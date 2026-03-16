Juneau Community Calendar: March 16 to 22

MONDAY, March 16

Curiosity Unleashed: STEAM for K-6 Families

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Middle School

50 wonderful hands-on activities created by local Juneau STEAM experts (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) for K-6 children and their families. Pick and choose what piques your curiosity (there’s no way to do it all!) Visit with snakes and other wrigglies, look through microscopes, explore hydroelectricity, visit the portable planetarium, take apart appliances, and above all ask questions of the amazing Juneau experts! Drop in any time.

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

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TUESDAY, March 17

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Immigration Lunch & Learn: Know your Responsibilities & Bystander Intervention Training

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at UAS Glacier View Room

ACLU Alaska Immigration rights and responsibilities training for Juneau community members.

Free & open to public

Website: htlcoalition.org/events

Contact: info@htlcoalition.org

Virtual Low Vision Support Group

1 to 2:30 p.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Juneau Senior Center. Share and learn about ways to adjust to vision loss. Rides are available to the meeting, but participants must arrange for their return ride home.

Call Laura at Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) for more info: 586-4920.

Tuesday Travelogue – Morocco: cats, doors and tile floors

5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Gold Town Theater

An adventurous honeymoon, a new experience, not a beach vacation, relative affordability — these were the factors under consideration when Melissa Lewis and her husband, Zach, selected Morocco for their November 2023 trip. From chaos in Marrakech to quiet coffee in blue drenched Chefchaouen, from sore thighs from Saharan camel rides to scrubs at the hamam, they riad-hopped through several cities and didn’t pet the cats. Doors at 5:00 p.m. Donations to the Gold Town gladly accepted.

Event is free, Donations to the Gold Town gladly accepted.

Website: https://jwac.org/

Contact: juneauwac@gmail.com

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Immigration Training & Dinner: Know your Rights & Responsibilities for a Community of Care

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Gather in community for conversation circles and an ACLU training on rights and responsibilities related to immigration and customs enforcement.

Free & open to public. RSVP at htlcoalition.org/events

Website: htlcoalition.org/events

Contact: info@htlcoalition.org

Cancer Connection support group

6:30 to 8 p.m. at 8711 Teal St. – 1st floor conference room

It’s a time of encouragement and support for those newly diagnosed with cancer, currently receiving treatment, & whose treatment has ended. Loved ones are also welcome.

www.cancerconnectionak.org

Contact: 907-796-2273, admin@cancerconnectionak.org

Join us every 3rd Thursday of the month

Cancer Support Group

6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bartlett Hospital Admin Bldg. Rm 205AB and on Zoom

Support group for for SE Alaskans at any stage of their cancer journey. Facilitated by Cancer Connection board members who have experienced cancer.

Website: http://cancerconnectionak.org/services

Contact: admin@cancerconnectionak.org

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon! crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

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WEDNESDAY, March 18

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Traumatic & Acquired Brain Injury Support Group

Noon to 1 p.m. at 8711 Teal St, Juneau

The TABI support group is an open space for people with a traumatic and/or acquired brain injury to come together on a monthly basis. Every month’s topic is different and designed to meet people where they are at. https://www.sailinc.org/brain-injury-supports/ Kimberly Sumner: ksumner@sailinc.org or 888-487-0961 Third Wednesday of every month at 12PM

Lenten Season Community Soup and Worship

5:30 to 7 p.m. at Douglas Island Bible, Address: 2770 David St (Douglas)

Everyone is invited to gather on Wednesday evenings during the Season of Lent. The location changes weekly. Each event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a brief worship followed by a time of fellowship and a soup supper. Soup and bread: Church of Douglas Methodist

Connections (NAMI)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

3rd, 4th, 5th Wednesday of the Month. Have open conversations with others who want to talk about their mental health and engage in peer support. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153,

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

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THURSDAY, March 19

Aware Relationship PREP

1 to 2 p.m. at a location to be disclosed upon registration

PREP Healthy Relationships for Couples! This 10-week course gives teaches couples how to communicate, connect, resolve conflict, avoid danger signs and recover from relationship pitfalls. This is a preventative course for couples who have been together for at least 1 year and have no domestic violence in their current relationship. Age 18+ please.

Pre-registration is required: https://aware.jotform.com/253295182286161

Contact: christinam@awareak.org

Juneau Co-Op Preschool Silent Auction & Family Night Fundraiser

5 to 8 p.m. at Forbidden Peak Brewery

Join JCP for a fun evening with a silent auction, refreshing beer, and an exciting raffle! Our annual fundraiser is open to the public. Guests must be 21 years of age or older, or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times. In accordance with Alaska state regulations for licensed breweries, food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6: 15 p.m. at RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Junea

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Mini Fig Paint & Sip

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Miniature figurine painting workshop with Riddle Valley Games. Bring your own paints, mini-figs, and supplies — or borrow some from Riddle Valley Games. Free & All Ages.

