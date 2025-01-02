Crimson Bears ice Golden Bears

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior captain Luke Bovitz (4) works for a puck against Bartlett High School during the Crimson Bears 7-5 win over the Golden Bears on Friday at the Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play again Saturday at 3 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Matthew Plang (22) works for a puck against Bartlett High School during the Crimson Bears 7-5 win over the Golden Bears on Friday at the Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play again Saturday at 3 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Paxton Mertl (7) shoots against Bartlett’s Dylan Beals during the Crimson Bears 7-5 win over the Golden Bears on Friday at the Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play again Saturday at 3 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Paxton Mertl (7) shoots against Bartlett’s Dylan Beals during the Crimson Bears 7-5 win over the Golden Bears Friday at the Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play against Saturday at 3 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé hockey team were in a sheet shootout with visiting Bartlett High School on Friday inside the Treadwell Ice Arena, and the Crimson Bears put seven in the net and the Golden Bears five.

The Crimson Bears trailed just twice in the contest.

Bartlett’s Dylan Beals scored (assisted by Kaison Postma) at 8:31 of the first period for a 1-0 lead, but JDHS captain Luke Bovitz tied the game at 5:32 unassisted.

Bartlett would take the lead 2-1 with just a minute remaining in the stanza on a goal by Wyatt Rust (ast. Beals).

JDHS would tie the game with 10:25 left in the second period on an unassisted goal by senior Mattthew Plang and never trailed again. The Crimson Bears added three more goals in the period as senior Dylan Sowa scored unassisted at 9:17, Bovitz on a power play at 1:31 (Sowa, senior Emilio Holbrook) and Plang at 1:12 (Holbrook, freshman Ryker Nelson) for a 5-3 lead. Bartlett’s Landon Morton had scored with 8:10 left in the second (Nick Cunitz, Beals).

Bartlett cut the lead to 5-4 on an unassisted goal by Postma with 7:01 left in the third period but JDHS senior Xander Smith (Bovitz) scored a minute later for a 6-4 advantage and Holbrook (Plang) scored with 2:19 left for 7-4.

Bartlett’s Andy Rust (W. Rust) hit with a minute remaining in the match for the 7-5 final.

Once again, JDHS senior Caleb Friend came up big for the Crimson Bears in the net against a Division I opponent. The two sides play again at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Treadwell Arena ice.

The DII Crimson Bears improve to 4-5-1 overall (2-2 in the DII Northern Lights Conference). JDHS had beaten Kodiak 7-2, 5-0 and 9-0 and fallen to Houston 6-1, North Pole 4-2 and 5-2 and Palmer 4-3 and 8-4, and tied with Colony 3-3.

Bartlett is 2-8 overall and in seventh place in the Division I Cook Inlet Conference (1-5). They have defeated Service 5-1 and Homer 7-4 and lost to Dimond 5-2 and 7-2, Soldotna 10-2, Kenai 8-3, Eagle River 4-2, South Anchorage 11-1 and Chugiak 9-1.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.