the last game of the tournament.”

This track meet featured some of the top-notch players from the Alaska area. The Southeast Boys got some early action from Orion Dybdahl inside and Samuel Lockhart outside. Meanwhile, Mt. Edgcumbe featured another 2024 graduate from their state-runner up team with Kaison Herrmann going with RJ Didrickson, Jacob Friske and Tyrell Cromer — but any player that stepped onto the court from any team was worth the price of admission.

Mt. Edgecumbe went up 19-11 after one quarter, but the Southeast Boys stormed back to tie the score at 24-24 behind scores by Lockhart, Ryan Lee and two deep shots from Eric Waters. Lee also had three blocked shots in the stanza. Lee would finish the game with five blocks and Dybdahl four

Mt. Edgecumbe closed the quarter on a 15-4 run to lead 39-28 at the half and stayed ahead the rest of the way. Mt. Edgecumbe’s Zach Anderson finished with 10 rebounds.

Mt. Edgecumbe advances to play against semifinal loser Filcom in an 11 a.m. Friday elimination game. That game’s winner will advance to Saturday’s championship against Juneau-AML.

Quarter scores: MT.E 19-11, MT.E 39-28, MT.E 55-43

Mt. Edgecumbe 81 – Didrickson 28, Herrmann 17 (3F), Anderson 14, Brian Friske 9, J. Friske 6 (2F), Cromer 4, Andrew Friske 3 (1F). Zach Kline (2F).

Southeast Boys 55 – Lockhart 15 (2F), Dybdahl 15 (2F), Lee 13, Eric Waters 9 (3F), Simon Friday 3, Kayden Lamebull (1F).

JUNEAU-AML 90, FILCOM 58

Filcom’s Sean Oliver scored the first basket of the game, Juneau-AML’s Kaleb Tompkins tied the game and teammate Brady Carandang hit from distance for a 5-2 lead. That would be the course of the first quarter as both teams answered small runs.

Oliver tied the game at 5-5 and teammate Garrett Bryant gave them the 7-5 lead.

After Juneau-AML’s Kendrick Payton tied the game at 7-7, Filcom’s Storm Aguirre hit from past the arc for his team’s final lead of the contest at 10-7.

Juneau-AML went on a 15-2 run to end the first quarter up 22-12.

The lead would never fall under 10 points for the remainder of the game, and Juneau-AML led 44-28 at the half and 75-47 at the end of three quarters.

Juneau-AML advances to Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game. Filcom plays an 11 a.m. elimination game on Friday against Mt. Edgecumbe.

Quarter scores: JNU 22-12, JNU 44-28, JNU 74-47.

Juneau-AML 90 – Tompkins 16 (1F), Mahina Toutaiolepo 16 (2F), Chase Saviers 13 (1F), Payton 10 (2F), Guy Bean 8 (1F), Cody Grussendorf 8 (2F), Ethan Kadake 6, Carandang 5, Collin Ludeman 4 (1F), Kolby Hoover 2, Joe Ortega 2, Keontay Jackson (1F). Juneau hit 16-22 at the free throw line.

Filcom 58 – Alwen Carrillo 16 (4F), Oliver 10 (3F), Tony Yadao 9, Alin Vale 7 (1F), Aguirre 5 (4F), Jhowel Estigoy 3 (1F), Bryant 3 (3F), Christian Yadao 3, TJ Guevarra 2 (1F). Filcom hit 11-13 from the line.

MASTERS BRACKET

KLUKWAN 94, HOONAH 73

Klukwan and Hoonah put on a battle in the first half as Jeremy Martin hit for eight first-quarter points for Hoonah. Klukwan’s Andrew Friske hit twice from past the arc in the stanza, and teammates Michael Ganey, Dave Buss and Brian Friske once to give Klukwan a 25-20 lead after 10 minutes.

Hoonah’s Martin continued his shooting in the second stanza, but so did Klukwan from past the arc and they opened a 50-40 lead at the half.

Hoonah’s Martin, Joe Coronell Sr, Andy Gray, Mark Prpich and Kamal Lindoff all found the scorebook in the third quarter while Klukwan’s Brian Friske scored eight points, Buss added another arc beater and A. Friske a shot closer in for a 63-57 lead with just 10 minutes remaining.

Klukwan’s Coronell Sr. scored 12 of his game-high 33 points in the final stanza to hold off any challenge by Hoonah.

Klukwan advances to a 9 a.m. Thursday elimination game against Metlakatla.

Quarter scores: KLWN 25-20, KLWN 50-40, KLWN 63-57

Klukwan 94 – B. Friske 33 (2F), Ganey 18 (5F), Buss 15 (3F), Stuart Dewitt 9 (1F), A. Friske 9 (4F), Daniel Klanott 6, Neil Erickson 2, Scott Forbes 2 (2F), Erik McCormick (1F), Peter Dorn (1F). Klukwan hit 14-25 at the free throw line.

