How Juneau and Alaska rank in so many ways this year

An AI-generated image supposedly shows “how Alaskans would adorn a tree with touches of local flavor, heritage, and festive cheer,” according to a study of online searches for Christmas trees by state. (Publicity photo by Fractl)

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A romantic view of downtown Juneau — if rain is what warms one’s heart — at midday on Christmas Eve. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

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A romantic view of downtown Juneau — if rain is what warms one’s heart — at midday on Christmas Eve. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau is Alaska’s most romantic destination on one list, yet isn’t among the 250 best cities for candle lovers on another list. The capital of The Last Frontier also ranks as the eighth most arts-vibrant small community in the U.S. and among the top 12 fishing cities, but also scores rather poorly in a comparison of mobile phone service costs.

Such statistical sensations made headlines all year — in the inbox of the Juneau Empire editor’s email, sent on a near-daily basis on average by public relations and other firms generally trying to market something such as a product or a cause in the process.

A few were credible enough to be published as their own stories or at least referred to as part of a broader article, both by the Empire and other media. The Associated Press, for example, saw fit to republish the list about each state’s most romantic destination for 2024, as published Dec. 19 by honeymoons.com.

That list also names In Bocca Al Lupo as Juneau’s most intimate restaurant (after getting a much more prominent listing as one of the top 50 U.S. restaurants for 2023 by the New York Times, which got front-page Empire coverage), Jorgenson House as Juneau’s best honeymoon hotel and Tracy Arm Fjord as the area’s most romantic activity.

“Nestled amidst breathtaking fjords and towering glaciers, Juneau offers couples an unparalleled natural spectacle that sets the stage for an awe-inspiring getaway,” part of the website’s narrative explaining its choice states. “The city’s accessibility to stunning glaciers like Mendenhall Glacier enables couples to embark on thrilling adventures like glacier trekking or helicopter tours, creating lasting memories together.”

“The surrounding wilderness, a haven for diverse wildlife, invites lovers to explore its rugged trails, creating a sense of seclusion and wonder. Juneau’s cozy, vibrant downtown is replete with boutique shops, art galleries, and delectable seafood restaurants, perfect for leisurely strolls hand-in-hand and intimate candlelit dinners. The allure of the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky adds a touch of magic to evenings, offering couples a chance to share a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Another list making the Empire’s pages in recent months was SMU DataArts on Oct. 26 declaring Juneau ranked eighth among small communities nationally in its 8th Arts Vibrancy Index. Also getting mention was the City and Borough of Juneau being the only city in Alaska a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Municipality Equality Index, the third straight year the capital city earned a perfect score for LGBTQ+ equality.

But there were oh-so-many other ways Juneau and Alaska ranked in 2023. What follows is a listing of some of the lists:

• “Juneau is the #2 Top Winter Wonderland Destination in Alaska,” according to Architectural Digest. Juneau ranked 82nd among all cities, 27th for scenic value, 70th for the Après-ski scene, 90th for luxury short-term lodging availability and 91st for winter activities.

• “Juneau the #2 most expensive city in Alaska,” according to doxoINSIGHTS. The site claims Juneau residents spends $2,492 on monthly bills, 21.8% higher than the U.S. average — including $194 a month on mobile phone services, 63% higher than the national average.

• “Juneau is one of the 12 best US fishing cities for 2023,” according to FishingBooker.

• “A new study found that Juneau’s National Shrine of St. Therese is one of the top serene places in the U.S.” (Casago)

• Statewide, at least one ranker didn’t just settle for stats. A Dec. 19 press release by DALL-E 3 and Midjourney noting “‘Alaska Christmas tree’ searchers have soared 249% in the past month” also included an AI-generated picture of how “how Alaskans would adorn a tree with touches of local flavor, heritage, and festive cheer” based on the responses.

• However, Alaska is also the second-most honest state when it comes to searches for “AI essay writer” at 6.4 per 100,000. (Journoresearch.org)

• “Alaska ranks as the fifth state with the saddest tech professionals.” (Increditools)

• “‘Die Hard’ is the most popular Christmas movie in Alaska this year.” (CenturyLinkQuote)

• “Alaska residents are at second highest risk of cybercrime in the country.” (NetworkBuildz)

• Alaska ranks ninth among “states where live animals cause the highest rate of fatal car crashes” at 7%, with Montana the top state at 23%. (John Foy & Associates, personal injury attorneys)

• “Alaska ranks #2 among the states with the most spoiled dogs (behind Florida),” according to the survey that also found nearly half of dog owners in Alaska (49%) regularly throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dog, the third highest amount. Alaskan dog owners are also fifth most likely to purchase outfits and accessories for their dog (62%) and to order a special treat for their dog at a restaurant (54%). (Forbesadvisor.com)

• “Alaska’s addiction rates are the 3rd highest in the US.” (Digitaloft)

• “Alaska has the seventh-highest percentage of fatal head-on collisions in America.” (Journoresearch.org)

• Alaska ranks second in the U.S. for the cost of having a baby at $29,666, compared to $15,228 in the lowest-cost state. (MVDigitalPR)

• “Alaska ranks as the ninth thriftiest state.” (Journoresearch.org)

• “Alaska is the state with the third-lowest rate of medical malpractice, averaging 0.251 reports per practitioner between 1990 and June 2023.” (National Practitioner Data Bank analysis by a private injury attorney)

• “Study names Alaskans the most incompetent gamers in America.” The study also found “Path of Exile” was the game Alaska players struggled with the most. (Search Intelligence Ltd. Co.)

• “Alaska is the 7th Most Affordable State to Own a Car.” (Fractl)

• “Alaska is home to the most dangerous driving conditions in the US.” (Search Intelligence Ltd. Co.)

• “Alaska named as second state least interested in weight loss.” (Search Intelligence Ltd. Co.)

• “Exclusive New Study Reveals: Alaska States FAVORITE Sex Position and How They Do It (‘Triceratops’).” (Journoresearch.org)

• “Alaska lands at #32 for Halloween hype this year.” (ConsumerAffairs)

• “Alaska is ranked as the US state with the ninth-lowest interest in learning a new sport.” (Hearts.land)

• “Alaska residents are the 2nd-most interested in purchasing boats.” The study declared 3.5% of auto financing inquiries in Alaska between May 2021 and May 2023 were for potential boat purchases, compared to the national average is 1.9%. (LendingTree)

• Finally, while Juneau didn’t make HVAC Gnome’s 250 “Best Cities for Candle Lovers,” which judged things like access to both candles and candlemaking items, Anchorage did manage to land on the list at 104th.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.