OPINION: Undermining one leg of Alaska’s seafood sector puts whole system at risk

Sam Murphy is vice president of communications for the Alaska Pollock Fishery Alliance. (Courtesy of Sam Murphy)

Alaska’s commercial fishing economy works because of a simple truth: it is built on interdependence.

Like a three-legged stool, the state’s seafood economy depends on three connected pillars: fishermen who harvest responsibly, processors who transform that harvest into marketable products, and the coastal communities whose infrastructure, workforce, and local economies make it all possible.

Remove any one of those legs, and the entire system becomes unstable. That is why proposals to dismantle major parts of Alaska’s seafood economy are not isolated fishery debates. They are statewide economic questions.

Increasingly, public rhetoric around trawling has been reduced to simplistic slogans and social media talking points that ignore both the scale of Alaska’s seafood economy and the complex systems that sustain it. Some have advanced sweeping calls to “end trawling” without acknowledging what those policies would actually mean for Alaska communities.

The consequences would be profound.

Every year, Alaska’s fishermen harvest roughly 5 billion pounds of seafood, with 3 billion of those being Alaska pollock. Much of the scale that supports Alaska’s processing and transportation infrastructure comes from the overall 4 billion pounds harvested via federally managed trawl fisheries.

These numbers matter because they tell a larger story.

Alaska pollock is not a niche species or a peripheral fishery. It is the foundation of Alaska’s seafood production system.

Its scale supports the processing plants that keep remote communities economically viable. It helps sustain year-round port activity, cold storage infrastructure, marine transportation schedules, fuel deliveries, and thousands of family-wage jobs across the state.

In many coastal communities, pollock is the economic engine that helps make everything else possible.

It supports the infrastructure that allows smaller seasonal fisheries to operate. It helps maintain freight routes that deliver groceries, building supplies, and critical goods to Western Alaska. It generates tax revenue that supports schools, local government services, and community investments.

This is especially true in Western Alaska, where Community Development Quota groups channel pollock revenues directly back into local communities through scholarships, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, fisheries investment, and economic opportunity.

In 2023 alone, CDQ groups invested more than $52 million into Alaska communities.

That investment exists because the fishery exists.

The broader economic footprint is equally significant. Alaska pollock supports more than 6,300 jobs in state, generates hundreds of millions in wages for Alaska households, and contributes tens of millions in state and local tax revenue.

These are not abstract economic multipliers on a spreadsheet.

They are mortgage payments in Kodiak. School funding in Unalaska. Workforce training in Bethel. Freight reliability for families and businesses across Western Alaska.

None of this means concerns about salmon declines, bycatch, or ecosystem change should be dismissed. They should be addressed seriously and through continued scientific management and adaptive conservation measures. But solutions must account for the full economic and social system Alaska’s fisheries support.

This is why conversations about Alaska fisheries demand nuance.

Commercial fishing is not a collection of isolated sectors competing against one another. It is an interconnected system where harvesting, processing, transportation, local government, and community development are deeply linked.

Policies or rhetoric that target one piece of that system without understanding the broader structure put the entire network at risk.

Reasonable people can and should debate fishery management.

That debate is healthy, and Alaska’s fisheries are built on exactly that kind of rigorous public process. Through the North Pacific Fishery Management Council and NOAA Fisheries, management decisions are guided by science, transparency, stakeholder participation, and some of the most robust monitoring standards anywhere in the world.

But debate must be grounded in facts.

Alaskans deserve serious conversations about fisheries policy – not emotionally charged narratives built for social media engagement.

The stakes are too high.

For generations, commercial fishing has been one of the few industries capable of creating sustained economic opportunity in Alaska’s remote coastal communities. That success depends on maintaining a balanced system where fishermen, processors, and communities all remain strong.

That three-legged stool has helped build Alaska’s seafood economy into a global model.

Alaska’s seafood economy was not built by slogans or social media campaigns. It was built over generations through investment, science-based management, and interconnected coastal economies that depend on one another to survive.

We should strengthen that system thoughtfully and responsibly – not destabilize it for political convenience.

Sam Murphy is vice president of communications for the Alaska Pollock Fishery Alliance.