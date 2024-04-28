Here’s what happening for First Friday in May

People observe images of space while laying on the floor at the Marie Drake Planetarium. (Marie Drake Planetarium photo)

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Kaxhatjaa X’óow/Herring Protectors wearing robes, which will be part of the exhibit “Protection: Adaptation & Resistance” at the Alaska State Museum on Friday. (Photo by Caitlin Blaisdell)

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Kaxhatjaa X’óow/Herring Protectors wearing robes, which will be part of the exhibit “Protection: Adaptation & Resistance” at the Alaska State Museum on Friday. (Photo by Caitlin Blaisdell)

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Robes and quilts will loom large during May’s First Friday as two new Alaska Native exhibits are scheduled to debut at the city and state museums while a three-day quilt show opens at Centennial Hall.

More than 45 Alaska Native artists are scheduled to participate in the opening of the exhibit “Protection: Adaptation & Resistance” at the Alaska State Museum from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The themes will be wide-ranging in material and tone, ranging from the illustrators of the comic book “Chickaloonies” offering workshops to programming focusing on the upcoming National Day of Recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons on May 5.

Among the other artists at the exhibit are Louise Brady, organizer of the Herring Protector robes; Lily Wooshkindein Da.áat Hope, organizer of the Chilkat Protector mask; and Rico Worl, artist of the USPS Raven Story stamp, according to the museum. Asia Freeman, the exhibit’s curator, will moderate a discussion at 7 p.m. with artists Hope, Amber Webb, K’asheechtlaa Louise Brady and Rico Lanaat’ Worl.

Hope will also debut her exhibit “Yéil Koowú Átx’i Khaa Sháade Nákhx’i Yán Sákw Jeeyís: Ravenstail Regalia for Future Leaders” at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum at 4 p.m. The project features what’s claimed to be one of the largest collections of child-sized Ravenstail, with about 40 created by people throughout North America, which were also featured Tuesday as part of a weavers’ gathering, historical presentation and dance performance Tuesday at Centennial Hall.

The Capital City Quilters Guild will open their annual three-day show at noon on Friday. Works will be exhibited in three of the convention center’s ballrooms and be judged in multiple categories by Nancy Fuka, a nationally certified quilt judge. There will also be quilt demonstrations and other activities at the event which continues until 7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

The full calendar of this month’s First Friday events, as provided by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council:

Rebecca Hsieh, “Bite Sized,” Juneau Arts & Culture Center, 350 Whittier St., 4-7 p.m.

The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council presents “Bite Sized,” an immersive, interactive art exhibit by Rebecca Hsieh that explores the artist’s relationship with food. From traditional Cantonese dishes cooked by her family and favorite street foods, to traditional American foods she was exposed to as she immigrated to the United States — this exhibit illustrates the comfort, respite, and joy that food brings to the artist’s life. Visitors can interacting with these “bite-sized” pieces. Please be sure to have clean hands before touching the pieces and to please place them back to their original state.

Exhibit up through the month.

Alaska State Museum: “Protection: Adaptation and Resistance,” 395 Whittier Street, APK Building, 4:30-7 p.m.

New exhibit presents the work of more than 45 Alaska Native artists who explore the climate crisis, social justice, strengthening communities through ancestral knowledge and imagining a thriving future. A lecture follows the First Friday Opening at 7 p.m. Exhibit curator Asia Freeman will lead a discussion with artists Amber Webb, K’asheechtlaa Louise Brady, Lily Wooshkindein Da.aat, and Rico Lanaat’ Worl.

Exhibit up through the month.

Celebrate 50 years of KTOO broadcasting, KTOO Public Media, 360 Egan Drive, 4 – 6 p.m.

Join KTOO in celebrating a half-century of broadcasting during First Friday. Tune in from 2 to 4 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 and 91.7 or online for a special two-hour edition of Juneau Afternoon, featuring guests from KTOO’s past and present and live music. Open house at the station starts at 4 p.m. Light refreshments, tour the studios, and see photos and items from KTOO’s 50-year history on display. More information at https://www.ktoo.org/2024/04/29/celebrate-50-years-of-ktoo-broadcasting-on-first-friday.

First Friday opening only.

Capital City Quilters: 2024 Quilt Show, 101 Egan Drive, Centennial Hall, noon-7 p.m.

Free, professionally juried quilt show. There will be live quilting demonstrations, special exhibit ”Today’s Quilts — an Alaskan Perspective,” vendor and gift sales, and a silent auction. Continues Saturday and Sunday.

Exhibit up through the weekend.

Juneau Arts & Humanities Council: “Juneau Wildlife Portraits — Paintings and Photographs,” 101 Egan Drive, The Davis Gallery in Centennial Hall, 4-7 p.m.

Exhibit by Susan Watson and Christopher Grau includes nine of Susan’s acrylic paintings of Juneau wildlife (from Chris’s photographs), and 12 of Chris’s photographs of Juneau wildlife. The paintings are all 10×8”, the photographs are all 13×19”.

Exhibit up through the month.

Juneau Douglas City Museum: “Yéil Koowú Átx’i Khaa Sháade Nákhx’i Yán Sákw Jeeyís: Ravenstail Regalia for Future Leaders,” 114 W. 4th St., 4-7 p.m.

Ravenstail weaving known in Tlingit language as Yéil Koowú originates on the Northwest Coast of Alaska and Canada. The oldest known robe dates back to the 1700’s. Historic pieces have been preserved in museums across the world. This artform fell out of practice for 100 years until researcher Cheryl Samuel “woke” it up. It has largely been carried by Cheryl and one of her students, Kay Parker, who have both taught with historical pattern integrity intact. For this exhibition, weaver and Artist Lily Hope led a cohort of weavers to create child size robes with the intent that every student is training toward creating adult size ceremonial Yéil Koowú regalia. On display through Oct. 19.

