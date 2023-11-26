An abundance of traditional and new ways to capitalize on this year’s Gallery Walk

The debut of an Alaska Positive photography exhibit and an artists’ market with live music are scheduled at the Alaska State Museum on Friday as part of this year’s Gallery Walk. (Photo courtesy of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council)

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Even the Grinch got into the holiday spirit at last year’s Gallery Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Jonson Kuhn / Juneau Empire File)

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Even the Grinch got into the holiday spirit at last year’s Gallery Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

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This year’s Gallery Walk participants are in for a Capitol time — or not if they prefer holiday merriment that’s far away both geographically and culturally — with more than 50 events scheduled Friday afternoon and evening stretching from the southern edge of downtown Juneau to Douglas.

The usual abundance of artworks of all types, live performances, food and drink, and social gatherings are scheduled between late afternoon and early evening, mostly in the heart of downtown. But this year’s official list of events also adds some new locations including refreshments and tours at the Alaska State Capitol, and two full-scale stage performances with “The Nutcracker” by the Juneau Dance Theatre at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé and the rom-com play “A Nice Indian Boy” at Perseverance Theatre.

“Something is happening for everyone in this town,” said Charla Brown, part of the support team for the Downtown Business Association, which hosts the annual event. “Whether they want to go to the theater, or ‘The Nutcracker,’ or like the tradition to go down to the Gallery Walk and go shopping. Some people don’t like to go outside, so there’s inside and outside options. And there’s high mobility and comfortable options, so you can spend your Friday night the way you want to.”

For the second year in a row there will be a Holiday Trolley that makes stops at the Alaska State Museum, Goldbelt Tram, and the intersection South Franklin and Front streets, with the Capitol added as a stop for people also interested in an exhibition by ceramicist Bonilyn Parker at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, said Cagney Ramirez, another member of the DBA support team.

Among the busiest places will be Sealaska Plaza and the surrounding buildings, with two multi-activity events planned. The DBA is hosting a DJ and other live performances, plus a fire pit, hot chocolate, chai tea and booths. There will also be a multitude of Alaska Native artists and performers in Sealaska’s plaza, arts campus building, administrative building and gift shop.

“We’re kind of mixing and mingling,” Ramirez said. “We went to Sealaska to see if we could use some of their spaces there…it’s a nice place for vendors to use in case they need electricity for their booth.”

There will also be street entertainment and other activities on Front Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic between 3-9 p.m. Friday.

Paid parking downtown will not be enforced during Gallery Walk beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, according to an announcement by the City and Borough of Juneau.

“On-street parking will not be limited to two hours, and free parking will be offered at the Shopper’s Lot, the North Franklin Lot, the Downtown Transportation Center Garage and the Marine Parking Garage,” the announcement states. “All other parking restrictions will still remain in force.”

The official events listed for this year’s Gallery Walk are:

Alaska Ink Opening Reception, Artist Market, Holiday Music and Food Vendors, 4-7 p.m., Juneau Arts and Culture Center, 350 Whittier St.

New Juneau Arts and Humanities Council exhibition “Alaska Ink: A Group Show by Ten Printmakers” will open in the Juneau Arts & Culture Center Gallery. This group show presents a wide variety of work by 10 Juneau artists. All of the artwork has been created using traditional printmaking techniques that require individual prints to be pulled from an incised block or plate, from a silk screen frame, or an inked piece of glass. The artists in this exhibit bring a broad range of subject matter, style and techniques to their work. They are Rachelle Bonnett, Grace Corrigan, Jessica Hahnlen, Gordon Harrison, Jim Heumann, Fumi Matsumoto, Laura Miko, David Riccio, Charles Rohrbacher, and Alice Tersteeg. In addition to the exhibition, JAHC will host an artist market, nonprofit booths, and holiday music performances in the main hall, plus food truck vendor Devil’s Hideaway.

Exhibit up through the month.

Alain Soltys-Gray Art & Hot Tea Bar, 4-7 p.m., The Davis Gallery, 101 Egan Drive, Centennial Hall.

Featuring work by Alain Soltys-Gray and a hot tea bar.

Exhibit up through the month.

Alaska Positive Since 1970 photography exhibit, 4:30-7 p.m., Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier St., Andrew P. Kashevaroff Building.

