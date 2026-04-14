LETTER: Juneau doing its part to save the Earth

Happy Earth Month. Good things are happening!

Juneau, I am so proud of you. Your use of hydro is brilliant. There is more to do to be loving to our Earth. Plus, loving the Earth is also loving your neighbor.

Solutions abound to be good to the Earth. Well-insulated buildings use less energy for heating and cooling. Heat pumps, LED lighting and smart building systems cut energy use without sacrificing comfort. Fixing leaks, composting and upgrading equipment save money and reduce emissions. LEED certified buildings use 25% less energy, cut emissions by 34% and need 11% less water. Wind and solar do work in Alaska and cut your energy bill. But there is still more to do. How can your home or business cut your heating bills and help the Earth?

Plant-rich diets are also helping cut emissions. Eating locally is also making a difference. Supporting local farms reduces transportation-related emissions. Some states are stepping up with climate super fund bills requiring polluters, not taxpayers, to fund climate recovery and adaptation.

Good things are happening, so yes, Happy Earth Month.