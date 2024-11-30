Coast Guard suspends search for five people aboard fishing boat that reportedly capsized near Juneau

A search is underway for five people that were aboard a fishing boat that reportedly capsized near Point Couverden just after midnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. (Google Maps image)

This is a developing story.

A search lasting nearly 24 hours was suspended pending further information Monday for five people aboard a fishing boat that reportedly capsized near Point Couverden, located at the western entrance of Lynn Canal southwest of Juneau, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The search took place after mayday call was received at 12:10 a.m. from crew aboard the 50-foot-long fishing vessel Wind Walker that stated the vessel was overturning, according to a press release issued by the Coast Guard at midday Monday. The crew said they were evacuating onto an emergency life raft during their mayday call, but emergency responders trying to get more information after answering the call got no further response, Travis Magee, an assistant Coast Guard public affairs officer, told The New York Times.

Two Coast Guard vessels and the Hubbard state ferry were part of the search that covered more than 108 square nautical miles.

“We stand in sorrow and solidarity with the friends and family of the people we were not able to find over the past 24 hours,” said Chief Warrant Officer James Koon, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska. “I am deeply grateful for the swiftness of our crews and other search assets who came together to amplify our efforts and completely saturate our search areas. Our collective hearts are with the friends and families of the (Wind Walker) who are experiencing the effects from this loss.”

The names of the missing people from the boat have not been released.

The Wind Walker registered home port is Sitka. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast after receiving the mayday call, with the Coast Guard’s signal picked up by the Hubbard, which was the first to reach the scene.

Weather conditions on Sunday consisted of heavy snow, winds up to 60 mph and six-foot seas, according to the Coast Guard.

“Seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights have been located in the water in the search area,” a statement issued Sunday by the Coast Guard noted.

Four of the survival suits were in the waters of the bay and three were seen on land, Coast Guard Petty Officer John Hightower told the Associated Press on Monday. He said the suits were empty and it was not immediately clear if they had been worn.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday the Coast Guard posted another update on its social media pages declaring “we are aware of reports on social media claiming individuals from this incident have been located. At this time, the CG has not confirmed these claims and is continuing search efforts.”

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska at (907) 463-2980.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.