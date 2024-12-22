Solstice Sweater Shuffle brings style to shortest day of the year

Winners of the Best Sweater Award at the Solstice Sweater Shuffle were the family unit of Calder Taintor, Keegan Jackson, Luke Taintor and Finn Taintor. (photo courtesy race directors)

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Participants in the 2024 Solstice Sweater Shuffle pose for a photo at Lena Beach campground. (Photo courtesy race directors)

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Participants in the 2024 Solstice Sweater Shuffle pose for a photo at Lena Beach campground. (Photo courtesy race directors)

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A festive group of runners participated in the Solstice Sweater Shuffle on Saturday at the King Salmon Shelter at Lena Beach, marking the shortest day of the year one with cheery holiday colors.

The Juneau Trail and Road Runners event featured a four-mile and one-mile race. Both races were on an out-and-back course, with holiday cookies featured at four aid stations along the route.

Brandon Ivanowicz (age 43) was the top male four-mile runner in 25 minutes 44 seconds, and Katelyn Schultz (24) the top female and fourth overall with 28:41.

Finn Taintor (7) was top male one-mile runner in 7:47 and Lillian Bellmore (7) top female and third overall in 7:54.

Prizes were given to the top three male and female finishers in both the four-mile and one-mile races.

The much coveted Best Sweater Award went to the family of Luke Taintor, Keegan Jackson, Finn Taintor and Calder Taintor.

Four-mile overall (place, name, age, time, gender):

1. Brandon Ivanowicz, 43, 25:44, M; 2. Ian Novak, 23, 26:44, M; 3. Luke Taintor, 37, 28:11, M; 4. Katelyn Schultz, 24, 28:41, F; 5. David Fure, 29, 29:13, M; 6. Eric Antrim, 51, 30:29, M; 7. John Cole, 51, 30:30, M; 8. John Nagel, 63, 31:20, M; 9. Brian Bilbo, 36, 31:23, M; 10. Debbie McBride, 61, 34:10, F; 11. Lauren Sanzone, 44, 34:34, F; 12. Becky Bohrer, 46, 35:37, F; 13. Gregory Larsen, 35, 35:52, M; 14. Christy Gentemann, 36, 35:56, F; 15. Danielle Dunivin, 34, 35:56, F; 16. Jacqueline Stabbert, 28, 35:56, F; 17. Steven Schmitz, 63, 36:15, M; 18. Barbara Thurston, 58, 36:42, F; 19. Gus Marx, 55, 37:18, M; 20. Ray Howard, 60, 38:29, M; 21. Alida Bus, 38, 39:39, F; 22. Tory Cole, 20, 40:01, F; 23. Sarah Cole, 19, 40:02, F; 24. Britt Tonnessen, 41, 42:58, F; 25. Zane Jones, 42, 42:58, M; 26. John Eldridge, 73, 44:42, M; 27. Jenna Schlener, 31, 45:11, F; 28. Carly Harmon, 33, 52:57, F; 29. Lu Seapy, 54, 55:04, F; 30. Mike McKrill, 79, 55:09, M; 31. George Elgee, 73, 55:09, M; 32. Fred Baxter, 80, 55:09, M; 33. Kristine Lovied, 58, 1:09:23, F; 34. Sheryll Cox, 65, 1:09:24, F.

One-mile overall (place, name, age, time, gender):

1. Finn Taintor, 7, 7:47, M; 2. Arlo Beard, 8, 7:53, M; 3. Lillian Bellmore, 7, 7:54, F; 4. Hudson Weideman, 10, 8:56, M; 5. Elijah Jarrett, 19, 9:05, M; 6. Bodhi Weideman, 7, 9:27, M; 7. Maddie Sullivan, 7, 9:32, F; 8. Guy Crockroft, 64, 9:35, M; 9. Calder Taintor, 5, 9:36, M; 10. Keegan Jackson, 41, 9:37, F; 11. Melissa Anderson, 49, 10:29, F; 12. Suzanne Morris, 40, 10:30, F; 13. Imogen Ewing, 12, 11:24, F; 14. Ashleigh Ewing, 34, 11:26, F; 15. Isaiah Jarrett, 7, 12:30, M; 16. Andrea Florendo, 48, 12:41, F; 17. Joshua Jarrett, 13, 12:54, M; 18. Aden O’Brien, 10, 12:46, M.