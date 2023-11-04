TMHS’ Foy, JDHS’ Fellman top state swimmers

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Lucia Chapell swims the butterfly leg of the Crimson Bears winning 200-yard medley relay during the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain senior PJ Foy swims his state record-winning 100 breaststroke on Saturday in the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Emma Fellman and Thunder Mountain High School senior PJ Foy were selected the Outstanding Female & Male Athletes of the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Emma Fellman swims the breaststroke leg of the Crimson Bears winning 200-yard medley relay against Eagle River senior Maya Solomonson during the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Teammates cheer on Juneau-Douglas junior Pacific Ricke during the Crimson Bears’ 400 freestyle relay win on Saturday in the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior Gabrielle Anderson and Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Samantha Schwarting are shown in the start of the girls 200-yard medley relay during the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain senior Olivia Mills, center, reacts after her second-place finish to Kodiak junior Amaya Rocheleau, left, as third-place finisher TMHS freshman Lily Francis, right, looks on during the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Valerie Peimann leads Thunder Mountain freshman Amy Liddle in the girls 500 freestyle during the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Samantha Schwarting sprints to the finish of the girls 100 freestyle during the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears girls swim team pose on Saturday with their first-place team trophy after the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears girls swim team pose on Saturday with their first-place team trophy after the ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

One would think winning two individual ASAA State swim titles on Saturday at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center and being selected the most dominant swimmer in the pool would be the highlight of a meet for an athlete in a season-ending competition.

But if those athletes are Thunder Mountain High School senior PJ Foy and Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Emma Fellman, one would be wrong.

“Honestly that doesn’t matter to me as much as it did being here with the team,” Foy said when asked about winning his third consecutive distinction as the Outstanding Male Athlete of the state meet. “This was a good last meet for me. The team pushed me every little bit and made it so I could do my best.”

Foy won the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke — both in new state and team records — and Fellman won the 200 individual medley and 100 breast, both team records and fastest in JDHS history.

“Winning the state championship is better, definitely,” Fellman said when asked to compare the title to her selection as the Outstanding Female Athlete of the meet. “It’s just so good to be part of a team and for our girls to do this is crazy. I think it is just because we are all so close. And when you are like family you can get anything. We’re all like best friends. I’m feeling so good, it’s creepy.”

The JDHS girls scored 101 points to runner-up TMHS’ 90, Eagle River’s 75, South Anchorage’s 70 and Colony 53 (complete team standings are at bottom). Service topped the boys standings with 122 points, ERHS 64, Chugiak 62, Dimond 54, and Ketchikan placed fifth 52. TMHS placed 10th and JDHS 16th.

The Crimson Bears girls last won the state title in repeat years of 2013 and 2014, and followed that with second-place finishes in 2015 and 2016.

“It has been a long time since we have been on top,” JDHS coach Seth Cayce said. “This group of girls is super talented and I am super proud that they were finally able to get over the hump. They worked incredibly hard this season and it certainly paid off.”

Many on this year’s team were on course for a title last season, but fell ill just prior to the championships and finished below expectations.

“That just makes this year even sweeter,” Cayce said.

The JDHS girls won six of 11 swim events on Saturday and were just .09 seconds away from winning seven of 11.

They started off the meet winning the 200 medley relay, the 200 free and the 200 IM.

“The first three events really set the tone for the rest of the meet,” Cayce said. “That medley relay was electric, amazing.”

JDHS senior Samantha Schwarting opened the 200 MR in the backstroke.

“What’s important about the first leg is that you get out and get ahead of everyone,” she said, “and get the energy going and get a great start.”

Schwarting had a half-body lead for Fellman’s second-leg breaststroke.

“What’s important about breaststroke is there are a lot of people who aren’t great at it,” Fellman said. “So it is, like, super important to try to get more of a lead and hold it.”

JDHS junior Lucia Chapell kept the third leg in front with a strong butterfly.

“My goal is just keeping our lead that Emma makes for us and staying strong,” she said.

JDHS sophomore Valerie Peimann brought the anchor leg of freestyle to the finish.