Now in its 53rd year, Alaska Positive continues to encourage photography as an art form in Alaska. Guest juror Camille Seaman believes “art is not only important; it is necessary for us to communicate what is happening with our planet.” Her photographs concentrate on the fragile environment of the polar regions, providing the message: “we are of this Earth, and we only get one.” Born on Long Island, Seaman is of Shinnecock, Montaukett, African American, and Italian ancestry. Exhibit will continue through March 9, 2024, then travel to museums throughout Alaska.

Artist and Writers Market with music by Dan Hopson, 4-7 p.m., Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier St., Andrew P. Kashevaroff Building Atrium.

Friends of the State Library, Archives and Museum is sponsoring an artist a writers’ market in conjunction with the museum’s opening of the Alaska Positive photography exhibit. Guitarist Dan Hopson will be playing.

Bonilyn Parker, ceramicist, 4-7 p.m., Juneau-Douglas City Museum, 114 W. 4th St,

The city museum will feature local ceramicist Bonilyn Parker and her recent works “Animism Manufactured: Sacred Narratives in Clay,”, a body of porcelain slab work exploring the importance of handmade objects in a disposable world. The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 27, 2024. Exhibition pieces will be for sale and may be picked up after the end of the show beginning Jan. 29. Additional ceramic pieces created by the artist will be available for immediate purchase through the museum store.

Gallery Walk at the Capitol, 4:30-7 p.m., Alaska State Capitol, 120 4th St.

Legislative Affairs Agency hosts light refreshments in the Capitol lobby, with guided and self-guided tours of the building.

Juneau Dance Theatre: “The Nutcracker,” 7-9 p.m., Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé auditorium, 1639 Glacier Ave.

Featuring professional guest artists, Julia Rowe (San Francisco Ballet) and Ezra Thomson (Pacific Northwest Ballet) as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Choreography by Zachary Hench. Continues through Dec. 3. Tickets available at the door and online at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20565.

Planetarium Open House, 5:30-7 p.m., Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Ave.

Short movies about astronomy and space exploration of the solar system. Bring your family and astronomy questions. An opportunity to see what the planetarium offers. Stop by for as long as you like. Treats and astronomy holiday coloring pages.

Paintings by Jim Fowler, 5-7 p.m., The Coppa Cafe Gallery, 917 Glacier Ave. #102.

Jim Fowler has been making art in Alaska for over 50 years, exhibiting in venues around Alaska and “outside.” In addition to his plein air acrylic paintings and originals and prints in other media, he has created posters for many local arts events, was a graphic artist for the state, and worked with “Art Shop,” JAHC’s afterschool program, for many years.

Exhibit up through the month.

Leave her Wild Ak-jewelry by Makayla Pfaff, Arbonne by Hannah Bibb, Cupcakes by Mandy and Tami Tuesday cocktails, 4-8 p.m., Downtown McGivney’s Sports Bar & Grill at Four Points Hotel, 51 Egan Dr.

Makayla Pfaff, representing Leave Her Wild AK, will showcase jewelry, Hannah Bibb will offer her Arbonne products known for their global force in sustainable healthy living, Tami Tuesday will offer cocktails and Mandy will provide cupcakes with artistic flair. There will also be a free hot chocolate bar with a variety of toppings and McGivney’s merchandise available for purchase.

Jolene Smith – Fringe & Fireweed, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Real Juneau Home Group, Merchant’s Wharf, 2 Marine Way #111.

Mulled wine & spirits, a holiday photo backdrop, and special featured artist Jolene Smith of Fringe and Fireweed.

Frost + Fur: Anchorage Distillery, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Merchant’s Wharf, 2 Marine Way #114.

Complimentary Alaskan-made, frontier-crafted canned cocktails.

Unleash the Power of Friction Forge Technology: Diamond Blade Knives – The Ultimate Cutting-Edge Revolution, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Alaska Knifeworks, Merchant’s Wharf, 2 Marine Way #122

Video demonstration and snacks.

Author Tom Crestodina, 4:30-7 p.m., Hearthside Books, 2 Marine Way, #119.

Tom Crestodina will be signing “Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft.” Live music and snacks will also be featured.

