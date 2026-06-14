OPINION: Congress’s silence is Trump’s tax shield

Van Abbott is a 36-year resident of Alaska having worked in Ketchikan, Fairbanks and Anchorage as a municipal, financial and utility manager. (Courtesy photo)

The “1776 Fund” may prove to be one of the most successful acts of political misdirection in modern American history.

While the public debated patriotic branding and campaign slogans, a far more consequential question slipped into the background: was the fund merely cover for a tax arrangement that could save Donald Trump, his family, and political allies hundreds of millions, perhaps billions, of dollars? If the answer is yes, the scandal is not the fund itself. The scandal is what the fund may have been designed to hide.

This is not how a republic works. This is not how tax law works. This is not how justice works.

The fund has attracted headlines because it is visible. The potential tax consequences have attracted far less attention because they are not. Yet that is where the real money may be. A fund can be measured in dollars. A favorable tax settlement can be measured in fortunes. If liabilities can be reduced, deferred, forgiven, or extinguished, the value of that benefit may dwarf the value of the fund itself.

Political operatives understand a simple truth: people look where they are told to look. Magicians distract audiences from the real move. Politicians often do the same. The public debates names, slogans, and symbolism while the consequential transactions occur elsewhere. The louder the argument over appearances, the less scrutiny falls on the substance.

That is why the 1776 Fund deserves scrutiny. Not because of its patriotic label, but because the label may have served a larger purpose. If public attention was focused on the wrapper while tax advantages were quietly negotiated behind closed doors, then the branding was not incidental. It was essential.

The theory also fits a familiar pattern. Donald Trump has built a career around transactions that advance his interests, protect his position, or strengthen his leverage. That does not prove wrongdoing here, but it does make one question unavoidable: if the 1776 Fund was not designed to benefit Trump, his family, or his political network, why was it created in the first place?

Americans have seen versions of this story before. Complex arrangements are buried beneath layers of legal language. Negotiations move out of public view. Officials insist everything is proper. Questions go unanswered. Time passes. The headlines fade. By the time the public understands what happened, the transaction is complete and accountability has vanished.

And Congress watches.

Any arrangement that could potentially spare politically connected individuals from massive tax obligations should trigger immediate and aggressive oversight. A functioning Congress would subpoena records, compel testimony, examine communications, and follow every dollar. A functioning Congress would demand to know who proposed the arrangement, who approved it, who benefits from it, and what taxpayers may ultimately lose.

Instead, Washington delivers theater. Press releases replace investigations. Talking points replace oversight. Outrage replaces action. Members of Congress issue statements, conduct television interviews, and promise vigilance while the essential questions remain unanswered.

That silence matters because the stakes are enormous. This is not merely a dispute over accounting practices or legal interpretations. It is a test of whether one set of rules applies to ordinary taxpayers and another applies to the politically powerful. Every American who files a tax return understands the answer the government usually gives when taxes are owed: pay up. The question now is whether a different answer is being crafted for those with influence, connections, and proximity to power.

The Treasury secretary, IRS leadership, and Justice Department officials may insist they are simply administering the law. When government decisions create the appearance that the powerful receive protections unavailable to everyone else, confidence in the rule of law begins to erode.

And Congress cannot hide behind claims of caution or patience. Silence is not prudence. Delay is not restraint. Inaction is not neutrality. When lawmakers see warning signs and choose not to investigate, they become part of the system that enables abuse. That is how misconduct becomes precedent. That is how precedent becomes privilege.

Maybe the 1776 Fund was exactly what its defenders claim. Maybe it was nothing more than a patriotic initiative surrounded by political controversy. But if it was instead a convenient distraction from an effort to make extraordinary tax liabilities disappear, the American people deserve to know.

Americans deserve to know whether the 1776 Fund was the purpose or merely the decoy. Congress’s silence is beginning to answer the question.

Van Abbott is a 36-year resident of Alaska having worked in Ketchikan, Fairbanks and Anchorage as a municipal, financial and utility manager. He resides in Ketchikan and is currently a freelance writer. He served as a Peace Corps teacher in the 1960s. See his website: politicalwinds.org.