“The last leg is so important because you have to just bring it home and do your best and hope it all goes well and trust your training.”

Schwarting next won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.64 with TMHS freshman Amy Liddle second (1:57:08) and JDHS’ Peimann third (1:57.35) to round out the podium.

“It was really exciting,” Schwarting said. “It was definitely a lot of pressure. The whole season leads up to this meet and certain races and I have been focusing on the 200 for so long. To get to be able to win that race was super special. I’m very happy.”

Fellman followed with a 2:05.99 win in the 200 IM; Schwarting was out-touched by Kodiak junior Amaya Rocheleau in the 100 free 53.30 to 53.38; Peimann out-touched TMHS’ Liddle 5:17.07 to 5:17.46 in the 500 freestyle; and Fellman earned the 100 breaststroke title in 1:02.82.

“It was awesome,” Peimann said. “Because last year I got sick so I didn’t get to swim my individual races. And to be able to win an individual race this year was amazing.”

Two of the most amazing races came on the boys’ side.

During the state meet, TMHS’ Foy was stern-faced and focused preparing for his events, but with each timing pad touched he could smile and relax.

“Music,” he explained. “Music and just thinking about my race and once the race is over I don’t need to think about it anymore. Just move on, focus on the next race.”

Foy broke his own state record in his first swim, lowering his 100-yard butterfly mark of 48.46 set last season with a new mark of 48.27, and defeating Service senior Preston Kwon, who was seeded second and hit 52.03.

“I was hoping my shoulder wouldn’t hurt because it has been hurting a little bit,” he said. “But I was also focusing on the 100 breaststroke because I really wanted to race Preston (Kwon) again.”

The crowded grandstands were also focusing on that swim — and showdown with Kwon — and Foy responded by besting his own 2021 state 100-yard breaststroke record of 55.45 with a 54.67 (Kwon swam 55.51).

Foy said his first thought arriving at the pool Saturday was: “This is going to be one hell of a race. This is going to be so much fun…and it was. That has got to be the best race of my high school career.”

Foy said he only looked to Kwon’s lane during turns.

“I see him right there,” he said. “That pushed me so much. I appreciate him so much.”

Foy shed light on the countless hours shared in the pool with teammates.

“For instance, one of my teammates ‘Matt Dog,’ that is his nickname, Matthew Godkin. Every time I am feeling it at practice, when it has been a long couple weeks and we’ve had some hard training and I am being pushed past my limit and I’m feeling like giving up and saying ‘Coach, I’ve got to go…’ I look over and I see him ready to die. He is giving it his all in every practice and that just inspires me so much to keep going and makes it so I can finish every single practice with him.”

Only two other state records were set on Saturday. Eagle River junior Wes Mank won the 100 back in 49.37 and the Service boys 200 medley relay won in 1:33.83 with Ketchikan placing third in 1:39.47.

“It is hard to bounce back after regions and do it all over again,” Ketchikan coach Zach Trudeau said. “Super proud of Trevor’s (Dash) swimming and leading our team. The future is bright for Southeast Alaska representing at state and I’m excited to be part of it, and excited to be part of the Ketchikan swim team.”

With two runner-up finishes, TMHS’ Liddle said the meet “was pretty great I think. It was very stressful. There was a lot of doubt and worry before the race but I just thought about what I was doing, I didn’t care what they were doing I was just going to go out and swim my best. I got two best times and I’m happy with that. Our team is a great environment, it is very welcoming as my first year. Everyone is very friendly and it was an awesome year.”

TMHS senior Olivia Mills was second in the 50 freestyle, out-touched by Kodiak junior Amaya Rocheleau 24.35 to 24.73 and also placed fourth in the 100 breast; TMHS freshman Francis Lily was third in the 100 fly with 59.48, with Eagle River sophomore Reese Woodward winning in 57.14; TMHS sophomore Deedee Mills, TMHS junior Caitlin Sanders, JDHS juniors Chapell and Pacific Ricke placed third through sixth behind Eagle River junior Lola Woodward in the 100 back; and the TMHS 200 free relay of O. Mills, freshman Kennedy Miller, D. Mills and Lily Francis earned key points with a runner-up finish to Eagle River.

