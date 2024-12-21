Wrestlers represent Southeast well at state

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshman Joshua Beedle tries to pin Colony’s Gabriel Crockett in their 112-pound fifth-place match during the 2024 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Wrestling State Championships on Saturday at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Ketchikan senior Titan Linne, Hoonah senior Krista Howland and Mt. Edgecumbe junior Elden Andrew were selected the Outstanding Wrestlers for the DI, Girls and DII divisions during the 2024 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Wrestling State Championships on Saturday at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Ketchikan senior Titan Linne pins Soldotna’s Titus Watts in front of the Soldotna coaches in the 125-pound Division I championship match of the 2024 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Wrestling State Championships on Saturday at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Camden Messmer tries to shake Soldotna’s Ryan Buchanan in their 119-pound third-place match during the 2024 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Wrestling State Championships on Saturday at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears know that numbers and seedings don’t always mean top placings as they finished ninth in the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Bank Alaska Wrestling State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center over the weekend.

“You know, we had a lot of young guys up here,” JDHS head coach Adam Messmer said. “And a lot of young guys, freshmen and some sophomores, and some guys in their first year of wrestling and first time seeing a big tournament like this, and a lot of those guys got a win. At the state tournament, getting a win your first time up here is a big deal. Thousands of kids are weeded through before brackets are picked so you get the best of the best and beating any of these guys is an accomplishment. I think we have a lot to build on for the years coming.”

Messmer said even losses are part of the game.

“These guys learn to win and lose at a young age,” he said. “It is part of life and we’ve got to suck it up and not have a pity party, be proud of what we did to get here. We had a handful of matches that we lost by one point or in the last seconds something happened. Sometimes we are on the other end of those. Yesterday we had a lot of them where we were on the wrong end of them.”

JDHS qualified 24 for state, sixth among teams attending, and put three onto the medal podium.

JDHS 119-pound sophomore Camden Messmer (25-3) was seeded third. He pinned his first two opponents then lost a close decision to fall into the consolations. There, he pinned to reach the third-place match only to lose by a 6-5 decision to Soldotna’s Ryan Buchanan (33-6).

“I came here just trying to do my best,” he said. “Trying to place higher than I did last year, didn’t do that I placed the same. We brought a lot of people up this year so I think we did good in our region and we had a fun time up here at state so that is really all that counts. We tried our best and had fun. No regrets. I think I put it all on the mat. I think the rest of the team could say that, too. I think we all tried our hardest today.”

JDHS 152-pound senior Justus Darbonne (26-4) was emotional after his first-period pin over Soldotna’s Ryatt Weed (22-8) to reach the podium in fifth place. He had been seeded fourth and expected even better after placing sixth last year. He opened the tournament with a pin but lost in the quarterfinals and had to collect three pins in the consolations.

“I feel pretty good,” he said through tears. “I had some close matches. I was expecting to get top three but, you know, stuff happens. Definitely proved myself senior year. I’m happy with what God gave me and it was a fun year wrestling…A lot of people don’t understand going into state you get a lot of guys you don’t normally wrestle, a lot of ranked guys and either you do good or you get beat, but I think I proved myself. Just, this was my senior year so it is definitely emotional…I’m glad our team had some placers this year. Definitely looking to place higher but I think next year they’ll produce a lot more state placers. I guarantee that…Just our wrestling community is amazing. Everyone treats each other so kind and supports each other, win or lose. I’m pretty sure that’s the reason I am still here.”

Darbonne said he is looking into the Marines.

“I know they have a pretty good wrestling team so that might happen,” he said.

JDHS 112-pound freshman Joshua Beedle (19-10) rebounded from an opening loss to earn his first state win and a couple more to place sixth, losing a 5-4 decision to Coloney’s Gabriel Crockett (24-10).