Hoonah 73 – Martin 24 (2F), Cornell Sr 13 ( 4F), Gray 11 (1F), Lindoff 11 (4F), Prpich 6 (5F), Louie White Sr 3 (4F), Archie Brown 3, Albert Hinchman 2 (1F), Duane Jack Sr (1F). Hoonah hit 14-24 at the line.

METLAKATLA 76, ANGOON 60

Metlakatla had to hold off a game Angoon squad in a thriller elimination game.

Angoon was within four points numerous times including 43-39 with three minutes left in the third period.

Metlakatla’s Danny Marsden hit two free throws to push ahead 45-39, but Angoon’s Travis See hit a pair of free throws and Kenny Willard Jr. hit from past the arc to close to 45-44 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Another pair of free throws by Marsden and a drive scoring by Archie Dundas made it 49-44.

Willard hit again and Levi Johnson Sr. added a free throw to pull to 49-47, but Marsden scored a short jumper to give Metlakatla the 51-47 lead as the third quarter ended.

Angoon’s L. Johnson hit to open the final stanza and pull to 49-47. But Metlakatla’s Willie Hayward had a score, then a steal and score to push back to 55-49.

Another shot past the arc by Willard closed to 55-52, but once again Metlakatla got baskets by Marsden and Dundas for a 60-52 lead.

After a pair of Angoon free-throws Metlakatla’s Hayward hit two shots, one past the arc for a 65-54 lead and they would close the game on an 11-6 run for the 76-60 win.

Metlakatla advances to play a 9 a.m. elimination game Thursday against Klukwan.

Quarter scores: MET 19-9, 32-23, 51-47.

Metlakatla 76 – Hayward 30 (4F), Dundas 17, D. Marsden 15 (3F), Tom Brendible 5 (1F), Fred Wigg 4, Steve Booth 3 (2F), John Marsden 2 (3F). Metlakatla hit 11-16 from the free throw line.

Angoon 60 – Willard 19 (2F), L. Johnson Sr. 18 (2F), Dim Johnson 9 (1F), Kyle Johnson Sr. 5 (2F), See 4 (5F), Frank Lane 3, Byron Jack Jr 2 (1F), Marti Fred (1F). Angoon hit 8-12 at the line.

B BRACKET

HYDABURG 70, KAKE 47

In one of the classic matchups of all time Hydaburg and Kake put two extremely talented teams on the floor.

With historic contests between the two in championships, semifinals and elimination games they continue to compete well and provided fans with another shot-for-shot, steal-for-steal and foul-for-foul 40 minutes of basketball.

Kake’s Ethan Kadake got hot early, hitting seven points in the first quarter to give Kake a 15-13 lead after 10 minutes.

Vinny and Donald Edenshaw each hit from past the arc in the second quarter while Jessie Louie and Claude Young took some of the pressure off in the key and Hydaburg took a 29-25 lead at the half.

Tempers flared in the second half, but basketball play took center stage as both teams put every last second of time into hard defense, rebounding and, of course, scoring. Kake would defend full court while Hydaburg worked harder on the half-court line in.

Hydaburg offense spread the court and let V. Edenshaw do his thing as a variety of Kake defenders tried to slow him down, while Kake offense continued to hammer the boards and attack the basket.

Hydaburg would outscore Kake 22-9 in the third stanza for a 51-34 advantage with 10 minutes remaining to play. An 8-2 run to open the final stanza put Hydaburg up by 59-36 and they would hold at least a 20-point advantage through the remainder of the game.

Quarter scores: KAKE 15-13, HYD 29-25, HYD 51-34

Hydaburg 70 – V. Edenshaw 20, Trevor Olsen 12 (1F), D. Edenshaw 12 (3F), Louie 11 (1F), Tyler Bell 6, Claude Young 5 (3F), Abraham Hillarie 4. Hydaburg hit 4-8 at the line.

Kake 47 – Dominic Ross 11 (1F), Kadake 10 (3F), Keontay Jackson 7 (4F), Tracy Jackson 6 (4F), Tristan Ross 6 (5F), Simon Friday 5, Brandon Ward (2F). Kake hit 2-6 at the line.

HAINES 91, KETCHIKAN 51

Haines wasted little time in establishing a punishing full-court defense and high-octane offense as they opened a 20-4 lead over Ketchikan in just three minutes of action and led 35-10 after the first quarter.

Haines’ Tyler Swinton disrupted the first three Ketchikan shots and hit his own from past the arc, then blocked a shot. James Hart scored, Kirby Faverty scored, Kyle Fossman scored and they opened with a 12-0 lead.