“I think our girls swam exceptionally well this weekend,” TMHS coach Josiah Loseby said. “Our boy swimmer PJ (Foy) also swam exceptionally well. We had the most amount of divers (so. Rhys Jackson, jr. Paul Smith, so. Travis Morgan) qualify for state than we have ever had before, one (Jackson) made the semifinals which is awesome. I think we just had a really strong weekend of swimming and diving.”

Loseby said he told the girls before the meet that first through fourth was going to be really close.

“It really could have been anybody’s game,” he said. “I told them regardless of what position we get — one, two, three or four — that they should be extremely proud of their accomplishments this weekend. We had a ton of best times, a ton of team records broken…and regardless of fourth, third, second or first it is higher than we have ever placed before for our TM girls.”

The Crimson Bears girls didn’t need to win the final race, the 400 freestyle relay, but needed to finish in the top three to take the state team title.

“We have been working towards that 400 free all season long,” JDHS coach Cayce said. “We know we have four pretty quick 100 freestylers and I knew we were probably going to win that one. But all the girls, everyone that swam today and yesterday, they stepped up… the fact that there were four teams that had a shot for the team championship depending on how they swam on the weekend just shows that Alaska high school swimming is in a great space right now with a lot of really talented swimmers, not just the girls, but the boys too. I am really proud that we could be the last team standing.”

JDHS’ Schwarting again was the first leg in the 400 relay.

“We knew we had a chance to get first overall and so I think you have to keep everyone excited and bring the energy and just give everything that you have left in the race,” she said.

Teammate Peimann agreed, adding, “I think going into the last race you just have to give it your all and hope that it works out. Just give everything you have and leave it in the pool.”

JDHS Ricke had the third leg.

“Like everyone has been saying you just have to leave every ounce of anything that you can in the pool and just try and do it for the team at that point, and bring it home,” she said.

The final leg was set for the Crimson Bears’ Fellman who opened up another second over the competition.

“As the last leg in the last race I think it is just important to put it all out there and bring it home.”

Said JDHS coach Cayce, “I’ve got to give a shout-out to Thunder Mountain though. We’re all part of Glacier Swim Club. The fact that both Juneau teams were 1-2 at the end shows how talented Juneau swimmers are.”

The girls team sportsmanship trophy went to South Anchorage and the boys’ to Seward. West Anchorage won both the boys and girls Academic Award.

STATE RESULTS

Girls 200-Yard Medley Relay

1, Juneau Douglas (Schwarting, Samantha SR, Fellman, Emma JR, Chapell, Lucia JR, Peimann, Valerie SO), 1:48.45. 2, Eagle River (Woodward, Lola JR, Solomonson, Maya SR, Woodward, Reese SO, Trembath, Sophia SO), 1:49.71. 3, South Anchorage (Fencil, Zoe JR, Baldessari, Stella JR, McLaughlin, Megan SR, Griffith, Charlotte SO), 1:50.62. 4, TMHS (Anderson, Gabrielle SR, Mills, Olivia SR, Liddle, Amy FR, Sanders, Caitlin JR), 1:51.93. 5, Dimond (Edais, Leena , Kass, Maizy , Waters, Caroline , Sperbeck, Mia ), 1:53.11. 6, Service (Hostetter, Natalie FR, Brooks, Anna FR, Katchen, Hannah SR, Struna-Meyer, Casey FR), 1:56.41. 7, Colony (Cooper, Hannah SO, Anderson, Jasmine SR, Bunch, Aubrey FR, Blackburn, Chloe SO), 1:56.81. 8, West Valley (Bristor, Kendall JR, Schaetzle, Mayumi SR, Arnott, Ayla FR, Wentz, Talia JR), 1:57.47.

