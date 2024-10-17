JDHS volleyball team celebrates seniors, but falls to Wasilla in straight sets

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Natalia Harris (20) and sophomore Amelia Effers (13) attempt to block a shot by Wasilla junior Ki Schachle (11) on Friday. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Brie Powers (5) plays a ball as senior Nina Jeter (10) looks on against Wasilla on Friday. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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JDHS sophomore Leila Cooper (7) bumps a ball as senior Tatum Billings moves into position against Wasilla on Friday. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball senior Neveah Alexander is honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball senior Tatum Billings is honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball senior Nina Jeter is honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball senior Maxie Lehauli is honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball senior Valinilia Mausia is honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball senior Evelyn Richards is honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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JDHS senior Evelyn Richards (8) kills a shot past Wasilla senior Layla Hays (1) during the Crimson Bears’ loss to the Warriors on Friday night at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore June Troxel (1) kills a shot between Wasilla seniors Layla Hays and Hayden Caldera during the Crimson Bears’ loss to the Warriors on Friday night at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Lavinia Ma’ake attempts to block a tip by Wasilla senior Layla Hays during the Crimson Bears’ loss to the Warriors on Friday night at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball seniors Neveah Alexander, Nina Jeter, Maxi Lehulie, Tatum Billings, Evelyn Richards and Val Mausia were honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball seniors Neveah Alexander, Nina Jeter, Maxi Lehulie, Tatum Billings, Evelyn Richards and Val Mausia were honored before Friday night’s game against Wasilla at the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe/Juneau Empire)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé volleyball team celebrated their Crimson Bears seniors, but fell to the state’s second-ranked Wasilla Warriors in straight sets on Friday 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 in the George Houston Gymnasium.

“It was hard,” junior Lavinia Ma’ake said. “They’re a great team. They are definitely a good challenge for our girls. It is probably one of the hardest teams we have had to play, but it was fun. I think it showed how much potential and how much talent and skill that we have. We knew that they were going to give it their all so tried to reciprocate and do the same thing.”

Before play began, the Crimson Bears honored varsity seniors Tatum Billings, Nina Jeter and Evelyn Richards, and junior varsity and C team seniors Neveah Alexander, Maxie Lehauli and Valinilia Mausia.

Defending state champion Wasilla had seven seniors on their roster.

Leading the Warriors was University of Iowa signee Layla Hays, a two-time all-state tournament player. Hays would unofficially total 13 kills, three blocks and two aces, but was confronted at the net all evening by the Crimson Bears rotation.

“It was definitely making my heart beat kind of quick,” Richards said. “Layla Hays is so good. I thought we didn’t back down, we attacked her and we played great defense. We’ll come back tomorrow even stronger.”

JDHS had the early lead in set one as junior Braith Dihle served to a 5-1 advantage, including a kill by Ma’ake.

Wasilla used a Hays’ kill to get service and tie the score at 5-5, with two kills provided by Warriors senior Allie Devine.

After an exchange of service, Hays blocked a Crimson Bears shot and then served to an 11-7 lead.

A kill by JDHS’ Ma’ake and an ace by sophomore Brie Powers closed the score to 11-9 before Wasilla’s Devine killed for service.

The teams kept exchanging short services with Ma’ake and Dihle hitting scoring shots for JDHS, and Hays and junior Ki Schachle leading Wasilla to a 19-14 lead.

A tip by Billings gave JDHS service and Dihle served to trail 19-17 with a block by Richards and a double block by Richards and Ma’ake.

A miss hit by the Crimson Bears put the ball in Wasilla’s service, and Schachle closed out the set with kills by Hays and Devine for the 25-17 win.

In set two, Wasilla took an early 12-4 advantage as they controlled the front line behind kills by Devine and Hays, and a block from junior Mia Caldwell. JDHS had three unforced errors in that time.

Ma’ake killed for service and Powers served to 12-7 including a kill by junior Natalia Harris.

After Wasilla pushed out to a 15-7 advantage, JDHS’ Ma’ake tipped for service and then served to 15-11, including a kill by Harris.

A miss hit allowed Wasilla senior Kenadee Shelton to serve to a 20-11 lead, including two aces and a block and kill by Hays.

JDHS sophomore June Troxel showed the grit of the Crimson Bears as she gained service with a challenging kill shot between the towering Hays and Schachle.

“Just swing hard,” Troxel said. “And just play hard. That’s basically it. Honestly, our coverage and playing defense we did really well. We just need to take that into tomorrow and play even harder.”

Hitting exchanges brought the score to 22-12 Wasilla, and Ma’ake killed for service and sophomore Leila Cooper served to 22-16 with two kills by Billings and one by Richards.

Hays killed for Wasilla service and Devine killed for the final 25-17 score.

“It’s my teammates who help me through everything,” Hays said. “Mental aspect, it is not just about me, it is practice and everyone is there to support each other so it is totally a team thing. These girls work hard all year around.”

In set three, Richards and Ma’ake put JDHS up 3-1 with Cooper serving, but Hays blocked for Wasilla possession and Schachle served six points, with kills by Hays and senior Violet Schachle.

After service exchanged, Wasilla’s V. Schachle served to a 16-5 advantage with two aces and two kills by sophomore Allison Brewer and senior Kaitlyn Zweifel.

JDHS junior Cambry Lockhart dug out a hard shot by Hays for possession, one of her 16 digs on the night.

“We’ve watched them a little bit. They are obviously a really great team with a lot of great hitters,” Lockhart said. “I guess I just try my best and really watch their shoulders and their repetitions, like where they continue to hit and I am cheating a bit that way with my defense and just playing hard and working hard to dig as much as I can.”

A JDHS miss hit gave service to Wasilla, and senior Kenadee Shelton served to 21-8 with two aces and a couple Crimson Bears mishits.

Troxel killed for service and Dihle blocked to trail 21-10.

Wasilla pushed out to a 23-10 lead until a miss hit gave JDHS the service and Troxel tipped a score to pull within 23-12.

A JDHS miss hit gave Wasilla match point and Hays blocked a shot for the win 25-12.

“I’m really proud of our girls,” JDHS coach Jody Levernier said. “I think they put up a good fight. Wasilla is a really good team. For tomorrow, we need to cover our hitters for when they block us and pass the ball a little bit better. But I was impressed with our girls and how they didn’t give up and kept on fighting. We came in a little bit intimidated and we changed that to being aggressive and I thought they did great.”

Among JDHS stats Ma’ake led with eight kills, Troxel and Billing three apiece, Harris two, Richards, Jeter and Dihle one each. Cooper had nine points scored on her serve, Dihle six, Ma’ake five and Powers four. Dihle and Powers had an ace apiece. Ma’ake had 35 pass attempts and Lockhart 18 to lead JDHS. Ma’ake had 23 kill attempts, Dihle 22 and Richards 16. Cooper had 10 assists and Powers eight. Richards had three blocks. Dihle and Ma’ake added eight digs apiece, Cooper six, Troxel and Powers three apiece, Billings, Richards, Jeter and junior Neela Thomas two each. Thomas also had five kill attempts along with Troxel and Billings.

Unofficially Devine added 10 kills for Wasilla, Zweifel had two kills and two blocks, and Brewer two kills. Shelton had five aces, V. Schachle four and senior Hayden Caldera three.

The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.