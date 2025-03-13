Cooking For Pleasure: Easy cinnamon rolls

My father really loved cinnamon rolls. In his later years I would make bargains with him in which he would make a repair for me such as fixing my garbage disposal and in return I would bake these for him. One Sunday I brought a complete batch over to him, still warm from the oven. He took one look at them and asked if I would like “half of one.”

Over the many years I’ve been making them I discovered that the less flour I used, the better and more tender they were. So now, the night before I bake them, I make a very thick batter-like dough and allow it to rise in the refrigerator overnight.

This process makes the dough much easier to handle the next day. I roll out the chilled dough into a large rectangle to about ¼-inch thick. After being rolled up, the thin dough results in many layers of buttery and spicy sweet filling. I use chopped pecans in mine but you can substitute raisins or leave them plain, as you prefer. These are awesome for a brunch, particularly at Easter.

Ingredients for the dough:

2 packages of dry yeast

½ cup warm water (not hot)

2 eggs

1½ cups lukewarm milk

½ cup butter at room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp salt

5-6 cups of all-purpose flour

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add to milk, eggs, butter, salt and sugar. Stirring constantly (or in a stand mixer) add three cups of flour or enough to make a thick batter. Beat until it sheets off a spoon. Then, gradually add the remaining flour, one cup at a time, beating continuously until a very soft dough is formed. Place in a large greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and chill overnight in the refrigerator.

The next day, scrape out the dough onto a floured work area. Let rest for 20 minutes. Gather together the following ingredients:

½ cup sugar mixed with 2 tsp of cinnamon

½ cup softened butter

1 cup nuts or raisins (optional)

Roll out dough as thinly as possible into a large rectangle. Think about 12 inches by 20 inches. Keep the dough thickness as uniform as possible.

Spread softened butter evenly all over dough. Sprinkle on the sugar/cinnamon mix.. Add nuts or raisins.

Starting at the top (wider part), roll up the dough tightly. Spray or grease a 9 X 11 inch baking pan. Cut into 1 ½ inch pieces and place in baking pan with about a ½ inch space between rolls. Place any extra rolls into a smaller pan.

Let rise in warm place for 1 to 1 ½ hours. Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 to 25 minutes or until rolls are a golden brown.

When they are ready, remove from the oven and place a rack over the rolls then flip them upside down onto a large cutting board. Flip them over again so that they are topside up. Frost them with the following icing:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons softened butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 -3 tablespoons cream or half and half

Mix thoroughly and spread onto warm rolls with a spatula. The icing will immediately melt onto the rolls and form a glaze.

Try not to burn yourself when pulling apart your first roll!

• Patty Schied is a longtime Juneau resident who studied at the Cordon Bleu in London, has cooked meals for both AWARE and the Glory Hall, and has written a cookbook. Cooking For Pleasure appears every other week in Capital City Weekly.