Boys 200-Yard Medley Relay

1, Service (Price, Ben JR, Kwon, Preston SR, Balaban, Tomasz JR, Fawcett, Conrad SR), 1:33.83*. 2, Eagle River (Mank, Wes JR, Rumph, Eli JR, Toole, Dean SR, Hasenstab, Owen SR), 1:34.89. 3, Ketchikan (Harold, Gavin SO, Dash, Trevor SR, Dash, Evan SO, Hagan, Parker FR), 1:39.54. 4, Dimond (McKinley, Will , Fosberg, Roman , Randall, Samuel , Szymanski, Jonathan ), 1:40.40. 5, Seward (Ambrosiani, Bengimin SR, Ambrosiani, Nickolas SR, Trobaugh, Oliver JR, Gates, Iver SO), 1:41.23. 6, Kodiak (Robinson, Max SR, Berestoff, James SR, Burnside, Connor SR, Hubert, Cody SO), 1:41.80. 7, West Valley (Repasky, Henry JR, Maio, Ezrah SR, Schaetzle, Zen SO, Marshall, Ryder JR), 1:42.27. 8, Palmer (Neumann, Jackson SR, Neumann, Peyton JR, Charton, Jackson SO, Houser, Aidan SR), 1:54.42.

Girls 200-Yard Freestyle

1, Schwarting, Samantha, JDHS, 1:55.64. 2, Liddle, Amy, TMHS, 1:57.08. 3, Peimann, Valerie, JDHS, 1:57.35. 4, Cooper, Hannah, Colony, 1:59.45. 5, Trembath, Sophia, Eagle River, 1:59.78. 6, Price, Abigail, Kenai, 2:00.64. 7, Reeg, Kaia, South Anchorage, 2:04.06. 8, Snyder, Heidi, Soldotna, 2:05.65.

Boys 200-Yard Freestyle

1, Mank, Wes, Eagle River, 1:41.77. 2, Fawcett, Conrad, Service, 1:43.59. 3, McKinley, Will, Dimond, 1:47.02. 4, Michael, Chris, Chugiak, 1:48.05. 5, Fazio, Blake, Chugiak, 1:49.36. 6, Monyahan, Nikita, Soldotna, 1:50.67. 7, Toole, Dean, Eagle River, 1:51.15. 8, DenBleyker, Kellan, Colony, 1:51.30.

Girls 200-Yard IM

1, Fellman, Emma, JDHS, 2:05.99. 2, Anderson, Jasmine, Colony, 2:08.35. 3, Waters, Caroline, Dimond, 2:10.39. 4, Watkins, Charisma, Soldotna, 2:12.33. 5, Fencil, Zoe, South Anchorage, 2:12.54. 6, Woodward, Reese, Eagle River, 2:13.68. 7, McLaughlin, Megan, South Anchorage, 2:17.19. 8, Creighton, Ada, Craig, 2:20.37.

Boys 200-Yard IM

1, Price, Ben, Service, 1:56.33. 2, Dash, Trevor, Ketchikan, 1:58.28. 3, Robinson, Max, Kodiak, 2:01.27. 4, Maio, Ezrah, West Valley, 2:02.03. 5, Rumph, Eli, Eagle River, 2:04.34. 6, Harold, Gavin, Ketchikan, 2:06.81. 7, Fosberg, Roman, Dimond, 2:08.96. 8, Martens, Zach, Sitka, 2:09.72.

Girls 50-Yard Freestyle

1, Rocheleau, Amaya, Kodiak, 24.35. 2, Mills, Olivia, TMHS, 24.73. 3, Francis, Lily, TMHS, 24.77. 4, Wentz, Talia, West Valley, 24.94. 5, Sperbeck, Mia, Dimond, 25.12. 6, Griffith, Charlotte, South Anchorage, 25.14. 7, Bingham, Elizabeth, South Anchorage, 25.70. 8, Kass, Maizy, Dimond, 25.85.

Boys 50-Yard Freestyle

1, Ambrosiani, Bengimin, Seward, 21.93. 2, Balaban, Tomasz, Service, 22.16. 3, Houser, Aidan, Palmer, 22.38. 4, Morgan, Tyson, Chugiak, 22.39. 5, Schaetzle, Zen, West Valley, 22.59. 6, Dash, Evan, Ketchikan, 22.66. 7, Beltzer, Jack, West Anchorage, 22.79. 8, D’Hondt, Grady, Colony, 22.85.

