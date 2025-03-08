JDHS players earn all-conference honors at regions

The 4A Girls All Conference players Juneau-Douglas’ Layla Tokuoka, Kerra Baxter, Caiylnn Baxter, Kayhi’s Aspen Bauer, Juneau-Douglas’ Gwen Nizich and Cambry Lockhart stand for a photo at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Saturday. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

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The 4A Boys All Conference players Juneau-Douglas’ Ahmir Parker, Pedrin Saceda Hurt, Joren Gasga, Kayhi’s Marcus Stockhausen, Jonathan Scoblic and Gage Massin stand for a photo at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Saturday. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

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The 4A Girls All Conference players Juneau-Douglas’ Layla Tokuoka, Kerra Baxter, Caiylnn Baxter, Kayhi’s Aspen Bauer, Juneau-Douglas’ Gwen Nizich and Cambry Lockhart stand for a photo at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Saturday. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears placed eight players on the boys and girls 4A All-Conference teams at the ASAA 2A/4A Region V tournament Saturday at Ketchikan’s Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium.

Crimson Bears boys earning that honor were senior Pedrin Saceda-Hurt, junior Joren Gasga and senior Ahmir Parker.

Crimson Bears girls earning the honor were seniors Kerra Baxter and Cailynn Baxter, juniors Gwen Nizich and Cambry Lockhart and sophomore Layla Tokuoka.

Ketchikan seniors Marcus Stockhausen, Jonathan Scoblic and Aspen Bauer also earned the selection.

2A Boys All-Conference selections included Craig senior Aiden Benolken and junior Josh Bennett; Haines senior Phoenix Swaner and junior Colton Combs; Metlakatla seniors Brody Booth, Carter Marsden and Troy Russell; Petersburg junior Aiden Knudsen; and Wrangell seniors Daniel Harrison and Kyan Stead.

2A Girls All-Conference selections included Craig senior Faith Horner and sophomore Sara Steffen; Haines seniors Ashlyn Ganey, Ari’el Godinez-Long and Emma Dohrn; Metlakatla juniors Saadiha Buffalo, Mia Winter and Morgan Hayward; Petersburg senior Iris Case; and Wrangell sophomore Alana Harrison.

On Friday, the JDHS girls and Ketchikan boys earned the Region V berth to the 4A state tournament March 19-22.

Also Friday, Metlakatla claimed the boys and girls championships and top Region V seeds to the 1A/2A state tournament starting Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Wrangell boys defeated Petersburg 48-35 for the boys 2A runner-up berth to state, and the Haines girls defeated Wrangell 44-24 for the girls 2A runner-up berth. Last week the Kake boys and Klawock girls earned the 1A top seeds to state and the Skagway boys and Hoonah girls are the 1A runner-up seeds.

Other awards from Saturday’s Region V 2A/4A tournament:

Free throw competition champions — Juneau’s Cambry Lockhart and Joren Gasga.

Three-point competition champions — Haines’ Emma Dohrn and Wrangell’s Kyan Stead.

2A cheer team winners — Haines Glacier Bears.

4A cheer team winner — Ketchikan.

The 4A cheer All-Tournament team — JDHS’ Aidan Lazo-Chappell, Karina San Miguel and Hadley Bex and Ketchikan’s Kate Thomas, Clara Odden and Casidee Zartman.

The 2A cheer All-Tournament team — Metlakatla’s Tricia Lindsey and Shannon McCarty; Petersburg’s Hannah Slaven and Markus Anderson; Wrangell’s Paige Hoyt, Aubrey Wynne, Kailyn McCutcheon and Natalia Ashton; and Haines’ Isabelle Alamillo and Ruby Martin.

The Kayhi dance team received a top ranking of Superior; the JDHS dance team opted not to be judged.

Dance team All-Stars — JDHS’ Isabella Cadigan-McAdoo, Stella Moran and Reonna Maloney and Ketchikan’s Myleigh Sambrano and Morgan DeLact

Team sportsmanship award — Petersburg.

Good Sport team selections included:

JDHS’ Ben Sikes, Damian Efergan, Mary Johnson and Athena Warr.

Petersburg’s Lukas Dormer, Tyler Ward, Natalee Bertagnoli and Aurora Wolf.

Haines’ Sydney Salmon, CC Elliott, Kobe Brew and James Stickler.

Craig’s Faith Horner, Abby Patten, Xavier Lawnicki and Carter Bergtold.

Ketchikan’s Aspen Bauer, Lauren Tucker, Jozaiah Dela Cruz and Edward Dela Cruz.

Metlakatla’s Frank Guthrie, Sitka Atkinson, Saadiha Buffalo and Makari Martinez.

Wrangell’s Jackson Powers, Boomchain Loucks, Madelyn Davies and Selah Purviance.

All-Academic team selections included:

JDHS’ Lucy Bennett, Quentin Curtis, Isabel James Dinner, Samantha Day, Dorothy Germain, Trygve Hermann, Gracie Kohuth, Elijah Levy, Maisy Messing, Hayden Soboleff, Gavin Gerrin, Pedrin Saceda-Hurt, Ben Sikes, Addison Wilson, Haylee Baxter, Isabella Cadigan McAdoo, Bristol Casperson, Serena Crupi, Laura Gibb, Shaelynn Lee, Reonna Maloney, Stella Moran, Amelia Yadao, Ayla Keller, Sophia Percy and Stefano Rivera.

Ketchikan’s Sasha Panningona-Doyon, Myleigh Sambrano, Hunter Cowan, Clara Odden, Vienna Pahang, Oscar Pickrell, Shyla Abajian, Aspen Bauer, Carol Frey, Lillian Goodwin, Haley Warren, Jonathan Scoblic, Marcus Stockhausen, Katherine Leach, Tony Shirey, Casey Styles and Neila Urquhart.

Haines’ Alex Weerasinghe, Phoenix Swaner, Kobe Brew, Emma Dorn, Ashlyn Ganey, Ari’el Godinez Long, Willa Stuart, Colin Aldassy and Kate Benda.

Wrangell’s Daniel Harrison, Lucas Schneider, Kyan Stead, Ander Edens, Aubrey Wynne and Anika Herman.

Petersburg’s Trent Kittams, Lukas Dormer, Eleanor Kandoll, Kylie Mattingly, Markus Anderson, Ashley Eilenberger, Dakota Caples, Adrian Ducat, Joseph Tagaban, Sean Toth, Cayden Turland and Elias Ward.

Metlakatla’s Brody Booth, Carter Marsden, Frank Guthrie, Lexi Cook, Tricia Lindsey and Kalleigh Miller.

Craig’s Faith Horner, Chloe Vasquez, Carter Bergtold, Tyler Smith, Savannah Alduenda, Rocky Stock, Paulnell Tallman and Grant Maygren.