LETTER: Community, not the building, is what’s important

In the recent letter, Juneau’s history is worth maintaining, it says “The Arts Council stuck in a mildew-infested old gym is but one example.”

The above berated location is the historic former National Guard Armory.

There are a lot of hard times currently in our community, nationally and internationally as well. People are struggling financially.

How can we best support the children who are our future?

The building being a “stinky old gym” may not be what is most important. What is most important at this time, I feel is community. There are plenty of churches that likely would be open to hosting the Arts Council should they feel their current location is not good enough.

Community is key. If Southeast Alaska has a strong community, then what the buildings look like that foster this community is not essential, I feel.

Abby Smith