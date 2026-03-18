OPINION: Rep. Nick Begich challenges legislators to seize the moment

Congressman Nick Begich’s recent address to state legislators was a challenge all Alaskans needed to hear.

Our congressman conveyed a simple message: Alaska’s resources and location have magnified our state’s strategic importance to our nation and presented us with unique opportunities.

Federal bureaucracy has been reduced. Burdensome and damaging Biden-era executive orders have been abolished. Alaskan resource development is actively supported by the Trump administration.

What Alaska lacks now is the political will to move forward.

He pointed to the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) line as a specific opportunity. The project is good for Alaska, our nation, and its allies. It means jobs, investment, long-term economic growth, and a stronger role for Alaska in helping provide reliable energy in an increasingly dangerous world. At a time when energy security matters more than ever, Alaska should be leading, not hesitating.

Congressman Begich also underscored something many Alaskans already know: our federal delegation is delivering real results.

The speech, an annual tradition for Alaska’s congressional delegation members, was Rep. Begich’s second opportunity to address a joint session of the Alaska State Legislature since being sworn into office in January 2025.

In his 2025 speech, after only 49 days in office, Rep. Begich focused on Alaska’s role in achieving American energy dominance. He emphasized the urgent need to unlock the state’s vast natural resources, reduce reliance on foreign energy, and create jobs through responsible development.

He then promised to work together with the Legislature to build a stronger, more prosperous Alaska and to secure results for Alaskans.

Since then, by any measure one wants to use, Rep. Begich has delivered in spectacular fashion.

Initially assigned to three prominent committees and eight subcommittees, Rep. Begich soon garnered a leadership role as vice-chair of the House Subcommittee for Energy and Mineral Resources, focusing on issues critical to Alaska and the nation.

Committee assignments and leadership positions like this are rarely offered to newly-elected representatives and he used them to Alaska’s advantage. Rep. Begich was able to get 11 of his bills passed out of the House in his first year – a record for any freshman legislator in congressional history.

Our lone congressman hasn’t worked alone. He credited Alaska’s other two delegation members, Senator Sullivan and Senator Murkowski, for also working with the Trump administration and their Senate colleagues to get legislation across the finish line.

He pointed to ending taxes on overtime and tips, which puts more money directly into the pockets of working people. He highlighted the largest tax cut for seniors, giving much needed relief to older Alaskans who have spent their lives building our communities. He underscored the largest investment in the Coast Guard in history, which is not some abstract federal talking point to Alaskans. The Coast Guard is critical to our state’s security, fisheries, maritime safety, and Arctic future.

Begich also spoke clearly about unlocking Alaska’s vast natural resources for reasonable and responsible development. That matters. Alaska’s future will not be built by shutting down opportunity. It will be built by developing our resources the right way, creating jobs, strengthening communities, and generating the revenue needed to support essential services.

But what made this speech stand out was not just the laundry list of accomplishments. It was the contrast. While the federal delegation is fighting to move Alaska forward, too often the Legislature stalls progress because of politics.

Alaskans shouldn’t have to wait as opportunities are delayed, watered down, or killed as politicians wrangle endlessly over unreasonable requests, and inconsequential or unrelated issues. Whether it’s the gas line, a road, or some other project, we hear why it can’t be done instead of how it can. Too many leaders treat economic growth as something to fear instead of something to pursue responsibly and confidently.

The message from Rep. Begich was blunt: embrace what Alaska’s delegation is bringing home now or lose the opportunity in the future.

Alaskans want lower taxes, more jobs, and expanded infrastructure. We want our resources developed responsibly. Most of all, we want an Alaska where our kids and grandkids can afford to live, work, and raise a family.

That future is still possible. But not if we choose politics over progress.

Win Gruening retired as the senior vice president in charge of business banking for Key Bank in 2012. He was born and raised in Juneau and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1970. He is active in community affairs as a 30-plus year member of Juneau Downtown Rotary Club and has been involved in various local and statewide organizations.