Exhibit up through the month.

Marie Drake Planetarium: Open House, 1415 Glacier Ave., 5:30-7 p.m.

Explore the universe with our new digital projector and share some short full-dome movies on 30-foot dome. Suitable for all ages. No sign up needed.

First Friday opening only.

Sealaska Heritage Institute: SHI First Friday Mini-Market, metal artist Rudy Isturis, Arts Campus open, and student exhibit “Cameras Speak,” 105 Heritage Way, 4:30-7 p.m.

Walter Soboleff Building will feature mini-market and metal artist Rudy Isturis, who will showcase chasing and repoussé techniques. The Sealaska Heritage Arts Campus will feature wood artists and metal artists, and a “Camera Speak” student exhibit. “Cameras Speak” brings digital cameras and professional photographers to teach techniques to students in grades 6-12.

First Friday opening only.

Annie Kaill’s Gallery: Louise Kuntz-Tadda, ceramicist and Moondance Alaska by Colleen Goldrich, jeweler, 124 Seward St., 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Show with ceramicist Louise Kuntz-Tadda and jeweler Colleen Goldrich of Moondance Alaska.

First Friday opening only.

Willow + Luna: Alaskan Me- Made Line, 117 Seward St., 4-7 p.m.

Alaskan Mermaid Linx will be in the shop offering custom fitted jewelry that can be permanent or put together with a clap.

First Friday opening only.

Barnaby Brewing Company: Lanie McCarry, 165 Shattuck Way, 3-8 p.m.

Lanie’s art show this month focuses on creativity and her love of mountainscapes.

Exhibit up through the month.

Rainforest Yoga: Pam Garcia, Yoga Teacher, 171 Shattuck Way, 5-6 p.m.

Spring-themed poses like lotus, butterfly, sunflower, sunbird, boat…

First Friday opening only.

Rainbow Foods: New oil paintings by Page Bridges, 4th and Gold streets, 4:30-7 p.m.

Year two anniversary show on the peach wall above the baked goods. The new paintings are for sale. About 70 painting from 35 years will be on display throughout store.

Exhibit up through the month.

Alaska Robotics Gallery: Alec Dye, Illustrator, 134 N. Franklin St., 4-7 p.m.

Dye’s latest series “Crab” is an expressive and stylized exploration of Alaska’s favorite crustaceans through ink and watercolor.

Exhibit up through the month.

Spice Cafe & Art Gallery: Featuring artists Crystal Jackson, Hollis Kitchin, Christine Kleinhenz, 116 N. Franklin St., 4-10 p.m.

Artists featured in the gallery, with live music by the Gypsy Jazz Quartet featuring local musicians John Unzicker, Ben Higdon, Ceann Murphy and Bob Banghart.

Exhibit up through the month.

Devil’s Club Brewing: Jacqui Tingey, 100 N. Franklin St., 4:30-8 p.m.

Jacqui Tingey is a self.taught artist based in Juneau, where she gathers inspiration and explores with her husband and daughters. Her newest body of work focuses on the seascapes and ocean life featured in Southeast Alaska. These pieces are based on personal photos and memories of summer days spent on islands, rocky beaches, and fishing on the boat.

Exhibit up through the month.

Aunt Claudia’s Dolls, A Museum: Soft re-opening, 114 S. Franklin St., Triangle Building, 4:30-7 p.m.

“Long time, no see” new displays for the Northern Indigenous Collection. Artist’s studio with new conservation area and display/mount work space. Portrait doll carver Mary Ellen Frank docents the newly conserved works housed in renovated displays.

Exhibit up through the month.

Kindred Post: Kelsey Riker and Taylor Vidic, 145 S. Franklin St., 4:30-7 p.m.

Taylor Dallas Vidic and Kelsey Bryce Riker, known collectively as “Roommates,” perform original tunes and covers. By day, Vidic lends their expertise to the arts scene as an esteemed organizer within the Juneau community, while Riker is recognized as the astute manager of Kindred Post. Mail services are not available during special events.

First Friday opening only.

Harbor Tea & Spice: Ice Cave Blue Tea & Other in house blends, 175 S. Franklin St., Ste. 105, Senate Building, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Tasting of in-house blend paired with ginger cookies.

First Friday opening only.

Juneau Artists Gallery: Mallory Reid, Photographer, 175 S. Franklin St., Ste. 111, Senate Building, 4:30-7 p.m.

Mallory Reid is May’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery. Reid joined the gallery last spring, developing a love of nature and photography while she was growing up in the mountains of Montana. She turned her passion of taking photographs into a business venture. First with family photography, which later expanded into landscapes and wildlife after she moved to Juneau in 2018. Mallory has developed a particular fondness for the Alaska Coastal Brown Bear.

Exhibit up through the month.

Caribou Crossings: Karla Moreira, wildlife watercolor mixed media painter, 387 S. Franklin St., 4-8 p.m.

In honor of kicking off the 26th year at Caribou Crossings, showcases are being featured from two popular artists, Karla Morreira and Lisa McCormick, who have been involved since the beginning. Karla will be coming down from Chugiak wildlife watercolors to launch new releases, sign prints and framed work, and share stories and inspirations. Lisa is sending her entire winter’s work — just in time for Mother’s Day. Also featuring works from more than 60 Alaska artists.

Exhibit up through the month.