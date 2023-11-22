Turkey Trot participants thankful for fowl conditions

Maelee Lawrence, 11, captures the thanklessness of being an extinct species at the start/finish line of the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at the Airport Dike Trail on Thursday morning. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Dozens of people get ready to burn off calories before their Thanksgiving dinner at the start of the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at the Airport Dike Trail on Thursday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Tristan Baker (center), a Seattle resident who traditionally visits family in Juneau for Thanksgiving, walks with some of them while wearing turkey tutus she provided during the during the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run along the Airport Dike Trail on Thursday morning. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Participants, many clad in fowl weather gear, head out onto the Airport Dike Trail during the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Thursday morning. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Participants, many clad in fowl weather gear, head out onto the Airport Dike Trail during the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Thursday morning. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

An average person burns about 100 calories walking a mile at a mild pace, whereas a typical Thanksgiving dinner is between 3,000 and 4,500 calories. But participants in the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Thursday morning had cause to hope they were working off a bit more than average before indulging at their various traditional holiday gatherings.

“I would say this probably the worst weather we’ve had in the 10 years we’ve done the Turkey Trot,” said Lisa Corcoran, who along with about a dozen extended family members, was wearing a turkey tutu before setting out for the one-mile portion of the event.

Cold weather — and wind resistance — add to calories burned during activity, so there were optimistic guesses among family members about what portion of their dinner might burned off.

“The mashed potatoes,” said Nick Baker, whose mother, Tristan, brought the tutus for the occasion.

As with many others at the Turkey Trot, family members said they were thankful this year for each other and planned to celebrate with their version of a traditional feast.

“I do the turkey and the stuffing, and then everybody in our family brings all the sides,” Corcoran said.

Clad in even more colorful racing outfits for the fowl conditions were Tami Wahto in a Wonder Woman outfit and her son Kasey Watts in inflatable unicorn pants. That meant Watts burned some extra calories with the effort it took to trek (with him guessing he burned off some traditional dishes, along with the biscuits and gravy planned for shortly after the race), especially compared to Wahto’s outfit which literally was designed for action (her guess was “a couple of bites of pecan pie”).

But mostly it was just a chance to blend in with a largely like-minded crowd.

“It’s just about being out here with people and just kind of just having a good time, to be thankful for being able to dress up and do this,” Wahto said.

The fiercest dresser of all was Maelee Lawrence, 11, in a full-body and fully-inflated Tyrannosaurus rex outfit providing morale support — or maybe just incentive to run fast — at the start/finish line. She said her parents coaxed her into the role and “not very warm” outfit, all the more reason she’s thankful this year “for having a roof over my head.”

Meanwhile, despite her cartoonishly fearsome appearance, people participating in the walk and run didn’t have much to fear from Lawrence in her outfit.

“It’s hard to run,” she said.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com (907) 957-2306.