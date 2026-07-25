New online directory aims to advance long-term care in Alaska

Family members join residents at Riverview Senior Living for dinner at the assisted living complex. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire file photo)

A statewide platform connecting seniors and families with verified assisted living homes across Alaska through guided matching and transparent care has announced a new resource.

Alaska Care Compass launched an online directory designed to help seniors, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and a case mangers find and compare assisted living and residential care options across Alaska.

The new platform provides a centralized resource for researching licensed assisted living homes and facilities, and allows users to search by location, review care information, compare facilities, and access detailed profiles from each facility to make more informed decisions.

Alaska Care Compass was created by Christopher Bauer, founder of Apricity Group, after he witness firsthand how difficult it can be for families to locate reliable information during medical transitions and crises.

“Families are often handed a list of facilities and expected to navigate one of life’s most important decisions with limited information,” said Bauer. “Our goal is to make that process more transparent, accessible, and less overwhelming by bringing meaningful facility information together in one place.”

Key features include a statewide directory of Alaska assisted living facilities, search by community and location, detailed profiles, publicly available licensing and facility information, provider profile management, verified listing opportunities for facilities, and resources to assist families during the placement process.

The platform will also support hospital discharge planners, veterans and senior advocates, and assisted living providers seeking to increase their online visibility.

Alaska Care Compass continue to expand with additional tools, enhanced search capabilities, and new features designed to improve access and transparency across the long-term care landscape in Alaska.