Falcons’ Ludeman shuts out Crimson Bears

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Maika Piakula, Lamar Blatnick and Landon Simonson were also honored by Thunder Mountain High School. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Lamar Blatnick catches a fly ball for an out in center field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Anthony Andersen and family during the Falcons senior appreciation on Friday at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Liam Hart and family and friends during the Falcons senior appreciation on Friday at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Kasen Ludeman and family and friends during the Falcons senior appreciation on Friday at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Kaeden Quinto and family during the Falcons senior appreciation on Friday at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

The Thunder Mountain High School Falcons baseball team pose after senior appreciation honors at Adair-Kennedy Field on Friday. The Falcons defeated the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears 4-0. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Kaeden Quinto scores on an error past Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé catcher Nate Fick and pitcher Cayman Huff during the Falcons 4-0 win over the Crimson Bears on Friday at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Kasen Ludeman delivers against a Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé batter during the Falcons 4-0 win over the Crimson Bears on Friday at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Kasen Ludeman delivers against a Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé batter during the Falcons 4-0 win over the Crimson Bears on Friday at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Kasen Ludeman pitched a three-hitter to honor his classmates in a 4-0 win over the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears at Adair-Kennedy Field on Friday.

“Definitely fastball and knuckle curve were working,” Ludeman said. “Those are my main pitches. Others were working but just not as accurate so I just kept throwing what worked.”

Ludeman went the full seven innings, allowing just the three hits and walking one batter while striking out seven.

“It was fun,” Ludeman said. “Coming into that game I threw, like, maybe an inning. Obviously the catcher (Liam Hart) had good blocks on my two passed balls but other than that it was pretty fun, especially because it was senior night.”

Falcons seniors Ludeman, Hart, Anthony Andersen and Kaeden Quinto were honored before their final career home game and the school’s final home game as TMHS will be consolidated into JDHS next year.

TMHS put three runs across the plate in the top of the first inning as Quinto doubled and Ludeman hit a one-out ground ball that was mishandled and scored Quinto for 1-0.

“I think it is pretty nice,” Quinto said of the win. “Being on this team the past four years we have been playing, JD has kind of been better than us so it is finally nice to get on top of them for once. It feels great really.”

Andersen singled to left field and advanced on an error with Ludeman scoring for 2-0. Chris Andersen singled to left field, scoring A. Andersen for 3-0.

“We have all been on the team for four years,” A. Andersen said. “I don’t remember a single time we have really full-on had the defense working and the bats working as well as we did this game. It was nice to see. It was nice to be making plays and if the errors are below five I will take that as a win. It was a good game.”

The Falcons’ final run came in the top of the fifth inning as Marcus Mendoza led off with a double. Ludeman singled Mendoza to third and C. Anderson hit a one-out sacrifice fly to left field that scored Mendoza for 4-0.

JDHS had a hit in the bottom of the fifth by Drew Cadigan McAddo and a single by senior Landon Simonson in the bottom of the fourth.

Simonson also led off the bottom of the seventh being hit by a pitch to earn first base but TMHS’ Mendoza fielded a ground ball out, Quinto caught a fly ball out and Ludeman struck out the game-ender.

Although head coach Joe Tompkins called the shots and pitching coach Todd Luck the mound it was Ludeman and his battery mate that controlled the final inning.

“The last inning Kasen and I met and we called the pitches,” Hart said. “We told Todd it was our game now. This win felt really good because the past two seasons we haven’t got the win on senior night. So it feels pretty good to be the final Falcons and get our senior night win.”

Coach Joe Tompkins said the four seniors were all good teammates and good students.

“Andersen is a very hard worker,” Tompkins said. “He has a great sense of humor. He is a good pitcher and he mixes his pitches and his speed up well. He also plays third base and second base and sometimes outfield. Liam Hart is a utility player and a good pitcher and good outfielder. He has a very strong arm. He is tough to beat when focused. Kasen (Ludeman) is a very good shortstop. He is one of those guys you can use anywhere but he is our best shortstop. Kaeden Quinto is probably the best center fielder in, at least, the Southeast. Good arm, he’s very quick, good on the bases.”

TMHS (3-4 in conference) will play a doubleheader against JDHS (2-5) on Saturday. Game times are 4 and 7 p.m. The Crimson Bears senior appreciation will be at 6:30 p.m.

Sitka (5-2) or Ketchikan (4-3) will earn the conference title this weekend. Kayhi beat the Wolves 12-6 Friday. The teams play a doubleheader on Saturday. Sitka will host the Region V tournament next weekend.

“We don’t have the first seed spot so we are looking to beat every team there and go to state for the first time in TMHS history,” Ludeman said.