“It feels pretty good, if I’m being honest,” Beedle said. “State was awesome. I really like this. I’m going to watch back my matches, I’m going to study what I did wrong, I’m going to fix that. I am thinking positively. I think I did pretty well. I placed as a freshman. I feel good. Watching the seniors run their moves I feel like I am getting better just watching them and listening to what they have been telling me.”

JDHS senior Colton Cummins (28-5) was seeded sixth at 135 pounds, and expected to place higher than last year when he reached the semifinals and finished fourth. He opened the weekend with a pin, but then suffered two close decision losses.

“Sometimes the answer is not always yes,” Cummins said. “I’ve prayed a lot about it, but I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to wrestle in front of my family one last time and to just be with my team one last time and I’m just going to take it in and take it as a life lesson. You don’t always get what you want and that’s okay. I’m just going to move forward with God’s plan and see what happens in the future.”

Cummins said he might try college.

“For now I’m just going to keep training in the gym,” he said. “Probably wrestle club and see where life takes me.”

He had advice for younger wrestlers, saying “Keep working towards your goals. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it and that’s one thing I got from this tournament, just because I lost doesn’t mean I can’t help out my team, help them get to what they want. I think my reputation is pretty good. It feels pretty good. I would rather be known as someone who didn’t place at state, but helped their team get there and helped encourage people, than rather be a state champion and be known as a cocky brat.”

“It was kind of sad really to be honest,” JDHS 171-pound senior Carvin Hass (10-12) said of his last tournament. “Bittersweet. The last state tournament and tournament we will ever go to as seniors, it’s like, man, I grew up with these kids literally through the sport…Colton, Aube (Hayden Aube), Justus, all of us we grew up together. So many different memories. For better or worse it is all kind of coming to a close, but I think the big thing is to take the lessons from it and not just feel sad about it…This is the biggest team we have ever brought up to state and I think that is kind of cool, like a Juneau marker milestone to bring so many kids up here to this cool event.”

Student Wrestler Development Program (36 athletes), Colony (32), South (31), Soldotna (27) and Wasilla (26) had more numbers but Ketchikan senior Titan Linne had more heart.

Linne took the 125-pound DI championship, pinning Soldotna’s Titus Watts in the third period, and in the process broke the family curse.

“It definitely means a lot because both my brothers made the state finals,” Linne said. “Degan made it twice, Brayden made it once, so it really was just, like, broke the curse for us. It was a big thing.”

Degan Linne graduated from Kayhi in 2022 and wrestles at the University of Jamestown, Brayden graduated in 2019.

“They told me if I won in the semifinals they would fly up that night and they got here 30 minutes before I wrestled and I made their trip worth it,” Linne said. “So it was really a big moment for me. I didn’t place all three of my years before that and I won it so it was definitely something really huge. You have four years to wrestle and it doesn’t matter how good you do the first three years. You’ve just got to keep training, keep going hard and just want to win.”

Linne also received the DI Outstanding Wrestler Award for the tournament.

In the Division II brackets, 42% of the champions were from Southeast and 28.5% of all the finalists were from Southeast.

Among them was Haines’ 171-pound senior Dalton Henry.

“It feels good,” he said. “The second time but definitely more special. Senior year. It just feels better.”

Henry said the win was for Haines.

“They are all watching, most of them are up there watching,” he said pointing to the fan deck of seating. “All of our parents are here and everything. I dreamed of this.”

Henry said he first started wrestling at age 10.

“Just camps and screwing around,” he said. “Then I did it most of middle school and all of high school. Probably last year I really realized I could be a state champion. Then it happened last year…you just got to want it. If you want it you can usually get it. Just working harder than your opponent…We did that, three people in the finals.”

Mt. Edgecumbe won the DII team championship and head coach Courtney Howard and assistant coach Aaron Routen were named the DII boys Head and Assistant Coach of the Year.

“That’s about the team’s work,” Howard said. “That’s about these kids deciding early in their high school career that they want to do it and putting in the work.”

That work takes on a special meaning at the Southeast boarding school when the athletes come from all different home lives.

