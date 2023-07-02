Here’s what’s happening for First Friday

Image from the exhibition “For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thulnaut and Clarissa Rizal,” on display at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum this month. (Photo courtesy of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council)

Image from the exhibition “For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thulnaut and Clarissa Rizal,” on display at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum this month. (Photo courtesy of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council)

Plenty of colorful displays and activities will still be available to Juneau residents after the last of the July 4 fireworks fade, with more than a dozen First Friday events for July scheduled at locations around town.

Among the highlights is the launch of two Community Pride Robes being created by Lily Hope and other local craftspersons, who will work with youths during a debut event from 4-8 p.m. at the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

”This proposed ‘Weaving Our Pride’ Ravenstail Youth Pride Robe will be created together by Native, non-Native, queer, straight, cis-gender, transgender, allies, and all identities youth to sit side by side for one year, to finish the Ravenstail Robe by Celebration 2024,” Hope wrote in a description of the project at its official fundraising site. “It will be woven on the premises at Zach Gordon Youth Center (ZGYC). The robe will live at the ZGYC as a permanent wearable art piece, to be worn by only youth, during SHI’s biennial Celebration, graduations, new-names parties, coming out parties, and significant Native and non-Native Pride events.”

Other events feature Alaska Native artists include the exhibit “For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thulnaut and Clarissa Rizal” from 4-6 p.m. at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, and a trio of traditional artists whose work with materials ranging from furs to abalone will be featured at Walter Soboleff Building from 4:30- p.m.

The following events are scheduled for First Friday:

For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thulnaut and Clarissa Rizal, 4-6 p.m., Juneau-Douglas City Museum, 114 W. 4th St.

Continuing exhibition. Free admission from 4-6 p.m. For more information visit juneau.org/library/museum.

ArtistNatalie Friday Friday @ Devils Club, 4-8 p.m., Devil’s Club Brewing Company, 100 N. Franklin St.

Natalie Weinberg, aka ArtistNatalie, is a painter and digital illustrator. Her body of work is primarily figurative, feminine and dream-like, often using images or memories of her own body as reference, in an existential romance between the vast nature of being and the vast nature of the universe. During First Friday and continuing throughout the month, Natalie will be showcasing original paintings and digital art prints, as well as a selection of portable art including stickers, earrings, etc. For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/artistnatalie.

Launching Community Pride Robes, 4-8 p.m., Zach Gordon Youth Center, 396 Whittier St.

Lily Hope will work with youths to start two Pride robes at Zach Gordon Youth Center. Meet the mentors, learn to thigh-spin, help cut the first warps, and hang with friends. Limited pairs of Pride earrings made by three mentor weavers are available for pre-sale, with 50% profits donated to the community project. For more details visit www.lilyhope.com.

Bijou, Painting by Patti Hutches Jouppi, 4-7 p.m., Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, 350 Whittier St.

A dynamic collection of new paintings depicting some of Earth’s most precious environments, and honoring through portraiture and story the women who unselfishly fight to protect them, the oceans, the Earth and us. Proceeds from sales will be shared with Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project. For more information contact Pjouppi.art@gmail.com.

Art by Kia Johns, 4-8 p.m., Barnaby Brewing Co., 165 Shattuck Way

Kia Johns Art will have a collection of colorful and whimsical acrylic and watercolor paintings inspired by life in Southeast Alaska. Prints, cards and stickers available for purchase. Art will remain at location throughout the month.

Improvised Sketching and Painting with Hollis Kitchin, 4:30-7 p.m., Kindred Post, 145 S Franklin St.

Improvised Sketches and Paintings with Hollis Kitchin, a Juneau-based watercolor artist and surface designer. Works are captivated by the spontaneity of rain, fog and nature. In addition to live artwork, Hollis will also unveil her new line of washi tape and Swedish dishcloths.

Trio of traditional artists, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Walter Soboleff Building, 2 Sealaska Plaza.

Featuring Aiyanna James, painting/formline; Diamond Williams, fur, leather and beaded earrings; and Michael Wilson, shell buttons and abalone. Sponsored by the Sealaska Heritage Institute.

Rick Kauzlarich at Juneau Artists Gallery, 4:30-8 p.m., Senate Building 175 S. Franklin St.

Rick Kauzlarich is the featured artist for the month at the Juneau Artists Gallery. A lifelong Alaskan, Rick’s artwork is inspired by the beauty and wonders of Alaska’s people and animals as well as land and cityscapes. His featured work includes portraits he has done for each of our gallery members, plus smaller framed pieces in his permanent will be displayed to the right of the check-out counter. His whimsical rabbit collection has been very popular. Although Rick has created art through traditional methods, his current passion is using his iPad to paint in any location or lighting, with infinite color and layering possibilities. These works are then printed locally.

Tom Meyer – Tom’s Pots, 4:30-8 p.m., Annie Kaill’s, 124 Seward St.

All things Douglas Island are being featured at this month’s First Friday event. Tom Meyer of Tom’s Pots has a fresh batch of themed mugs; also featured will be a reprint of Bill Hudson’s Douglas poster, a bronze pumphouse by Dan Deroux and more.

Book signing and music, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Hearthside Books, 2 Marine Way.

Juneau naturalist Bob Armstrong will sign books and Ben Higdon will play guitar during the event.

Local sibling artists Crystal and Rico Worl, 5 p.m., The Narrows Bar, 148 S Franklin St.

Handcrafted jewelry, mini prints and stickers. Also features guest artist DJ Celeste Worl.

Artist Lisa Schramek Adams, 5-6 p.m., Alaska Probiotics, 108 N. Franklin St.

Lisa Schramek Adams is a painter and teacher from Petersburg with ties to Juneau. Visit with the artist during First Friday. Her work will remain on display during the month.

Explore the Universe on First Friday, 5-7 p.m., Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Ave.

Explore the universe via digital projector. Short movies will also be shown on the 30-foot dome. Suitable for all ages, questions welcome. For more information contact mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.