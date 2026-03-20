Juneau community calendar: March 21 and 22

SATURDAY, March 21

Juneau Cubing 2026

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The JACC – 350 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 9980

Ticketing: For spectators, no ticket required, for competitors yes, you can buy them on the WCA website

Website: https://www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/JuneauCubingSpring2026

Contact: Jayden Mitchell, (716)-602-3236, jn10mitch@gmail.com

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Every 1st & 3rd Saturday through April 2026.

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

Free Beginners Yoga Workshop

3 to 4 p.m. at Auke Bay Yoga – Auke Bay Studio 11798 Glacier Highway, Suite #6

A Workshop for Fresh Beginners or Those Beginning Again

https://momence.com/Auke-Bay-Yoga/Spring-Awakening%3A-A-Workshop-for-Fresh-Beginners-or-Those-Beginning-

Again/131353779?skipPreview=true

Art and Advocacy Block Print Workshop with SEACC and Rachel Levy

6 to 8 p.m. at Devil’s Club Brewing

SEACC is hosting an art and advocacy focused night at Devil’s Club with local artist Rachel Levy of Broken Bottle Prints! We’ll be discussing ongoing conservation concerns in Southeast and what we can do, as well as making art to strengthen our community.

Free and public event

https://chat.google.com/dm/s7YHhCAAAAE/Zlvb39oESM0/Zlvb39oESM0?cls=10

Marjorie Barker, 907-465-7723, marjorie@seacc.org

Fly Fishing Film Tour

6:30 to 9 p.m. at Elizbeth Peratrovich Hall

The Fly Fishing Film Tour 2026 is coming to Juneau at 6:30PM at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Win door prizes, dream about fishing, support your local chapter of Trout Unlimited. The films emphasize the people, places, and various fly fishing destinations around the world.

Ticket Information: https://flyfilmtour.com/

Website: https://flyfilmtour.com/

Contact: Jon Heifetz , 907-321-4447, tongassTU@gmail.com

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SUNDAY, March 22

Artists of All Nations

1 to 5 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, 350 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

Artists of All Nations is a free open studio opportunity in the Main Hall at the JACC from 1 – 5 pm, usually on the last Sunday of the month. Come enjoy working together on your art!

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN

https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Lila – Life Cycles and Connections- Free Family Movie

2 to 2:45 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Immersive Movie Experience. Fun family movie. Three showtimes: .March 22, 2:00 & 3:00 p. Follow Lila on her transformation from a tiny caterpillar to a butterfly in full flight, students discover the invisible networks that sustain life. From the inner workings of photosynthesis and the water cycle to the underground social networks of the forest and bird identification, this 30-minute experience teaches that the balance of the planet depends on the cooperation of all living things.

mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com