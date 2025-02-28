Kake boys top Klawock 56-40 for Region V 1A Championship

The Kake Thunderbirds defeated the Klawock Chieftains 56-40 Friday for the Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Boys Basketball Tournament Championship at the Thunder Mountain Middle School gymnasium behind a showcase game from senior Keontay Jackson who scored a game-high 32 points, nine rebounds and one blocked shot.

“This means a lot,” Jackson said. “We lost in the finals at state last year and I’ve always wanted to go back, and go back with a meaning and show the true power that Kake has, and all the dedication we put into playing ball.”

Kake’s first two scores were one free throw apiece from Jackson and junior Devin Aceveda. The Thunderbirds trailed Klawock 9-2 with four minutes of action remaining in the first quarter.

Klawock’s lead came from scores by sophomores Raymond Fairbanks and Tristin Ryno, and two baskets from senior Tanner Smith, one from a drive and the other past the arc. The Chieftains would not score again in the stanza.

Kake’s Jackson scored on a rebound, hit from past the arc, hit from inside, was fed off a rebound by senior Aiden Clark for a score, put a highlight reel block on a Klawock shot which was gathered by senior Talen Davis who fed it back to Jackson for a score. Jackson helped trap defend with sophomore Xzavier Munoz-Torres which led to a steal and score by Davis for a 15-9 lead as the quarter ended.

“I’m really just out here trying to keep the energy up as a team,” Munoz-Torres said. “Sometimes we get down when they go on far stretches. So we’re trying to keep the energy up. Keep playing defense. That’s who we are. We keep playing defense.”

Munoz-Torres plays each game with a huge smile on his face as well.

“I just love playing basketball,” he said. “I love seeing my team win. I love winning. So just being a part of that team, being a starter and being able to win is amazing. That’s why I love it.”

Davis hit two free throws to start the second quarter, Munoz-Torres hit a free throw and then a shot past the arc. Jackson made the tally 23-9 and then put an exclamation-type power block on a Klawock shot, sending it to a lucky fan.

“I like getting a block because that gives us another possession to work with,” Jackson said.

Jackson would exchange two baskets apiece with Klawock junior Connor Bagby for 28-13 and Kake’s Aceveda exchanged a score with Klawock’s Smith for 30-15. Smith added a shot past the arc for 30-18.

Kake’s Clark would score twice off offensive rebounds, and Davis off a defensive rebound and full-court dribble for a 36-18 lead. Klawock’s Ryno hit two free throws to end the half 36-20.

“This win means a lot,” Clark said. “It’s our fourth regional title in a row as a team, my second. We came out tonight, different atmosphere than last year, so we just came out and showed we can handle our business.”

Klawock opened the second half with a shot past the arc by Bagby to trail 36-23, but would get no closer the rest of the game.

Kake responded with a 14-8 run, including a steal and dunk by Jackson, three steals by Davis, one steal apiece from senior Josiah Jackson and Clark, and a score at the buzzer by K. Jackson for a 50-31 lead.

Key to many of the Thunderbird bursts were their pressure full-court and half-court traps on defense.

“My mindset is get as many steals as I can,” J. Jackson said. “Each basket is worth attacking that for. I put a hand up for every pass. I was inspired by my coach to play better defense. It took hard work but I’ve done it. It took a while and each game is worth every single time and I’m proud to say I have a great defensive team too.”

Kake starters K. Jackson scored twice in the final stanza and Clark once for the Thunderbirds only six points, but the entire bench went through their defensive work on the court in a substitution of victory.

Klawock would outscore Kake 9-6 in the final stanza, including a shot past the arc by sophomore Raymond Fairbanks.

Jackson led Kake with 32 points and six rebounds, Clark had nine points and seven rebounds, T. Davis seven points and nine steals, Munoz-Torres four points, J. Jackson and Aceveda two points apiece.

The Thunderbirds hit 9-16 at the charity stripe, the Chieftains 4-6.

Smith led Klawock with 15 points, Ryno eight, Fairbanks seven and freshman DJ Peele four.

“I’m blessed,” Kake coach Anthony Ross said. “I’ve had a great group of guys these past four years and to come full circle from where it started, and to come back and do it again, it is just a lot of hard work and determination. A lot of trust from these boys in the process that I bring. It is hasn’t always been easy. I’ve had 0-16 seasons. And to just come here and go undefeated the last three years, you know, two losses (at state), but we’re not done. This was a stepping stone because this wasn’t our goal. We want redemption. We want to get back in the big show.

Kake fell in the state title game last season to King Cove. The year before they won the state title. The year prior to that was COVID-19.

“We won five out of the last six regionals if you don’t count COVID,” Ross said. “But like I said, I’m just blessed. Great support from the community, parents and these boys that just trust in the process and working hard.”

When asked how his team plays so unselfishly and rotates on and off the floor without complaints Ross noted his love for the NFL.

“I’m a big Eagles (Philadelphia) fan,” Ross said. “Jalen Hurts’ ‘It’s all about winning.’ That’s what it comes down to. It doesn’t matter who scores what or who does what. It matters about winning.”

Kake will play in the March Madness Alaska 2025 1A/2A Basketball State Championships March 12-15 at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center.

Klawock can qualify for state with a win at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the runner-up game against the early Saturday elimination game winner between Skagway and Hydaburg.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.