Nothing scares runners at Halloween Half Marathon

Participants race in the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Elias Mason, Aurora Mason and Harrison Mason look at their times after finishing the 5K at Saturday’s Halloween Half Marathon. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Johanna Crossett and Ellen Pavitt finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Nathan Rumsey, 613, and Grace Rumsey, 612, are followed by the Northern Lights at the start of the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire

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Kim McDowell sports pumpkin earrings and Josh Applebee Halloween spirit during the 5K race at Saturday’s Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Naomi Watkins finishes the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Ole Bjork and Joy Bjork finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Jenna Schlener and Carly Harmon celebrate their finish in the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hogwarts wizards Richard Olson and Aspen Olson finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Emma Dahl and Chelsea Steffy finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Claire Geldhof and Sarah Zaglifa finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Acey Wall, Bailey Roguska and Grace Gadzig finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Alondra Echiverri finishes the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Alex Valentine finishes the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Jessica Geary and Amanda Kohan finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Joe “Just Dad” Anthony and Superwoman Shannon Anthony with their children Billie as Spiderman, James as a Ninja and Ava as a S.W.A.T. member during the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Teletubbies Ann Roberts and Devin Cavero, from Missouri and California, respectively, at the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Members of the Rainbow Runners (not pictured is purple Christy Gentemann), from left, pink Jaqueline Stabbert, blue Hannah Bailey, green Kristin McTague, yellow Heather Parker, orange Danielle Dunivin and red Holly Handler at the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Brooke Field, Ashleigh McAndrew, Jenna Wiersma, Megan Hendrickson and Stephanie Sauve display their gifted pumpkin medals, made by Megan’s husband Adam, after the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Members of the costume winning Northern Lights, from left, Mary Scartz, Juan Llovet, Maggie Lenhart, John Moreland and Ian Novak pose at the finish of the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kristen Strom finishes the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Paislee Shane and mother Jennifer Shane finish the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Finn Peterson, 2, edges out father Randy Peterson, 38, at the finish of the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Friends and race fans cheer on runners during the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Harrison Mason, 3, is delighted with his ribbon for finishing the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Petersburg’s Uriah Lucas, 20, wins the Halloween Half Marathon in 1:16:05 on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Christy Gentemann, running as rainbow color purple, wins the 5k at the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Melissa Anderson and Suzanne Morris finish the 5K race in running pumpkin attire at the Halloween Half Marathon on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Participants start the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Participants race in the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Participants race in the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday along North Douglas Highway. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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No one found Waldo, but it was not without effort as rainbows, northern lights, wand-wielding wizards and an assortment of other costumed runners combined to post a new record of 104 entrants for Saturday’s Halloween Half Marathon and 5K races.

The course started at the Pioneer Road parking lot and proceeded toward Eaglecrest, with the 5K runners turning around at False Outer Point, and the half marathon runners turning up Eaglecrest road for one mile and then returning.

Uriah Lucas, a 2022 Petersburg High School graduate won the half marathon in one hour 16.05 seconds.

“Well, I just wanted a tune-up before the snow started flying and that is basically what this is about,” he said.

“Maybe I could have just gone harder. I took it pretty chill the whole way, didn’t want to blow up on any of the hills.”

Lucas took the lead right at the start.

“My outfit is a Tracksmith kit, pretty close to my high school colors,” he said. “But I thought sporting too much Vikings gear might not be good. I have run against too many good Juneau runners. I am actually pretty happy with this. I woke up this morning, and it was blowing and raining.”

He did a warmup with his Petersburg cross-country jacket on.

“I thought I had to hurt some feelings,” he laughed. “I did a time trial last spring with my old high school coach, and it was like 1:14:00 but this is a little hilly. I just wanted to have fun and see what happened.”

Therese Pokorney, 25, was the first female half marathon finisher, and eighth overall, with 1:37.18.

“I’m tired,” she said. “That last hill was diabolical and evil.”

The race took its toll.

“I had an orange beanie that I made into a jack-o-lantern but it was too hot,” Pokorney said. “So I dropped it. I’m a tired runner.”

She and Tim Mikulski, 25, who placed fourth in the half, are training for the University of Washington Medicine Seattle Marathon around Lake Washington.

Christy Gentemann, 35, was a blur in purple as she crossed the 5k finish in a winning time of 25:54.