Girls 1-Mtr Diving

1, Werner, Abriella, Soldotna, 464.80. 2, McManus, Charlize, Colony, 433.35. 3, Wallstrum, Claire, Colony, 399.75. 4, Colman, Faith, Service, 377.90. 5, Hawkins, Aylin, West Valley, 362.35. 6, Grisham, Samantha, Colony, 351.35. 7, Lang, Grace, Chugiak, 338.90. 8, Sidgman, Sophia, Eagle River, 298.35.

Boys 1-Mtr Diving

1, Billings, Roman, Dimond, 445.40. 2, Thornton, Travis, Wasilla, 445.20. 3, Christian, Joshua, South Anchorage, 408.95. 4, Williams, Reubin, Service, 404.40. 5, Light, Jake, Chugiak, 400.85. 6, Altman, Bentley, Service, 400.60. 7, Glover, Theron, Kodiak, 349.30. 8, Musgrave, Calvin, Wasilla, 348.65.

Girls 100-Yard Butterfly

1, Woodward, Reese, Eagle River, 57.14. 2, Waters, Caroline, Dimond, 57.38. 3, Francis, Lily, TMHS, 59.48. 4, Watkins, Charisma, Soldotna, 1:00.17. 5, Mullinax, Zaylee, Dimond, 1:02.22. 6, Fleming, Taryn, Sitka, 1:02.30. 7, Chapell, Lucia, JDHS, 1:03.01. 8, Miller, Kennedy, TMHS, 1:03.02.

Boys 100-Yard Butterfly

1, Foy, PJ, TMHS, 48.27*. 2, Kwon, Preston, Service, 52.03. 3, Schaetzle, Zen, West Valley, 53.31. 4, Balaban, Tomasz, Service, 53.36. 5, Ambrosiani, Bengimin, Seward, 53.40. 6, Dash, Trevor, Ketchikan, 53.51. 7, Hulien, Isaiah, Colony, 53.74. 8, Randall, Samuel, Dimond, 54.90.

Girls 100-Yard Freestyle

1, Rocheleau, Amaya, Kodiak, 53.30. 2, Schwarting, Samantha, JDHS, 53.38. 3, Woodward, Lola, Eagle River, 53.41. 4, Griffith, Charlotte, South Anchorage, 54.67. 5, Wentz, Talia, West Valley, 54.87. 6, Trembath, Sophia, Eagle River, 55.01. 7, Sperbeck, Mia, Dimond, 55.77. 8, Mills, Deedee, TMHS, 56.44.

Boys 100-Yard Freestyle

1, Price, Ben, Service, 47.12. 2, Ambrosiani, Nickolas, Seward, 47.71. 3, Roberts, Jack, Wrangell, 47.95. 4, Houser, Aidan, Palmer, 49.18. 5, Hagan, Parker, Ketchikan, 49.94. 6, Kullander, Caeden, Dimond, 50.07. 7, Hasenstab, Owen, Eagle River, 50.65. 8, Mahmood, Sayeed, West Anchorage, 51.15.

Girls 500-Yard Freestyle

1, Peimann, Valerie, JDHS, 5:17.07. 2, Liddle, Amy, TMHS, 5:17.46. 3, Cooper, Hannah, Colony, 5:18.52. 4, Ricke, Pacific, JDHS, 5:27.70. 5, Trembath, Lelaina, Eagle River, 5:28.42. 6, Price, Abigail, Kenai, 5:31.22. 7, Reeg, Kaia, South Anchorage, 5:32.70. 8, Antrobus, Paige, Dimond, 5:34.05.

Boys 500-Yard Freestyle

1, Fawcett, Conrad, Service, 4:38.40. 2, Beck, Jan, Service, 4:47.08. 3, Hulien, Isaiah, Colony, 4:55.15. 4, Fazio, Blake, Chugiak, 5:00.68. 5, Hubert, Cody, Kodiak, 5:00.99. 6, DenBleyker, Kellan, Colony, 5:02.76. 7, Michael, Chris, Chugiak, 5:03.86. 8, McDonough, Pierce, Colony, 5:04.05.

