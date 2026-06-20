OPINION: Trump’s populist promise and the billionaire takeover of America

The greatest political bait-and-switch in modern American history was not a foreign conspiracy or a stolen election, but the transformation of a populist revolt into a vehicle for billionaire rule.

For nearly half a century, America’s wealthiest interests have pursued a simple objective: remove the democratic restraints that limit concentrated wealth and power. The New Deal, the Great Society, strong unions, consumer protections, and progressive taxation created a system in which prosperity was more broadly shared and economic power faced meaningful limits. To the ultra-rich, those limits represented obstacles to be removed.

They needed a messenger who could channel public frustration while protecting elite interests.

They found Donald Trump.

Trump possessed the ideal combination of celebrity, grievance, spectacle, and disregard for democratic norms. He presented himself as the champion of forgotten Americans while advancing policies that overwhelmingly benefited corporations, billionaires, and powerful special interests. The rhetoric was populist. The results were plutocratic.

While voters argued over cultural battles, wealth flowed upward. While social media erupted in daily outrage, corporate power expanded. While Americans fought one another, the ultra-rich consolidated control.

That was the strategy.

The billionaire class spent decades constructing the machinery that made this moment possible. Wealthy donors, corporate lobbyists, ideological think tanks, media empires, and political operatives built an ecosystem designed to shape public opinion and government policy. Organizations such as the Koch network, the Heritage Foundation, ALEC, and the Federalist Society pursued different tactics but shared a common destination.

Their goals remained remarkably consistent: lower taxes on wealth, weaken organized labor, reduce regulation, privatize public services, and place key institutions beyond the reach of democratic accountability.

Fox News became one of the movement’s most effective amplifiers. Politics was transformed into entertainment. Complex economic issues became emotional narratives. Billionaire interests were wrapped in the language of patriotism, faith, and freedom. Millions of Americans came to believe they were fighting powerful elites while unknowingly advancing the agenda of some of the most powerful elites in modern history.

The genius of the strategy lay in its inversion of reality. Corporate monopolies became symbols of free enterprise. Tax cuts for billionaires became economic freedom. Voter restrictions became election integrity. Wealth concentration became meritocracy. Language obscured purpose. Narratives concealed outcomes.

Money accelerated the process. Unlimited campaign spending flooded elections. Dark-money organizations shaped public debate. Gerrymandered districts insulated politicians from accountability. Social media algorithms rewarded outrage over truth. Courts increasingly favored corporate interests over public interests.

Piece by piece, institution by institution, election by election, the balance shifted.

Corruption became normalized. Lobbyists drafted legislation. Regulators joined the industries they once oversaw. Public service became a stepping stone to private enrichment. Government ceased acting as a counterweight to concentrated wealth and increasingly functioned as its protector.

Both political parties have felt the influence of money, but the modern Republican Party has become something more significant. Democrats often compromise with wealthy donors. Republicans increasingly govern on behalf of them. The defining political struggle of our era is no longer left versus right, liberal versus conservative, or red versus blue.

It is democracy versus oligarchy.

Many Americans still believe they are defending freedom. In reality, much of their anger has been redirected toward targets that leave the underlying power structure untouched. Immigrants, universities, journalists, scientists, and public institutions have become convenient villains while the economic forces driving inequality continue to accumulate power.

As America approaches the 250-year mark of its founding, official celebrations of democracy will likely feature familiar symbols of unity and renewal. Yet for many citizens, those ceremonies unfold alongside a widening gap between democratic symbolism and economic reality, where influence and access remain concentrated far from public reach.

The result is a nation where fewer people own more wealth, exert more influence, and face fewer constraints than at any point in generations. Economic mobility declines. Public trust erodes. Democratic institutions weaken. Yet those at the top continue to prosper while everyone else pays the price.

Trump’s greatest achievement was never building a movement. It was creating the distraction that allowed billionaires to capture institutions, shape laws, and bend government to their interests in plain sight. Whether his approval ratings continue to fall, whether concerns about his health continue to grow, whether his political fortunes fade altogether no longer changes the outcome.

The takeover is complete.

History may remember Donald Trump as the most successful salesman in American politics. He convinced millions they were reclaiming power while helping transfer it to those who already possessed the most.

That is the great betrayal, and the bill for it has only begun to arrive.

Van Abbott is a 36-year resident of Alaska having worked in Ketchikan, Fairbanks and Anchorage as a municipal, financial and utility manager. He resides in Ketchikan and is currently a freelance writer. He served as a Peace Corps teacher in the 1960s. See his website: politicalwinds.org.