“I am the violet of the rainbow group,” she said. “The rainbow runners. I picked purple because my mom’s favorite color was purple. And she passed away about 11 years ago, so I try to wear purple kind of in her memory and it felt fitting. October is also her birthday month, Oct. 1….The course was great. Nice hill right in the middle and then come back up the final hill and finish on a strong flat. It is wonderful. So many great costumes. Just everyone supportive of one another, and fueled on the fun and friendship.”

Jaqueline Stabbert, 28, said. “I’m the color pink because the running group I am a part of is a rainbow.”

The rainbow also included Heather Parker, 38, as yellow, Danielle Dunivin, 34, as orange, Hannah Bailey, 29, as blue, Kristin McTague, 53, as green, and race director Holly Handler as red.

“I am mostly out to have a good time,” Stabbert said. She was also running with partner David Fure. “We’re going to try and run a little bit fast to stay warm. We might be chasing our record times, which wouldn’t be hard to do. I have hit an hour and 45 minutes before so if I did that it would be a record. I’ve only done a few official races.”

Added Fure, 29, “I’m a black cat. It was simple. I didn’t have anything else and there were some ears in the thrift store so that made it possible. Just here to have a good time. I don’t think I’ve ever done an official half marathon. So it is going to be a PR no matter what.”

“I am dressed as a fish today because we love fish. We live in Southeast,” Claire Geldhof, 35, said. “Swimming upstream, baby.”

Added Sarah Zaglifa, 49, “I am a bank robber running away with my bag of money. Just here to have fun, laugh a little.”

Dressed as Bro 2 in Dr. Seuss-themed attire, Tal Norvell ran for his buddy Nick Kunat, or Bro 1, in Gustavus.

“It is kind of a friendship thing,” he said. “Bro 1 and Bro 2, best friends.”

Melissa Anderson, 48, and Susan Morris, 40, were decked out in full pumpkin wear, including shaded green glasses.

“We usually pick something that matches, and I just walked into the store and it had a couple of ponchos and we added some accessories,” Anderson said.

Morris added, “I like to call Melissa my ‘Pookie,’ and now she is my little pumpkin.”

A bright yellow blur was also seen along the course.

“I just really like bananas,” Alex Valentine, 33, said. “I wish there was a deeper, better reason, but any excuse to wear this I’ll take. I run for fun. I’ve never done a marathon. That’s my goal for next year. This is the second half I have done and I enjoy. I’m trying to keep a love for it.”

Aurora Mason, 6, said it was not her first race, “Just my first race as a cat. I ran faster as a cat. It was the only thing we could find at the store and perfect for Halloween.”

Older brother Elias Mason, 9, said he was dressed as “nothing really, just myself. The race was okay. I like the exercise and the action and having fun.”

And young Harrison Mason, 3, was dressed as an incredibly quick dinosaur.

Eve Rutherford, 18, and Ella Ebbighaus, 18, were costumed as safety cones.

“We thought it would be funny because we’re running a race and they use cones,” Rutherford said.

Added Ebbighaus, “And there is so much construction in Juneau so we just thought it was funny.”

Mother and daughter duo Jennifer Shane, 42, and Paislee Shane, 12, wore onesies of weather-hearty animals.

“She wanted to be Pooh just because she likes Pooh Bear, and it is her favorite bear,” J. Shane said. “And a bunch of us did Napoleon Dynamite and I’m the llama. So here we are.”

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior cross-country runner Nick Iverson upped his racing mileage with a few teammates in the event.

“That was really hard,” Iverson said. “Definitely a lot harder than I anticipated. Honestly, it was kind of refreshing. I thought it was going to be like raining and blowing but it really turned out great. I couldn’t have asked for better weather.”

He was clad in a Superman cape.

“I felt like I had to dress up, it is the Halloween Half,” he said. “I didn’t dress up too much because I still kind of wanted to run kind of fast I guess.”

The Anthony family was out in force as mother Shannon Anthony, 43, was Superwoman, James, 7, was dressed as a ninja, Ava, 4, was a S.W.A.T. member and the youngest, Billie, was cheering as Spiderman.

“And I’m just dad,” costume-less father Joe Anthony said.

Capital City Fire/Rescue member Sylvester Ramos, 29, was dressed as an IFF firefighter flying squirrel.

“I just got off shift this morning,” he said. “(At) 8 a.m. I got off and rushed over here to buy my ticket. The race was great. There’s people of all ages and costumes and there’s little kids running with grandparents and people running right past me pushing two or three kids in a stroller. It wasn’t very rainy at all. We thought we were going to get dumped on, but it was a beautiful day today and a lot of people showed up.”

His flying squirrel was picked at random.