Girls 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Eagle River (Woodward, Reese SO, Baldwin, Bryn SO, Trembath, Sophia SO, Woodward, Lola JR), 1:39.47. 2, TMHS (Mills, Olivia SR, Miller, Kennedy FR, Mills, Deedee SO, Francis, Lily FR), 1:41.07. 3, Dimond (Waters, Caroline , Kass, Maizy , Mullinax, Zaylee , Sperbeck, Mia ), 1:41.23. 4, South Anchorage (Bingham, Elizabeth SR, McLaughlin, Megan SR, Zipsir, Zoe SO, Griffith, Charlotte SO), 1:41.91. 5, Kodiak (Hagen, Morgan SO, Jones, Lia JR, Neo, Emily JR, Rocheleau, Amaya JR), 1:42.99. 6, Service (Hostetter, Natalie FR, Delara, Destiny SR, Brooks, Anna FR, Struna-Meyer, Casey FR), 1:45.28. 7, West Valley (Arnott, Ayla FR, Bristor, Kendall JR, Schaetzle, Mayumi SR, Wentz, Talia JR), 1:46.25. 8, Juneau Douglas (Chapell, Lucia JR, Morrison, Anita SR, Delgado, Emily SR, Boman, Parker JR), 1:46.36.

Boys 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Eagle River (Mank, Wes JR, Toole, Dean SR, Baker, Matthew FR, Hasenstab, Owen SR), 1:27.79. 2, Chugiak High School ” (Morgan, Tyson SO, Lowell, Packer SO, Fazio, Blake SO, Michael, Chris SR), 1:31.00. 3, West Valley (Maio, Ezrah SR, Marshall, Ryder JR, McCotter, Nathan SR, Schaetzle, Zen SO), 1:31.38. 4, Dimond (Kullander, Caeden , Fosberg, Roman , O’Brien, Dax , Szymanski, Jonathan ), 1:31.81. 5, Colony (D’Hondt, Grady SR, Smith, Thomas JR, DenBleyker, Kellan SO, Hulien, Isaiah SO), 1:32.24. 6, Service (Beck, Jan JR, Altman, Jake JR, Altman, Bentley SR, Kwon, Preston SR), 1:32.29. 7, Soldotna (Monyahan, Nikita SR, Davidson, Michael SO, Jones, Derrick SR, Abel, Benn SR), 1:32.95. 8, Ketchikan (Lundburg, Eli JR, Woods, Ty JR, Robbins, JP SO, Yoder, Easton JR), 1:38.12.

Girls 100-Yard Backstroke

1, Woodward, Lola, Eagle River, 57.41. 2, Fencil, Zoe, South Anchorage, 58.09. 3, Mills, Deedee, TMHS, 1:00.64. 4, Sanders, Caitlin, TMHS, 1:00.78. 5, Chapell, Lucia, JDHS, 1:01.10. 6, Ricke, Pacific, JDHS, 1:03.62. 7, Katchen, Hannah, Service, 1:03.77. 8, Anderson, Gabrielle, TMHS, 1:04.36.

Boys 100-Yard Backstroke

1, Mank, Wes, Eagle River, 49.37*. 2, Ambrosiani, Nickolas, Seward, 53.79. 3, Morgan, Tyson, Chugiak, 53.89. 4, Robinson, Max, Kodiak, 54.04. 5, McKinley, Will, Dimond, 54.22. 6, Lowell, Packer, Chugiak, 55.96. 7, Hagan, Parker, Ketchikan, 56.21. 8, Maygren, Grant, Craig, 58.51.

Girls 100-Yard Breaststroke

1, Fellman, Emma, JDHS, 1:02.82. 2, Anderson, Jasmine, Colony, 1:03.00. 3, McLaughlin, Megan, South Anchorage, 1:08.62. 4, Mills, Olivia, TMHS, 1:09.41. 5, Brooks, Anna, Service, 1:10.52. 6, Baldessari, Stella, South Anchorage, 1:10.56. 7, Kass, Maizy, Dimond, 1:10.67. 8, Burrell, Jaelin, Chugiak, 1:10.74.

