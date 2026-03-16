Juneau firefighters respond to fire at home

Capital City Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire late Saturday, March 14, 2026, off Mendenhall Loop Road. The family’s dog died in the fire. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

Capital City Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire late Saturday, March 14.

A structure fire off Mendenhall Loop Road was reported to Juneau firefighters after a passerby noticed smoke in the area and called it in, according to a Facebook post from the department in the early hours of Sunday morning.

When crews arrived the fire had spread to the exterior of the home. Firefighters worked to bring it under control.

“Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported,” the post says.

However, the family did lose their dog in the fire.

“Our hearts go out to the family. Pets are part of the family, and we know this is a very difficult loss.”