“Once you are there, you are with these people all the time so it is pretty easy to become a family. They are good kids. I don’t think we have ever won a team state wrestling title before…I think this is the first. It is historic. I think we are going to celebrate at Texas Roadhouse.”

Mt. Edgecumbe senior Richard Didrickson won the 215-pound title over James Stickler of Haines by 12-3 decision.

“This means everything. My goals this year were to win an individual title and a team title, and we got both of those things done, so the job is done. Just giving all glory to God. It wouldn’t be possible without God.”

Didrickson was on a mission when last season ended. He continued training and when summer came he attended the Interior Grappling Academy in Fairbanks, wrestled with his age group in Anchorage, traveled to Idaho for more wrestling camps and then grappled at the nationals in North Dakota.

“I didn’t really have a break this summer. Just doing everything I could because I knew there was somebody who could be coming for me,” he said. “James is a good competitor. He brought it out to me. I just had to work on my stuff to get the job done. It is just more work from here, the work never stops.”

He does manage to travel back to his hometown Hoonah in the summers.

“They run middle school practices and stuff there, so it is just getting in there whenever I can and helping the younger kids out is invaluable,” he said.

As he inspires kids in his hometown, Didrickson has a team of inspiration behind him.

“This is an amazing team,” he said. “I think this is the best team Edgecumbe has ever had and just knowing that we come in every single day, working hard, and I am there with them, it is a tremendous feeling,” he said.

Mt. Edgecumbe 130-pound junior Eldon Andrew won the DII championship with a 7-6 decision over Unalaska’s Cache Henning. Andrew also was chosen as the DII Outstanding Wrestler.

“A lot, it means a lot,” he said. “I didn’t place my freshman year or my sophomore year, and this is a really big deal for me because I have been working hard a lot this summer and this just feels unreal. If you want to wrestle just keep working hard. Even though it doesn’t seem like you are going anywhere just keep working and you’ll get somewhere.

This is a very good team we have. A good young team.”

Wrangell 140-pound senior Jackson Carney pinned his way into the finals and decisioned long-time nemesis Jake Stockhausen of Glennallen 7-1.

“It means so much man,” Carney said. “I’ve been working on this for a long time. And we set up a game plan, basically. I’ve had two losses this year. One was to Gage (Massin of Ketchikan), who I have had wins against and the other one was to this guy (Stockhausen). And so my only loss that I hadn’t revenged was this guy. And I went out there and it went perfect. I got scored on once the whole tournament, I gave up one point, and I won and it was the most amazing thing.”

“I got to say it wasn’t really me, it was God. Everything I did I was blessed. Nothing you do is just your own ability. It is what you have been given, what you have been blessed to be able to do. So to be able to be blessed in that way and to get to go out there and perform how I know I could, that was just, it was amazing. I’m like, I don’t even know what to say right now…I do have to say, you put in that time, what you do in the dark it is going to shine when you go out there when it matters. When the most pressure is on, that is when it is going to show what you worked on.”

Division I Boys Team Standings

1) Student Wrestling Development Program (SWDP) 357.5; 2) South Anchorage 274; 3) Soldotna 231.5; 4) Wasilla 135.5; 5) Colony 133; 6) Eagle River 101.5; 7) Kayhi 90.5; 8) Lathrop 90; 9) Juneau-Douglas 78; 10) West Valley 73.5; 11) Palmer 67.5; 12) North Pole 66; 13) East Anchorage 40; 14) DImond 26; 15) Chugiak 21; 16) Bartlett 19; 17) Kodiak 13; 18) Service 9; 19) West Anchroage 4.

