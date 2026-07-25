LETTER: Alaska needs campaign finance limits

The campaign finance bill Gov. Dunleavy recently vetoed has strong support across the political spectrum. Alaska’s old law enacted by voters in 2006 set contributions limits at $500. It passed with 73% approval. Analysis of the voting data in the state archives shows that it passed by a wide margin in every single district of the state. We Alaskans are saying we want the law to be strict: it protects our balance of power as voters and constituents. It limits the disproportionate influence and corrupting power of big money in our elections.

The 9th Circuit Court struck down that law in 2021, saying the limits were unconstitutionally low. HB16 was carefully crafted to conform to the five criteria dictated by the court. HB16 and the parallel citizens’ initiative would set the limit for an individual contribution to an individual House or Senate candidate at $2,000, and contributions to a candidate team for governor at $4,000.

Why did Dunleavy veto it? Because it didn’t suit his personal interests. Analysis of the 2022 APOC campaign contribution data shows that his campaign received $752,836 in total contributions. Just 29 of the 1,089 contributions exceeded the proposed $4,000 limit. Yet these big contributions constituted 64% of the total. Furthermore, 53% of the big donations — $255,000 — were from outside. We need to tell the governor that we want our laws to be by and for Alaskans, not outsiders.

We the voters can override his veto by voting Yes on Ballot Measure 1 this August.

Sharman Haley