Ketchikan’s Gunnar Farstad hit the first bucket for his team and Haines then continued their run with Faverty, Hart, Swinton, Kyle Rush, Fossman, Tyler Healy, Fossman from the arc twice, Swinton and Fossman ending the first quarter.

Ketchikan’s Archen Seludo had two buckets in the first quarter.

Haines’ Faverty collected 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter and nine in the third stanza.

A running clock due to the scoring differential started in the second quarter and Haines’ Kai Sato Franks hit a driving layup at the first-half buzzer for a 65-23 lead.

Haines would continue on in cruise control and earn a 1:30 p.m. Thursday elimination game against Hydaburg.

Quarter scores: HNS 35-10, HNS 65-23, HNS 78-33.

Haines 91 – Faverty 25 (2F), Tyler Swinton 21 (1F), Kyle Fossman 16, Tyler Healy 11 (1F), James Hart 7, Chevy Fowler 4 (1F), Kyle Rush 3, Kai Soto 2 (3F), Eric Brouillette 2 (1F), Jacob Friske (1F). Haines hit 8-9 at the free throw line.

Ketchikan 51 – Gunnar Farstad 15, Archie Dundas 12 (1F), Juan Coronel 9, Seth Marrs 8 (3F), A. Seludo 4, Clayton Olmstead 3 (1F), Fredrick Seludo (1F). Ketchikan hit 3-4 from the line.

WOMEN’S BRACKET

YAKUTAT 79, ANGOON 30

Yakutat eliminated Angoon from the tournament with a balanced scoring attack and a rotation of defensive defenders that should propel them back into the championship game on Saturday.

Yakutat hit four three-point shots in the first quarter from three different players as Kim Armendariz, Trinity Jackson and Shaye Jensen all found net from past the arc to help take a 20-12 first-quarter advantage.

Angoon’s Kayla Woodbury accounted for 10 of her team’s first-quarter points.

Yakutat continued to connect past the arc in the second quarter with Nadine Fraker notching one, S. Jensen one, Jackson one and Cheyenne Latu two, plus Larena Williams and Janie Jensen tallied points in closer as Yakutat went up 50-14 at the half. They would lead 62-19 after three quarters.

Mary Johnson would connect on three shots past the arc to lead Angoon in scoring with 15 points.

Yakutat advances to play Hoonah at noon Thursday in an elimination game.

Quarter scores: YAK 20-12, YAK 50-14, YAK 62-19.

Yakutat 79 – S. Jensen 13, Jackson 13, J. Jensen 11 (2F), Armendariz 11, Latu 10, Williams 8 (1F), N. Fraker 7 (1F), Rosę Fraker 6. Yakutat hit 4-6 from the free throw line.

Angoon 30 – Johnson 15 (1F), Woodbury 13, Jordyn Bennett 2, Sydney Johnson (1F), Alejandra Paniagua (1F), Kendra Feller (1F), Roxann Braley (3F).

HOONAH 60, KAKE 41

Hoonah eliminated Kake from the tournament with a spirited game between two teams that play hard to the finish. Kake’s Monica Ashenfelter and Hoonah’s Antonia Fogg and Melissa Fisher all shot well from the field in the first quarter as Hoonah led 22-11.

Hoonah went on a 10-0 run to open the second quarter for a 20-point lead at 31-21.

Hoonah started taking the air out of the ball in the fourth quarter, spreading the court and patiently waiting for a path to the basket to protect their 47-34 lead.

Kake’s Heather Gatti rebounded a missed shot and passed to M. Ashenfelter who scored to cut the lead to 47-36.

Hoonah ran more time off the clock, but this time Fisher hit from past the arc for a 50-36 lead. On their next two possessions Fogg scored inside and Alona Howland hit from past the arc for a 55-36 lead.

Kake continued to press, but an open shot by Hoonah’s Cheyenne Jack past the arc made the score 58-37 with two minutes remaining.

M. Ashenfelter hit from past the arc to close to 58-40 and was answered by Hoonah’s Rachel White for 60-40.

Kake’s M. Ashenfelter put the last point on the board with a free throw.

Hoonah advances to Thursday’s noon elimination game against Yakutat.

Quarter scores: HNH 22-11, HNH 35-21, HNH 47-34.

Hoonah 60 – Fogg 16 (1F), Fisher 15 (1F), Howland 12 (1F), Jack 6, Larissa Dybdahl 4 (5F), Joenelle Stavland 3, Krissy Bean 2 (1F), White 2 (3F). Hoonah hit 8-14 from the line.

Kake 41 – M. Ashenfelter 21 (3F), Crystal Shaquanie 5 (4F), Sydney Not 4, Vanessa Brown 4, Gatti 3 (4F), Miakah Nix 2 (4F), Anna Ashenfelter 2 (2F). Kake hit 5-15 from the line.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.