DI Individual Results

103 pounds – 1) Tanner Rhoton (Lathrop); 2) Sam Henry (Soldotna); 3) Canyon May (West Valley); 4) Peter May (South); 5) Brigg Pettijohn (Wasilla); 6) Maxton Glover (Kayhi)

112 pounds – 1) Hayden May (West Valley); 2) Jacob Duquette (Lathrop); 3) Dylan Frawner (South); 4) Vash Bundy (Eagle River); 5) Gabriel Crockett (Colony); 6) Joshua Beedle (Juneau)

119 pounds – 1) Max Francisco (East); 2) Lincoln Werner (SWDP); 3) Ryan Buchanan (Soldotna); 4) Camden Messmer (Juneau); 5) Wyatt Wilson (Palmer); 6) Jaden Yeager (Soldotna)

125 pounds – 1) Titan Linne (Kayhi); 2) Titus Watts (Soldotna); 3) Quenten Halverson (SWDP); 4) Kaden Costigan (South); 5) Louie Flint (Eagle River); 6) Jake Olson (Colony)

130 pounds – 1) Achilles Alexander (Wasilla); 2) Jett Connolly (SWDP); 3) Frank Rodriguez (SWDP); 4) Liam Rogers (Eagle River); 5) Benson Mishler (South); 6) Carson Cobb (Soldotna)

135 pounds – 1) Jacob Strausbaugh (Soldotna); 2) Brian Grabner (SWDP); 3) Michael Roschi (Eagle River); 4) Kendall Wyble (SWDP); 5) Gabriel Reuter (SWDP); 6) Benjamin Dunlap (South)

140 pounds – 1) Thailyn Reynolds (Wasilla); 2) Levi Shivers (South); 3) Gage Massin (Kayhi); 4) Owen Peterson (SWDP); 5) Emmanuel Valadez (South); 6) Cayson Mastberg (Palmer)

145 pounds – 1) Jacob Morris (South); 2) Kaden Bush (North Pole); 3) Laramie Gibson (Colony); 4) Wesley Niegel (SWDP); 5) Asher Bernick (SWDP); 6) Corbin Lutz (Wasilla)

152 pounds – 1) Michael Dickinson (Soldotna); 2) Tristen Mayer (Colony); 3) Braidin Martin (SWDP); 4) Hayden Reuter (SWDP); 5) Justus Darbonne (Juneau); 6) Ryatt Weed (Soldotna)

160 pounds – 1) Hunter Bras (Soldotna); 2) Trevor Michael (Soldotna); 3) Kodi Hollis (SWDP): 4) Clayton McGuire (South); 5) Cannon Clifford (Chugiak); 6) Nolan Wald (Lathrop)

171 pounds – 1) Zane Gerlach (South); 2) Simon Connolly (North Pole); 3) Luke Roderick (Colony); 4) Emiliano King (Colony); 5) Bryson Diola (Eagle River); 6) Max Moat (Wasilla)

189 pounds – 1) Kaelan Vesel (Palmer); 2) Titus Penwell (West Valley); 3) Jimmy Runnels (SWDP); 4) Allen Hensen (South); 5) Rodney McNeel (Soldotna); 6) Alberto Colon (East)

215 pounds – 1) Hayden Martin (South); 2) Gage Runnels (SWDP); 3) Paul Thompson (Kayhi); 4) Sithri Fainuulelei (Bartlett); 5) Josiah James (Dimond); 6) Braden Ott (Eagle River)

285 pounds – 1) Chandler St. George (SWDP); 2) Damien Fiame (SWDP): 3) Kamryn Woodfork (Wasilla); 4) Konan Wood (Lathrop); 5) James Lackey (Wasilla); 6) Rueger Mothershead (Palmer)

JDHS results

103 pounds

Carson Kautz (5-11) scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Rhoton (Lathrop) 34-3 def. Kautz by fall 2:23

Cons. Round 1 – Kautz def. Tanner Hough (Soldotna) 11-10 by MD 14-2

Cons. Round 2 – Kautz def. Seth Young (Service) 6-10 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 3 – Maxton Glover (KTN) 14-10 def. Kautz by fall 0:31

112 pounds

Joshua Beedle (19-10) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Frawner (South) 27-5 def. Beedle by fall 1:39