Sugar Bear Treasures, Rae Ann Mills, Tara Rodriguez, Katelynn Drake, Mary & Roz Cruise of Naakée Designs, 4-8 p.m., Sealaska Heritage Institute, 105 Heritage Way (Walter Soboleff Building) and 2 Sealaska Plaza: Atnané Hít (Sealaska Heritage Arts Campus)

Visit the Native Artist tables in the Walter Soboleff Building, explore the arts campus, meet the Grinch and visit the Sealaska store. Last chance to see the art show in the Nathan Jackson Gallery, “Native Woman’s Art: Drawn from Spirits of Ancestors Within.” The SHI store fetures including children’s gifts, Alaska foods, silver jewelry and more. Alaska Native artists will be featured in the Walter Soboleff Building lobby, along with Alaska Native dancers performance. At the Atnané Hít (Sealaska Heritage Arts Campus) there will be a student showcase of art from David Sheakley and Lyle James’ classes, and metal engravers and woodcarvers will engrave, carve and display their work. Yées Ku.oo Dance Group performance at 5:30 p.m.

Music by DJ Sleigh, performances, fire pit, hot chocolate, chai tea and booths, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Sealaska Plaza, Front Street and Heritage Way.

Downtown Business Association hosts music by DJ Sleigh, plus performances by the JDHS Dance Team, JAMM kids choir group and TAFY Dance Alaska. Fire pit, hot chocolate, chai tea provided by Spice Juneau Indian Cuisine, and nonprofit and vendor booths.

YOUR-naments: Holiday Craft Corner with Tressa, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Kindred Post, 145 S. Franklin St.

Make a homemade gift with a free personalized ornament using a photo of your choice. Polaroid printer available to print an existing photo, or a Polaroid camera to snap a photo on the spot. Ornament supplies will be provided (as long as supplies last). Also featuring handmade holiday cards, inspired by winter in Juneau, by artist Tressa Furner, a nature-loving juneau transplant who loves crafting, art and the holidays.

Jojo Briggs & Santa Selfie Station, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Heritage Coffee Downtown, 130 Front St.

Paintings by Jojo Briggs and a Santa Selfie Station. Take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus by donation, all proceeds will benefit Polaris House. Briggs is a self-taught Alaskan artist from Juneau who takes her inspiration from the intricacy of nature.

Gallery Walk Grand Opening, 2-10 p.m., Drip Drop Wonder Shop, 220 Front St.

New shop, art gallery and studio created by Artistnatalie. Features installations by Frenchies Floral, clothing pop-up by UNUS, treats by Thyme with Lucius, music by DJ Aicardi.

Lindsey Burnet, ceramicist, 4:30-8 p.m., Bustin Out Boutique, 234 Front St.

Lindsey Burnet’s debut solo show “Natsukashikatta: Joy of Winters Past” is dedicated to remembering winters from her youth here in Juneau, while also creating new traditions with her children and family based on a nostalgia from those earlier years. Lindsey is a practicing ceramic artist focusing on functionality and inspired by the simple complexities of a forms interaction with glazes, lusters and light.

Exhibit up through the month.

Napkin Art, 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Triangle Bar, 251 Front St.

Annual Napkin Art contest featuring artwork customers produce on these creative little canvases. Entries due Nov. 30. Everyone is invited to vote on their favorite napkin during Gallery Walk.

Exhibit up through the month.

The Pottery Jungle’s Pre-Opening Extravaganza Featuring Artist K.Hoke Contemporary, 4-8 p.m., The Pottery Jungle, 223 Seward St.

Formerly known as The Plant Studio, The Pottery Jungle is offering a tour of its new gallery/retail space and community pottery studio! Featuring local artist Kelsey Hoke of K.Hoke Contemporary, whose work reflects the vibrancy of Alaska and its scenic terrain. Food, drinks and live music.

Lily Hope Exclusive “Winter Fire” Ravenstail Earring Collection, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Weaver Studio, 222 Seward St.

Collection is exclusive to Gallery Walk 2023, named after the Faculty Winter Fire Showcase that is one-night only coming up next Friday Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in the University of Alaska Southeast Egan Library featuring Ernestine Hayes, Lily Hope, Dean Carin Silkaitis (Silk-ite-iss) and Emily Wall.

Exhibit up through the month.

Artwork by Harper Gunn & Lizzy Jurgeleit, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Northwind Architects, 126 Seward St.

NorthWind Architects is hosting two employees this Gallery Walk as featured artists. Also features live music by Taylor Dallas Vidic and friends to play live music throughout the evening. Snacks, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Exhibit up through the month.