Boys 100-Yard Breaststroke

1, Foy, PJ, TMHS, 54.67*. 2, Kwon, Preston, Service, 55.51. 3, Rumph, Eli, Eagle River, 58.31. 4, Beck, Jan, Service, 59.79. 5, Dash, Evan, Ketchikan, 1:00.28. 6, Plang, Matthew, JDHS, 1:00.71. 7, Roberts, Jack, Wrangell, 1:00.83. 8, Fosberg, Roman, Dimond, 1:01.89.

Girls 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Juneau Douglas (Schwarting, Samantha SR, Peimann, Valerie SO, Ricke, Pacific JR, Fellman, Emma JR), 3:37.01. 2, Thunder Mountain (Liddle, Amy FR, Sanders, Caitlin JR, Mills, Deedee SO, Francis, Lily FR), 3:43.24. 3, South Anchorage (Reeg, Kaia SR, Fencil, Zoe JR, Zipsir, Zoe SO, Baldessari, Stella JR), 3:46.45. 4, Kenai (Hershberger, Sierra JR, Price, Abigail SO, Crouse, Isla FR, Anderson, Maria SR), 3:51.19. 5, Colony (Blackburn, Chloe SO, Ligman, Kendyl SO, Cooper, Hannah SO, Anderson, Jasmine SR), 3:51.35. 6, Kodiak (Hagen, Morgan SO, Neo, Emily JR, Jones, Lia JR, Rocheleau, Amaya JR), 3:52.29. 7, Eagle River (Trembath, Lelaina FR, Rumph, Caitlyn FR, Baldwin, Bryn SO, Solomonson, Maya SR), 3:53.89. 8, North Pole ” (Schultze, Sophia SR, Shevchenko, Adelina SO, Robinson, Elizabeth FR, Johnson, Sammy FR), 4:01.02.

Boys 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Service (Price, Ben JR, Beck, Jan JR, Balaban, Tomasz JR, Fawcett, Conrad SR), 3:12.51. 2, Chugiak (Michael, Chris SR, Lowell, Packer SO, Fazio, Blake SO, Morgan, Tyson SO), 3:19.36. 3, Ketchikan (Dash, Trevor SR, Hagan, Parker FR, Harold, Gavin SO, Dash, Evan SO), 3:20.00. 4, Seward (Gates, Iver SO, Trobaugh, Oliver JR, Ambrosiani, Bengimin SR, Ambrosiani, Nickolas SR), 3:20.20. 5, Dimond (Kullander, Caeden , O’Brien, Dax , Erwin, Kieran , McKinley, Will ), 3:20.69. 6, Colony (D’Hondt, Grady SR, Smith, Thomas JR, DenBleyker, Kellan SO, Hulien, Isaiah SO), 3:22.05. 7, Soldotna (Monyahan, Nikita SR, Davidson, Michael SO, Jones, Derrick SR, Abel, Benn SR), 3:25.46. 8, North Pole (Parduhn, Everett SR, Shannon, Inca JR, Oeth, JoJo FR, Brownwood, Michael JR), 3:49.93.

Women – Team Rankings

1, Juneau Douglas, 101. 2, Thunder Mountain, 90. 3, Eagle River, 75. 4, South Anchorage, 70. 5, Colony, 53. 6, Dimond, 47. 7, Kodiak, 32. 8, Service, 23. 9, Soldotna, 20. 10, West Valley, 19. 11, Kenai, 16. 12, Sitka, 3. 12, Chugiak, 3. 14, North Pole, 2. 15, Craig, 1.

Men – Team Rankings

1, Service, 122. 2, Eagle River, 64. 3, Chugiak, 62. 4, Dimond, 54. 5, Ketchikan, 52. 6, Seward, 45. 7, West Valley, 31. 8, Colony, 28. 9, Kodiak, 23. 10, Thunder Mountain, 18. 11, Palmer, 13. 12, Soldotna, 11. 13, Wasilla, 8. 13, Wrangell, 8. 15, South Anchorage, 6. 16, West Anchorage, 3. 16, Juneau Douglas, 3. 18, North Pole, 2. 19, Craig, 1. 19, Sitka, 1.