“Over the years we have collected a bunch of onesies,” he said. “So I had four different animals to choose from and that one just stuck out to me so I chose that one today.”

Emma Dahl, 20, was participating in her first Halloween Half, doing the 5k.

“I’m actually pretty new to Juneau,” Dahl said. “This is my first race here in general.”

When told her all-black running tights could be called a licorice costume she said, “Sure…I’m dressed as myself today. Why be anything else?”

Originally from Texas, the Colorado Springs college student is on a National Student Exchange program at the University of Alaska Southeast.

“I love the atmosphere here,” she said. “I feel like there is such a good community here, being a smaller town than what I am used to. Like everyone just feels so connected and everyone gets so into these events like this. It’s so fun. I love it.”

Adam Hendrickson made orange plastic pumpkin medals to give to his wife Megan, 34, and friends Brooke Field, 37, Ashleigh McAndrew, 38, Jenna Wiersma, 38, and Stephanie Sauve, 37. His son, Conrad Hendrickson, handed them out as they finished the race.

Josh Applebee, 52, and Kim McDowell, 55, came leisurely across the finish with bright orange pumpkin earrings and coffees.

The best costume award was given to the Northern Lights.

John Moreland, 26, and Ian Novak, 23, were the main features, joined by Maggie Lenhart, 23, and Juan Llovet, 23, with stars attached and pacer Mary Scartz, 24.

“It was all Ian’s idea,” Moreland laughed. “It is 100% Ian. We did a space costume last year of the eclipse and this year since we are here in Alaska we might as well do the northern lights.”

Added Ian, “Someone said that we ran at the speed of light.”

Ellen Pavitt, 67, was the only wheelchair racer, and was accompanied by Johanna Crossett, 54. The duo started after the initial start as they had parked at the end of the entrants’ cars strung from Pioneer Road to the end of North Douglas but were hoping to win a prize.

“We heard someone was going to start at noon today but we would love the lantern award,” Pavitt said.

“Speaking for me, I’ve done several races this summer with Juneau Trail and Road Runners and just loved every single one of them, always felt very welcomed. But you know, getting out with my girlfriend, my dear friend Johanna, being outdoors and moving our bodies, there is just really nothing better. The group is really great, and they have really good snacks.”

The lantern award, however, would go to out-of-towners Devin Cavero, 28, and his mother, Ann Roberts, 62.

High winds canceled their flight Friday night and they arrived at the race as high noon approached Saturday.

“So I introduced him to good Bordeaux, a Sky Club and a free first-class seat and here we are,” Roberts said.

The duo had come to Juneau specifically for the race.

“He has never been to Alaska,” Roberts, from Missouri, said. “This is just a mother-son excursion and he’s never been to Alaska.”

She has been to Juneau once before.

“I absolutely love it here,” she said. “If you need any doctors just let me know, I’ll come in a minute.”

Cavero added, “I’m from the Bay area. We also wanted to just hang out in Juneau.”

Clad in Teletubbies onesies, Cavero as Tinky Winky and Roberts as Po, they would fit right in with the locals.

“We watched Teletubbies growing up,” Cavero said. “So we’re just paying it back.”

Said Roberts, “Oh yeah, watched the whole childhood, well, his…”

RESULTS (complete results are on the Juneau Trail and Road Runners website)

Top 20 Half Marathon (place, name, age, sex, time):