Tom Crestodina, Visual Artist and Kaill’s Crew, Varying Media Types, 4-8:30 p.m., Annie Kaill’s, 124 Seward St.

Art of Tom Crestodina and the Annie Kaill’s Crew. Tom’s time on boats translates into his artwork, with cutaway boat drawings are fun for all ages. A few members of our Annie Kaill’s crew will also be featuring their work in varying media forms! Crestodina will be in store his work Saturday.

Exhibit up through the weekend.

Holiday Wine Pull, 4-8 p.m., Southeast Alaska Land Trust, 119 Seward St. #2.

Annual holiday open house and wine pull.

Christine Carpenter of Liaise Studio and Carley Thayer of Bering Sea Designs, 4:30-8 p.m., Willow + Luna, 117 Seward St.

Showcasing Liaise Studio and Bering Sea Designs, bringing together fashion and art. Works include including earrings, artwork, leather bags and wool coats. Christine Carpenter is a Juneau-based artist, focused on being a liaison between her community, the environment, and her creative practice. In the last few years, Christine has focused her artistic ventures on place-specific explorations. Carley while growing up was surrounded by beautiful Aleut art and that part of her heritage has greatly influenced the pieces she creates.

CJ Harrell, Artist, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Rookery Cafe, 111 Seward St.

Local artist CJ Harrell will feature ceramic works, as well as other works relating to nature and decomposition.

Hannah Mitchell, metals artist and owner of Tuesday Rabbit, 4-9 p.m., Shoefly Alaska, 109 Seward St.

Hannah Mitchell who has created her own jewelry brand called Tuesday Rabbit. She will be debuting a Northern Lights Collection of silver work featuring iridescent stones and starry pieces. She hand fabricates silver necklaces, earrings and rings that feature shells from local beaches, slices of Alaskan rocks and gemstones.

Lavender Peaks Photography, 4:30-8 p.m., Barnaby Brewing Co., 165 Shattuck Way.

Jeremy is a fifth-generation Alaskan, has lived in Juneau with his wife for 12 years, and has been photographing all over Alaska for the last 20. He will be showcasing various landscape scenes from Alaska as well as selling large-format prints and 2024 calendars.

Exhibit up through the month.

Open Studio, Drawings and Paintings, 4-7 p.m., Susan and Natalie Watson’s Studio and Gallery, 171 Shattuck Way #214, Emporium Mall.

Susan is interested in trying to capture awareness, and has started a new series of oil paintings of eyes (human, animal and woodgrain) as well as imaginary faces in acrylic on found rocks. Natalie creates enigmatic landscapes as well as bodies in paint and charcoal, often based on themes in Titian, Picasso and other artists.

Rainbow Foods: New Colorful Oil Paintings by Juneau Artist Page Bridges, 4:30-7 p.m., Rainbow Foods, 4th and N. Franklin streets.

Thirty-five year Juneau painter Page Bridges will show new works on the coral wall above the sandwiches. The rest of the space, including the lobby, is also filled with paintings that show the style progression. The new work is looser and inspired by outer space and all the unknown things that may happen there.

Exhibit up through the month.

Lora Brown, Mixed Media & Lodestone Library Soft Launch, 4:30-7 p.m., Lodestone Library, 301 E. 3rd St.

Mixed media pieces by Lora Brown at Lodestone Library, a metaphysical lending library owned by a seedling wellness nonprofit, Green Ray Center Inc. Lodestone Library will officially launch next spring.

Artists MK MacNaughton and Patti Hutchens Jouppi, plus live music, 5-10 p.m., Spice Cafe & Art Gallery, 116 N. Franklin St.

MK’s art is inspired by the people, wildlife and landscape of Alaska. Patti’s art is inspired by wildlife that surrounds her home. We will also have live music from 6-9 p.m. by Hot Club of Juneau Gypsy Jazz.

Exhibit up through the month.

Live music by local musician Isaiah Unzicker, 6-9 p.m., Spice Juneau Indian Cuisine, 112 N. Franklin St.

Treetop Treats and Raffle, 4-8 p.m., Treetop Tees, 110 N. Franklin St.

Treetop Tees will be raffling off a tee at the end of the night. New designed featured for Gallery Walk.

Maddie Kombrink, 4:30-8 p.m., Devil’s Club Brewing Co., 100 N. Franklin St.

Maddie Kombrink will be featuring her recent art works.

