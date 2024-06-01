Cancer survivors offer a ringing tribute to overcoming challenges during Celebration of Life Walk

Angela Miller, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and 2021, rings a bell similar to one patients ring at the completion of their treatment during the annual Celebration of Life Walk from Marine Park to Bill Overstreet Park on Sunday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Sheryl Weinberg, board president of Cancer Connection, addresses a crowd in Marine Park before the annual Celebration of Life Walk hosted by the organization on Sunday (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

City of Juneau Pipe Band members Sue Behnert and Scott Mornon lead participants along the downtown Juneau waterfront to Bill Overstreet Park during the annual Celebration of Life Walk on Sunday, June 2, which is National Cancer Survivors Day. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

City of Juneau Pipe Band members Sue Behnert and Scott Mornon lead participants along the downtown Juneau waterfront to Bill Overstreet Park during the annual Celebration of Life Walk on Sunday, June 2, which is National Cancer Survivors Day. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Angela Miller was told there was only a 6% chance of a recurrence after her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2017 and subsequent treatment, but the odds went against her with a second diagnosis in 2021.

That resulted in more drastic treatment measures and, as such, an immense appreciation for being able to participate for the first time Sunday in Juneau’s annual Celebration of Life Walk that takes place on National Cancer Survivors Day.

“Just this last year recovering from surgery has been a struggle for me,” she said during the midday walk from Marine Park to Bill Overstreet Park. “So I’m just getting back to who I’m trying to be, to reinventing who I am.”

Miller, 58, a lifelong Juneau resident, said she went through the “typical surgery and radiation” after her initial diagnosis, but opted for a double mastectomy when the cancer returned. She said there’s no history of the disease in her family, but people within her circle of longtime friends — including some participating in Sunday’s walk — have been diagnosed and they rely on each other for support.

About 75 people participated in portions of the two-hour event, as a group of cancer survivors and supporters that started their walk at Marine Park were met at Bill Overstreet Park by more supporters and the Yées Ḵu.Oo Dancers. A bagpiper and drummer from the City of Juneau Pipe Band also joined the final portion of the walk, and new this year was a bell as the procession reached Bill Overstreet Park for the cancer survivors to ring as a symbolic gesture.

“When somebody is going for treatment — usually chemotherapy and radiation — when they’re getting discharged they usually ring a bell,” said Sheryl Weinberg, board president of Cancer Connection, which hosts the annual walk.

Weinberg, in comments to those at Marine Park before the walk, emphasized the resources the organization offers in Juneau such as support groups as well as an apartment in Seattle for people needing treatment there. The organization has relocated into the new Teal Street Center where a number of local nonprofits are now housed.

“Our treatment options are increasing all the time in Juneau, which is really awesome,” she said.

But in addition to being thankful for the opportunity to participate in the event, it was also a time for participants to remember the struggles they and others went through to get there. Most of the participants wore paper hearts with names on them as a tribute or in remembrance of others afflicted with cancer.

“Today my heart is for my mother,” Weinberg said. “My mother yesterday would have been 113 years old. She had breast cancer when she was diagnosed when she was 47. And she lived to be 92 with no evidence of disease. And I’ve got to say the treatment has really improved — the only treatment in the ‘50s was an extensive radical mastectomy. She had a scar from her neck to her belly button with extreme radiation. But she was there for 45 years. So it’s a much easier route today, although still tough.”

Not all of the hearts worn by walkers had names on them — including one attached to one of Miller’s shoulders with an aggressive declaration about overcoming cancer that included a profane term, provided by one of her survivor friends taking part in the event. Miller said that assertiveness is part of the mindset that helps when dealing with the tough obstacles that come with a cancer diagnosis.

“Even after what I’ve been through, you still go for regular screenings every year,” she said.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.