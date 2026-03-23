Juneau community calendar: March 23 to 29

MONDAY, March 23

Spice Juneau Holi Festival

4 to 10 p.m. at Spice Juneau Indian Cuisine (112+116 North Franklin)

Spice Juneau is hosting their 5th annual Holi Festival! Come celebrate the beginning of spring with a dinner special, a community Bollywood dance performance at 8:00 PM, and the traditional color throwing at 9:00 PM.

Dinner reservations are essential, the performance and color throwing is open to the public!

Website: www.spicejuneau.com

Contact: info@spicejuneau.com

Birth Circle – World Doula Week 2026

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Juneau Family Birth Center

Listen, share, and celebrate birth stories with local parents. This event is hosted by doulas and is open to anyone who wants to share their own birth experiences, or simply to hear others.

Ticketing: by doulas and is open to the public

Website: https://www.seakbirthcollective.org/community-events

Contact: Southeast Alaska Birth Collective seakbirthcollective@gmail.com

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Raincountry Flyfishers

6 to 8 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library

The next meeting of Raincountry Flyfishers will be held March 23rd, at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library large meeting room. This will be a hands on meeting (we try to alternate); we will be mixing up our own dubbing using fur and synthetics. Some materials will be on hand, however if you have something you’d like to try out, feel free to bring it too. No prior experience necessary, the public is welcome.

TUESDAY, March 24

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau, AK 99801, US

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Women’s Wellness Series

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Valley Library

Join us for a free women’s health education series covering breastfeeding, menopause, and sex & intimacy. Learn about your body, ask real questions, and gain practical tools in a supportive, judgment-free space led by industry experts.

KTOO News Trivia at Devil’s Club

7 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Brewing Company

Think you know local news? Like – really know it? Test your knowledge March 24 at 7 p.m. when KTOO brings the headlines to $2 Trivia Tuesday at Devil’s Club Brewing. Join the newsroom for questions all about Juneau – local government, local headlines, and the issues shaping our community. All ages welcome.

news@ktoo.org

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, March 25

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Lenten Season Community Soup and Worship

5:30 to 7 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, Address: 8198 Keegan Street

Everyone is invited to gather on Wednesday evenings during the Season of Lent. The location changes weekly. Each event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a brief worship followed by a time of fellowship and a soup supper. Soup and bread: Church of Resurrection Lutheran

Connections (NAMI)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Have open conversations with others who want to talk about their mental health and engage in peer support. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

Juneau Writers

6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Library, Study Room B

The Juneau Writing Group will be meeting on Wednesday, April 23rd at the Mendenhall Library from 6-8 pm and members of the public are welcome to join or sit in to listen.

Contact: JuneauWriters@gmail.com

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY, March 26

Coffee & Christ

7 to 7:45 p.m. at Heritage Coffee Glacier Cafe, Valley

Last Thursday of each month.

An informal Q&A about the Bible with Pastor Aaron Spratt of Faith Lutheran Church. Free! You buy your own beverage!

Contact: Pastor Aaron Spratt 360-969-6869

Aware Relationship PREP

1 to 2 p.m.

Location to be disclosed upon registration.

PREP Healthy Relationships for Couples! This 10-week course gives teaches couples how to communicate, connect, resolve conflict, avoid danger signs and recover from relationship pitfalls. This is a preventative course for couples who have been together for at least 1 year and have no domestic violence in their current relationship. Age 18+ please.

Pre-registration is required: https://aware.jotform.com/253295182286161

Contact: christinam@awareak.org

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Thursday Dance Social at Chapel by the Lake

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way

Join us for a weekly social dance series hosted by Juneau Social Dance! All lessons are drop-in and beginner friendly. No partner or experience needed. Each month will feature a different theme and different instructors. Doors at 6:15 PM Lesson at 6:30 PM Social Dancing until 8:30 PM. No prior experience or partner is required. Drop-ins are welcome.

Suggested Donation: $10 Pay-as-you-can options available Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Know the Snow

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Brewing Company

The Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center is providing the opportunity for people to get together and talk about snow! We will start with an introduction of our new Avalanche technician and a rundown of the significant weather events of the season with open discussion amongst tables to follow. What have you seen in the snowpack or how good has the skiing been recently? Come along, drink some Kolsch in support of our scholarship program, and get to know your backcountry community.

Ticketing: Free

Contact: holly.harris@coastalakavalanche.org

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website:https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, March 27

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

ang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Fiber Friday!

5 to 7 p.m. located in the Heads in the Clouds Collective studio, Arcticorp Bldg 418 Harris St. Rm 403

Join other fiber artists with your current craft! Knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, sewing, felting, or just bring you!

Every 2nd and 4th Friday, 5-7pm

Free and open to the community

Event Info: Follow @headsinthecloudscollective on Instagram to get event updates and notifications

Contact Info: Tess Olympia, on instagram @juneauwoolies or Rebecca Hsieh, @reccashaystudios

Lila – Life Cycles and Connections Movie

6 to 7 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Immersive mivie fir families. Immersive family movie. Three shows: 6pm Sat. and 2 and 3pm on Sun. Follow Lila on her transformation from a tiny caterpillar to a butterfly in full flight. Students discover the invisible networks that sustain life. Three shiows: Sat at 6.pm and Sun. at 2 and 3 pm

Mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Fireside Lecture Series-Plants Out of Place

7 to 8 p.m. at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center

Join the Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition and Central Council of Tlingit and Haida to explore how invasive plants impact the lands and waters we care about. Doors open at 6:30pm.

