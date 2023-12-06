Hair ice, caused by a fungus on dead wood as it “breathes,” along the Mendenhall Wetlands Trail on Dec. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

Cow parsnip along the Mendenhall Wetlands Trail on Dec. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

This ice-covered grass resembles a shaggy dog wearing a blanket along the Mendenhall Wetlands Trail on Dec. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

Hoarfrost along the Mendenhall Wetlands Trail on Dec. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

A frosty meadow along the Mendenhall Wetlands Trail on Dec. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

Sunrise over Douglas Island on Dec. 2. (Photo by Joe Orsi)

Swipe or click to see more

Moonlight over Stephens Passage through the trees on Nov. 27. (Photo by Joe Orsi)

Swipe or click to see more

A heartfelt impression at Mendenhall Lake, submitted on Dec. 5. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

British soldier lichen on the East Glacier Trail, submitted Dec. 5. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

Green oyster mushrooms along the East Glacier Trail, submitted on Dec. 5. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

Cabbage lung lichen in the Dredge Lakes area, submitted on Dec. 6. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

A bit of a sun break as seen from the John Muir Cabin, submitted on Dec. 6. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

A bit of a sun break as seen from the John Muir Cabin, submitted on Dec. 6. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

To showcase our readers’ work to the widest possible audience, Wild Shots have been moved in front of the Juneau Empire’s paywall. Don’t have a subscription, but want one? Visit our subscriber center by clicking here.

The Empire Outdoors page is looking for superb images of Alaska’s wildlife, scenery or plant life. Send your photos to editor@juneauempire.com. For all photos include the name of the photographer, a description of what is shown in the picture, when it was taken and any other pertinent information. Images will run as space allows. Images with watermarks cannot be published.

[To see a collection of over 100 photos taken by readers in 2019 and 2020, click here.]

[To see Wild Shots for June 2020, click here.]

[To see Wild Shots for July and August 2020, click here]

[To see Wild Shots for late August and September 2020, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from late September and October 2020, click here]

To see Wild Shots from November and early December 2020, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from February 2021 through March 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from April, May and June 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from July and August 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from August through October 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from November through December 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from late December 2021 through February 2022, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from late February 2022 through May 2022, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from May 2022 all the way through November 2022, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from December 2022 through mid-February 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from February 2023 through April 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from May 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from early June 2023, click here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from late June 2023, click here, here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from July 2023, click here, here and here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from August 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from September 2023, click here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from October 2023, click here and here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from November 2023, click here and here and here]