Exhibit up through the month.

George Gress, Guitar Maker, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mt. Juneau Trading Post, 151 S. Franklin St.

Featuring the the recent works of George Gress, a Juneau guitar maker. Some of the works are collaborations with Tlingit master carvers and all are original handmade instruments. George will be available to answer questions and maybe play a little. George is a retired Juneau teacher who is beginning his tenth year of making instruments and is approaching 300 completed “wearable art” musical creations.

Exhibit up through the month.

George Gress, Guitar Maker, 4-8 p.m., Chilkat River Trading, 170 S. Franklin St.

George Gress will be selling his array of guitars, dulcimers, ukuleles and more at Chilkat River Trading. Spin the wheel to get 10-30% off your purchase (cannot be used on sale items or handmade instruments by George Gress).

Linda Buckley, 5-8 p.m., Juneau’s Imagination Station, 174 S. Franklin St.

Local author Linda Buckley will be signing her children’s books “The Bear in the Blueberry” and the sequel, “The Humpback in the Herring.”

Levi Rinehart, fiber artist at Gush Tlein Creations; Terri Bogren, jewelry designer at Raven’s Sparkle; Leilani Knight at Leilani’s Creative Creations, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Indigenous Art Doug Chilton Designs, 174 S. Franklin St.

Indigenous Art will feature the following artists and their recent works: Doug Chilton, Master Carver, Silver Artist; Levi Rinehart, Fiber Artist, Gush Tlein Creations; Terri Bogren, Jewelry Designer with Raven’s Sparkle; Leilani Knight, Jewelry Designer with Leilani’s Creative Creations.

Jeremy Kane, ceramicist for 25 years and Professor of Art at University of Alaska Southeast, 4:30-7 p.m., Harbor Tea & Spice, 175 S. Franklin St. #105, Senate Building.

Featuring Jeremy’s collection of porcelain dinner bowls and handled cups. The high-heat firing makes his soft and juicy-looking celadon glazes flow over the surface highlighting the subtle variations in the porcelain clay.

Nell McConahey – fused glass, mirrors and jewelry, 4:30-8 p.m., Juneau Artist Gallery, 175 S. Franklin St #111, Senate Building.

Nell McConahey will present “TRANSITIONS,” a show of her Jewelry and Art Glass at Juneau Artists Gallery for Gallery Walk. Jewelry showcasing Hammered Metals and Timeless Pearls will be presented along with Stained Glass Mirrors and Fused Glass. Nell will be retiring from full-time art work to pursue other adventures in the new year.

Exhibit up through the month.

Hors-d’oeuvres, Drawing, 4:30-7 p.m., Alaskan Brewing — The Depot Store, 219 S. Franklin St.

The Alaskan Brewing Depot will feature a full line of Alaskan Brewing Clothing and products, with a drawing and light hors-d’oeuvres.

High Costa Livin live music, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Red Dog Saloon, 278 S. Franklin St.

Festive cocktails, prime rib for dinner and shopping at 5 p.m. Live music starts 9:30 p.m. Get 20% off your entire purchase in the Red Dog Mercantile.

Gary’s Fine Jewelry: Gallery Walk, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 315 S. Franklin St.

Special discounts for Gallery Walk customers. Free whale tale charm for walking. Serving cookies and other goodies.

Lisa McCormick — Kodiak Island Silversmith, 2-6 p.m., Caribou Crossings, 387 S. Franklin St.

Celebrating 25 years of Gallery Walks in Juneau, with new work from Kodiak silversmith Lisa McCormick and dozens of Alaskan artists.

Exhibit up through the month.

Trove’s Gallery Walk kickoff, 5-8:30 p.m., Trove, 497 S. Franklin St.

All Jewelry will be 50% off Friday through Sunday. Holiday caroling by Vox Borealis from 5:30-7 p.m.

Smoked Salmon and Wine Tasting, 4-7:30 p.m., Taku Fisheries, 550 S. Franklin St.

Hot and cold smoked salmon made in-house, accompanied by a selection of other bites including salmon spread, cheeses, and wine. Locals get 10% discount off anything in the gift shop and “End of Season” deals will continue while supplies last.

“A Nice Indian Boy” by Madhuri Shekar, 7:30-10 p.m., Perseverance Theatre, 914 3rd St., Douglas.

Performances continue through Dec. 17.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.