Cons. Round 1 – Beedle def. Kyler Wheat (Colony) 9-17 by fall 1:41

Cons. Round 2 -Beedle def. Jaden Webb (Lathrop) 10-9 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Beedle def. Rogelio Alvarez (Wasilla) 15-22 by dec 11-8

Cons. Semi – Dylan Frawner (South) 27-5 def. Beedle by fall 1:27

5th Place Match – Gabriel Crockett (Colony) 24-10 def. Beedle by dec 5-4

112 pounds

Michael Carson (3-7) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Julian Jean (East) 14-19 def. Carson by MD 22-14

Cons. Round 1 – Alexander Probasco (Wasilla) 10-16 def. Carson by Dec 12-9

119 pounds

Camden Messmer (25-3) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Messmer def. Tristen Ridgeway (JDHS) 8-8 by fall 3:25

Quarterfinal – Messmer def. Vincent Robinson (South) 27-13 by fall 1:23

Semifinal – Max Francisco (East) 33-0 def. Messmer by dec 4-1

Cons. Semi – Messmer def. Jaden Yeager (Soldotna) 11-11by fall 0:49

3rd Place Match – Ryan Buchanan (Soldotna) 33-6 def. Messmer by dec 6-5

119 pounds

Tristen Ridgeway (8-8) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Messmer (JDHS) def. Ridgeway by fall 3:25

Cons. Round 1 – Jaden Yeager (Soldotna) 11-11 def. Ridgeway by dec 11-5

125 pounds

Joseph Webster (9-11) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Damon May (Kodiak) 22-9 def. Webster by TF-1.5 3:22 (18-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Mark Margaja (KTN) 18-15 def. Webster by dec 8-2

130 pounds

Caleb Aube (10-9) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Achilles Alexander (Wasilla) def. Aube by fall 2:52

Cons. Round 1 – Aube received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Isaiah Schultz (Colony) def. Aube by fall 2:49

130 pounds

Oliver Abel (12-12) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jett Connolly (SWDP) 37-10 def. Abel by MD 15-2

Cons. Round 1 – Lukas Nuxall (Chugiak) def. Abel by fall 4:04

135 pounds

Felix Hesson (7-10) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Cummins (JDHS) def. Hesson by TF-1.5 2:44 (15-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Max Perkins (Wasilla) 11-9 def. Hesson by SV-1 6-3

135 pounds

Colton Cummins (28-5) scored 3.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cummins def. Felix Hesson (JDHS) by TF-1.5 2:44 (15-0)

Quarterfinal – Michael Roschi (Eagle River) def. Cummins by dec 7-4

Cons. Round 2 – Gabriel Reuter (SWDP) def. Cummins by dec 9-4

140 pounds

Xavier Thibeault (5-5) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Bryson Schilling (SWDP) def. Thibeault by fall 3:10

Cons. Round 1 – Roman Sorenson (Lathrop) def. Thibeault by MD 12-2

145 pounds

Jed Davis (24-5) scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Davis def. Keller Jackson (Dimond) by fall 5:42

Quarterfinal – Jacob Morris (South) def. Davis by TF-1.5 4:25 (17-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Bridger Johnson (Chugiak) def. Davis by dec 17-14

152 pounds

Justus Darbonne (26-4) placed 5th and scored 17.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Darbonne def. Ryatt Weed (Soldotna) by fall 0:56

Quarterfinal – Hayden Reuter (SWDP) def. Darbonne by fall 4:57

Cons. Round 2 – Darbonne def. Cale Singletary (West Valley) by fall 0:54

Cons. Round 3 – Darbonne def. Wally Evans (SWDP) by fall 0:28

Cons. Semi – Braidin Martin (SWDP) def. Darbonne by fall 3:00

5th Place Match – Darbonne def. Weed (Soldotna) by fall 1:27

152 pounds

Ethan Van Kirk (14-10) scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brodi Browning (Colony) def.Van Kirk by fall 5:55