1. Uriah Lucas, 20, M, 1:16:05; 2. Nick Iverson, 18, M, 1:23:57; 3. John Bursell, 60, M, 1:30:51; 4. Tim Mikulski, 25, M, 1:32:11; 5. Corder Janes, 18, M, 1:32:11; 6. John King, 35, M, 1:35:10; 7. Finnegan Lamb, 17, M, 1:37:18; 8. Therese Pokorney, 25, F, 1:40:44; 9. Jon Smith, 27, M, 1:44:17; 10. Andy Bullick, M, 45, 1:44:37; 11. Jacqueline Stabbert, 28, F, 1:46:09; 12. David Fure, 29, M, 1:46:53; 13. Kristen Strom, 27, F, 1:48:29; 14. Sam Coleman, 25, M, 1:50.19; 15. Alex Valentine, 33, M, 1:52:18; 16. Hannah Bailey, 29, F, 1:53:48; 17. Kate Glover, 45, F, 1:54:57; 18. Eric Antrim, 51, M, 1:55:07; 19. Heather Parker, 38, F, 1:56:10; 20. Danielle Dunivin, 34, F, 1:56:10; 21. Benjamin Hoffman, 33, M, 1:56:10; 22. Christine Woll, 39, F, 2:01:33; 23. Kassie Haywood, 25, F, 2:03:29; 24. John Moreland, 26, M, 2:03:32; 25. Maggie Lenhart, 23, F, 2:03:32; 26. Ian Novak, 23, M, 2:03:32; 27. Corinne Bullick, 44, F, 2:05:08; 28. Grace Dumas, 22, F, 2:05:54; 29. Peyton Russell, 26, M, 2:07:02; 30. Juan Llovet, 23, M, 2:08:13; 31. Riley Crocker, 27, M, 2:11:04; 32. Naomi Watkins, 36, F, 2:15:34; 33. Diego Norena, 21, M, 2:15:35; 34. Alondra Echiverri, 25, F, 2:15:48; 35. Sarah Zaglifa, 49, F, 2:16:36; 36. Claire Geldhof, 35, F, 2:16:36; 37. Craig Thorsteinson, 14, M, 2:21:54; 38. Kirk Thorsteinson, 45, M, 2:22:02; 39. Stephanie Sauve, 37, F, 2:22:15; 40. Acey Wall, 17, F, 2:23:22; 41. Grace Gadzig, 16, F, 2:23:22; 42. Bailey Roguska, 17, F, 2:23:22; 43. Erica Roguska, 36, F, 2:25:13; 44. Ashleigh McAndrew, 38, F, 2:26:51; 45. Brooke Field, 37, F, 2:26:51; 46. Megan Hendrickson, 34, F, 2:27:21; 47. Jenna Wiersma, 38, F, 2:27:21; 48. Kim Campbell, 46, F, 2:27:41; 49. Jamie Bursell, 61, F, 2:27:41; 50. Kristine Loveid, 58, F, 2:33:16; 51. Richard Olson, 49, M, 2:34:12; 52. Aspen Olson, 19, F, 2:34:12; 53. John Eldridge, 73, M, 2:36:00.

Top 20 5K:

1. Christy Gentemann, 35, F, 25:54; 2. Ally Bratlie, 28, F, 26:00; 3. James Driggers, 36, M, 26:23; 4. Finn Taintor, 7, M, 28:27; 5. Luke Taintor, 37, M, 28:27; 6. Emma Dahl, 20, F, 28:48; 7. Chelsea Steffy, 33, F, 28:50; 8. Finn Peterson, 2, M, 28:57; 9. Randy Peterson, 38, M, 28:57; 10. Sylvester Ramos, 29, M, 29:03; 11. Kristin McTague, 53, F, 30:00; 12. Syneva Runyan, 32, F, 30:50; 13. Lindsay Clark, 32, F, 31:12; 14. Melody Millard, 62, F, 31:31; 15. Guy Crockroft, 64, M, 31:42; 16. Grace Rumsey, 11, F, 31:43; 17. Nathan Rumsey, 44, M, 31:54; 18. Ella Ebbighaus, 18, F, 32:06; 19. Brenda Bowers, 60, F, 32:19; 20. Jessica Geary, 42, F, 32:58; 21. Amanda Kohan, 38, F, 34:08; 22. Jenna Schlener, 30, F, 34:47; 23. Carly Harmon, 33, F, 34:47; 24. Eve Rutherford, 18, F, 34:50; 25. Mae Peterson, infant, F, 34:52; 26. April Rezendes, 39, F, 34:52; 27. Melissa Anderson, 48, F, 35:49; 28. Suzanne Morris, 40, F, 35:49; 29. Elias Mason, 9, M, 36:14; 30. Jennifer Shane, 42, F, 38:21; 31. Paislee Shane, 12, F, 38:21; 32. Ole Bjork, 7, M, 39:37; 33. Joy Bjork, 40, F, 39:38; 34. James Anthony, 7, M, 40:39; 35. Ava Anthony, 9, F, 40:54; 36. Shannon Anthony, 43, F, 40:54; 37. Aurora Mason, 6, F, 44:49; 38. River Olsen, 10, M, 49:14; 39. Karie Olsen, 48, F, 49:15; 40. Harrison Mason, 3, M, 53:42; 41. Mary Scartz, 24, F, 53:43; 42. Kym Mauseth, 59, F, 53:45; 43. Kim McDowell, 55, F, 1:12:00; 44. Josh Applebee, 52, M, 1:12:00; 45. Ellen Pavitt, 67, F, 1:17:36; 46. Johanna Crossett, 54, F, 1:17:37. No times were posted for Bro 2 Tal Norvell or Teletubbies Devin Cavero and Ann Roberts.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.