The event is free of charge.

Contact:lynn.wilbur@usda.gov

SATURDAY, March 28

JD Dance Team Dance Camp

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Middle School

Participants will work with the JD Dance Team to learn dance/drill technique and a dance routine that will be performed for friends & families at the end of the camp. Participants will receive a Dance Team t-shirt for participating. Participants in grades 1-12 will be invited to perform at Showtime on April 4th!!

Ticket Information: Registration is required and participants can register the morning of the camp.

Website: More information can be found at the JD Dance Team Facebook page

Contact: Natasha Peterson, npetrof5@yahoo.com

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 .am. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Beginner Sport Fishing Seminar

Noon to 6 p.m. at SABER Training Center 2525 Industrial Blvd, Suite C4 (Second floor of Sandbar Building)

SEA-Guides is partnering with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to host a six-hour training seminar on sportfishing in Juneau’s waterways and shorelines. If you’re new to fishing, or an experienced angler new to Juneau, this class is a great place to learn the basics. You will have hands-on practice and familiarization with: -Alaska sportfishing regulations, permits, and licensing requirements -Local fishing spots and access areas -Gear (downrigger, pot hauler, and rod/reel) safe operation practices -Biological overviews of Halibut, Rockfish, 3-species of crab, and 5-species of Rockfish -Tips for targeting specific species (trolling speeds/ depths, lures, and techniques) -Sportfishing oriented boating safety practices -How to safely preserve fish and identify toxins -Hygienic handling of catch -Alaska fisheries updates and practices

NO KINGS*NO CONSENT

Noon to 3 p.m. at Whale Park

The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger. “No Kings” is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together. Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People — the people who care, who show up, and who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. No Consent.

Doulas & Donuts – World Doula Week 2026

2 to 4 p.m. at Juneau Family Birth Center

Grab a donut and get to know your local doulas! We’ll be ready to answer your questions and share our knowledge on topics like safe sleep, at-home baby photos, placenta encapsulation and more.

Ticketing: No tickets but you can register in advance on our website

Website: https://www.seakbirthcollective.org/community-events

Contact: Southeast Alaska Birth Collective seakbirthcollective@gmail.com

Hand Building Workshop: Ceramic House Numbers

6 to 9 p.m. at 223 Seward St., Juneau

Give your house some personality — and make it a whole lot easier to find in a snowstorm. In this beginner-friendly hand-building with clay workshop, you’ll create custom ceramic house numbers designed to be both beautiful and built to last. Each number will be approximately 4”–7” tall, with multiple size and font options available so you can choose a style that fits your home perfectly. Whether your vibe is modern and minimal, rustic and textured, or bold and graphic, you’ll design numbers that feel like a true extension of your space. No experience needed. We’ll guide you through shaping, refining, and preparing your numbers so they can be installed outdoors if you so choose After they’re bisque fired, you’ll get a text inviting you back to the studio to glaze (paint) them yourself, choosing the colors that best express your home’s personality. Once glaze fired, your numbers will be ready for pickup and able to withstand Alaska’s harsh winters. Snow, rain, freeze, repeat, ceramic can’t be beat. Functional. Durable. Full of personality.

UAS Alumni Trivia Night

6 to 9 p.m. at UAS Rec Center Gym

Join us for a night of trivia to benefit UAS students and scholarships. Build your trivia dream team for an epic night of trivia, dinner, a no-host bar, and a silent auction with UAS and Juneau expereinces—open to alumni, friends, and the whole Juneau community! Tickets include dinner and your first drink and support UAS students and alumni programs.

Ticket Information: Tickets are required and can be purchased here: https://uasalumnitrivia.eventbrite.com

41st Annual Sham Jam, Heated Rivals

8 p.m. to midnight at The Alaskan Bar, 167 S Franklin St

We look forward to a night of fun, laughter, music, and dancing together for this year’s Sham Jam! Sham Jam is a 41-year tradition started by the late Senator Johnny Ellis where each year the proceeds raised go to a named beneficiary of the legislative sanctioned event. This year’s recipient is Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, SEAGLA, who provide a supportive network of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people in Southeast Alask. We are excited to announce that this year’s Sham Jam will be DJ’ed by the one, the only, DJ Gigi Monroe and the theme is “Heated Rivals”. While you can come as star-crossed hockey players, the theme is open to INTERPRETATION and we encourage you all to use your imagination and come as your favorite frenemies, dynamic duo, or whatever you feel like.

Ticketing: Yes, $20 in advance and $25 at the door

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events

Contact: Ayanna Lind, ayanna.lind@gmail.com

SUNDAY, March 29

Palm Sunday Worship Service

10 to 11 a.m. at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church, 400 W 11th St

Palm Sunday Worship Service with parade of palms.

Website: https://khnluc.org/

Contact: office@khnluc.org, 907 586-3131

Gyotaku Workshop

Noon to 2 p.m. at Juneau Makerspace

Join Rachel Levy (Broken Bottle Prints) and Clayton Dale (Fishing Line Design) for a day of Gyotaku fish printing. Gyotaku is the traditional Japanese method of printing fish, a practice that originated along coastlines where fishermen would print their catch to log specimen size. This workshop will inlcude a brief introduction to and history of the practice, instruction, and all supplies.

Ticketing/Website: https://rachel-levy-shop.fourthwall.com/products/gyotaku-workshop

Contact: Rachel Levy, rachelxlevy@gmail.com

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau, AK 99801, US

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com