Cons. Round 1 – Van Kirk def. Isiah Anaruk (Bartlett) by fall 2:01

Cons. Round 2 – Wally Evans (SWDP) def. Van Kirk by MD 10-2

160 pounds

Hayden Aube (11-6) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Wald (Lathrop) def. Aube by fall 3:09

Cons. Round 1 – Cannon Clifford (Chugiak) def. Aube by fall 3:29

160 pounds

Alexzondro Marx-Beierly (16-7) scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Michael (Soldotna) def. Marx-Beierly by fall 3:06

Cons. Round 1 – Marx-Beierly def. Cayden Pili (Dimond) by forfeit

Cons. Round 2 – Marx-Beierly def. Kaleb Boothby (Wasilla) by fall 4:15

Cons. Round 3 – Nolan Wald (Lathrop) def. Marx-Beierly by dec 12-5

171 pounds

Jaxin Jim (11-10) scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Louis Poland (SWDP) def. Jim by MD 10-1

Cons. Round 1 – Jim def. Elias Rimbert (Chugiak) by fall 1:24

Cons. Round 2 – Daniel Anders (West Valley) def. Jim by TF-1.5 2:58 (16-0)

171 pounds

Carvin Hass (10-12) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Simon Connolly (North Pole) def. Hass by fall 1:29

Cons. Round 1 – Max Moat (Wasilla) def. Hass by fall 1:23

189 pounds

Darren Foster (15-10) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Peter Campbell (South) def. Foster by fall 4:11

Cons. Round 1 – Alberto Colon (East) def. Foster by fall 3:32

189 pounds

Hugo Rank (8-13) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Kemp (SWDP) def. Rank by fall 0:43

Cons. Round 1 – Noah Benoit (Wasilla) def. Rank by fall 3:00

215 pounds

Denali Schijvens (6-6) scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Schijvens def. Josiah James (Dimond) by dec 5-4

Quarterfinal – Paul Thompson (KTN) def. Schijvens by fall 3:05

Cons. Round 2 – Schijvens def. Rocco Piazza (KTN) by MD 13-2

Cons. Round 3 – Sithri Fainuulelei (Bartlett) def. Schijvens by dec 8-3

285 pounds

Richard Tupou (4-4) scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Damien Fiame (SWDP) def. Tupou by fall 2:57

Cons. Round 1 – Tupou def. Shawn Hughes-Duffy (Palmer) by fall 0:21

Cons. Round 2 – Rueger Mothershead (Palmer) def. Tupou by fall 3:58

285 pounds

Kyle Carter (3-9) scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chandler St George (SWDP) def. Carter by fall 0:31

Cons. Round 1 – Saer Whipple (North Pole) def. Carter by fall 2:30

Division II Boys Team Standings

1) Mt. Edgecumbe 212; 2) Homer 148.5; 3) Dillingham 129; 4) Bethel 126; 5) Valdez 122.5; 6) Seward 120; 7) Kenai Central 116.5; 8) Redington 99; 9) Haines 95.5; 10) New Stuyahok 63; 11) Wrangell 57; 12) Nikiski 56; 13) Barrow 54; 14) Delta 52.5; 15) Cordova 46.5; 16) Nome 44.5; 17) Grace Christian 38.5; 18) Unalaska 32; 19) Petersburg 31; 20) Sitka 28.5; 21) Houston 27; 22) Koliganek 22; 23) Scammon Bay 21; 24) Glennallen 20; 25) Skagway 19.5; 26) Unalakleet 13; 27) Kotzebue 12.5; 28) Chevak 12; 29) Hutchison 10; 30) Hoonah CIty 6.5; 31) St. Mary’s 5; 32) Susitna Valley 4; 33) Gambell, Kake, Mountain City Christian, St. Michael 3 (tie); 37) Metlakatla, Newhalen 2.5 (tie); 39) Nenana 2; 40) Quinhagek, Tok 1 (tie).

DII Individual Results

103 pounds – 1) Tommy Jarnig (Seward); 2) Cole Iverson (Bethel); 3) August Reigh (Dillingham); 4) Aidan Crow (Bethel); 5) Trent Dundas (Cordova); 6) Vincent Gust (New Stuyahok)

112 pounds – 1) Paxton Lawhorne (Delta); 2) Bryson Andrew (New Stuyahok); 3) Mitchell Sizemore (Redington); 4) Leo Bukala (Redington); 5) Luca Fitzpatrick (Homer); 6) Laiton Pingayak (Chevak)

119 pounds – 1) Ridge Conant (Seward); 2) Evan Andrew (Mt. Edgecumbe); 3) Gusty Tunguing IV (Koliganek); 4) Brendon Mocibaiz (Skagway); 5) Christian Chandler (Scammon Bay); 6) Alvino Vasquez (Bethel)

125 pounds – 1) Hayden Jimenez (Haines); 2) Dylan McCambly (Dillingham); 3) Brandon Ayapan (Bethel); 4) Hunter Gumlickpuk (New Stuyahok); 5) Emery Kirchner (Seward); 6) Gunnar Davis (Cordova)

130 pounds- 1) Elden Andrew (Mt. Edgecumbe); 2) Cache Henning (Unalaska); 3) Kaden Vanbuskirk (Valdez); 4) Eli Banks (Houston); 5) Tristan Tilden (Dillingham); 6) Sheldon Smith (Bethel)

135 pounds – 1) Hunter Forshee-Kurtz (Seward); 2) Jaxson Young (Nikiski); 4) Logan Beck (Valdez); 4) Eben Caulkins (Redington); 4) Lanakila Greene (Dillingham); 6) Killan Hammock

140 pounds – 1) Jackson Carney (Wrangell); 2) Jake Stockhausen (Glennallen); 3) Gunnar Stanley (Kenai Central); 4) Blake Bailey (Cordova); 5) Wyatt Munster (Dillingham); 6) Ben Milton (Nome)

145 pounds – 1) Paul Minke (Homer); 2) Justus Grimes (Homer); 3) Conner Cook (Kenai Central); 4) Jackson Iveson (Bethel); 5) Anthony Smith (Seward); 6) Colton Combs (Haines)

152 pounds – 1) Daniel Steffensen (Kenai Central); 2) Landyn Woods (Homer); 3) Jacon Wassily-Merlino (Dillingham); 4) Torian Dull (Mt. Edgecumbe); 5) Micah Ivanoff (Unalakleet); 6) Everett Meissner (Wrangell)

160 pounds – 1) Brayden Woods (Homer); 2) Dalen Beck (Valdez); 3) Carson Crotts (Grace Christian); 4) Keagan Stanley (Kenai Central); 5) Thomas Swalling (Redington); 6) Jorge Sandoval (Mt. Edgecumbe)

171 pounds – 1) Dalton Henry (Haines); 2) Graelin Chaney (Dillingham); 3) Romen Weber (Valdez); 4) Samson Smith (Mt. Edgecumbe); 5) William Douglas (Delta); 6) Kaden Duke (Petersburg)

189 pounds – 1) Wyatt Ahmasuk (Nome); 2) Kaden Herrmann (Mt. Edgecumbe); 3) Carlos Sandoval (Mt. Edgecumbe); 4) Warren Blood (Valdez); 5) AJ Tudela (Valdez); 6) Isaiah Mann (Homer)

215 pounds – 1) Richard Didrickson (Mt. Edgecumbe); 2) James Stickler (Haines); 3) Rex Wittmer (Nikiski); 4) Cody Barnes (Wrangell); 5) Sioeli Tuifua (Barrow); 6) Landon Burke (Bethel)

285 pounds -1) Donovan Standifer (Mt. Edgecumbe); 2) Norman Lilomaiava (Barrow); 3) Angus Olsen (Petersburg); 4) Dylan Petersen (Sitka); 5) Lochlyn Roney (Kenai Central); 6) Shea Yatchmeneff (Homer)

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.