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Family Support Group

5:30 to 7 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

1st and 3rd Thursday of the Month

Family support group is open to anyone supporting a loved one with a mental health condition, regardless of diagnosis. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Thursday Dance Social at Chapel by the Lake

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way

Join us for a weekly social dance series hosted by Juneau Social Dance! All lessons are drop-in and beginner friendly. No partner or experience needed. Each month will feature a different theme and different instructors. Doors at 6:15 PM Lesson at 6:30 PM Social Dancing until 8:30 PM. No prior experience or partner is required. Drop-ins are welcome.

Suggested Donation: $10 Pay-as-you-can options available Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

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FRIDAY, March 20

Reasons for the Season – Free Live Show

Join us to celebrate the first day of Spring. Freer Live Show… Why is March 20 the Spring Equinox on Earth? Do other planets have seasons? Do constellations’ locations change with the seasons. Over time are the seasons the same or do they change? Suitable for all ages. Sign Up for free tickets. Guests who don’t sign up will be seated as space allows. who don’t

https://www.mariedrakeplanetarium.org/event-details/reasons-for-the-seasons-6-00pm

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Hand Building Workshop: Ceramic Charms

6;30 to 9 p.m. at 223 Seward St., Juneau

March might be known for luck, but we think you can make your own. In this clay class, you’ll create your own collection of 8-12 ceramic charms. Tiny treasures you can turn into necklaces, keychains, zipper pulls, trinkets or luring leprechauns. Think lucky charms, meaningful symbols, hearts, moons, mushrooms, miniature condiment bottles or fruit, tiny talismans… whatever feels like your version of a good omen. Whether you lean into making charms intended to bring good luck or just make something that feels like you, this class is all about crafting small pieces with big personality. No experience needed—just bring your creativity. We’ll provide all the clay, tools, stamps, and guidance you’ll need to shape and detail your charms. After they’re bisque fired, you’ll get a text inviting you back to the studio to glaze (paint) them yourself and bring your tiny creations to life. Once glaze fired, they’ll be ready for pickup and assembly. Small, meaningful, and maybe just a little lucky. ☘️ Warning: side effects may include excessive cuteness and people asking, “Wait… you made that?!”

Wild n Out Juneau w/ Charlie Clips

7 to 11 p.m. at Red Dog Saloon

MTV & VH1’s comedy and improv game show series hosted by Charlie Clips. The show blends traditional improv games (similar to Whose Line Is It Anyway?) with hip-hop culture, featuring comedy battles between two teams.

Ticketing/Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-n-out-juneau-tickets-1984337433681?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Contact: Lance Mitchell 907-957-3335

Fireside Lecture-Southeast Alaska’s Changing Snowpack

7 to 8 p.m. at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Auditorium

Snow hydrologist and UAS postdoctoral researcher Cassie Lumbrazo will share her insights from a decade of snow depth observations.

The event is free of charge

Website: Tongass National Forest Facebook page

Contact: lynn.wilbur@usda.gov

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SATURDAY, March 21

Juneau Cubing 2026

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The JACC – 350 Whittier St, Juneau

Ticketing: For spectators, no ticket required, for competitors yes, you can buy them on the WCA website

Website: https://www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/JuneauCubingSpring2026

Contact: Jayden Mitchell, (716)-602-3236, jn10mitch@gmail.com

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Every 1st & 3rd Saturday through April 2026. Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted. Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

Art and Advocacy Block Print Workshop with SEACC and Rachel Levy

6 to 8 p.m. to Devil’s Club Brewing

SEACC is hosting an art and advocacy focused night at Devil’s Club with local artist Rachel Levy of Broken Bottle Prints! We’ll be discussing ongoing conservation concerns in Southeast and what we can do, as well as making art to strengthen our community.

Free and public event

https://chat.google.com/dm/s7YHhCAAAAE/Zlvb39oESM0/Zlvb39oESM0?cls=10

Marjorie Barker, 907-465-7723, marjorie@seacc.org

Fly Fishing Film Tour

6:30 to 9 p.m. at Elizbeth Peratrovich Hall

The Fly Fishing Film Tour 2026 is coming to Juneau at 6:30PM at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Win door prizes, dream about fishing, support your local chapter of Trout Unlimited. The films emphasize the people, places, and various fly fishing destinations around the world.

Ticket Information: https://flyfilmtour.com/

Website: https://flyfilmtour.com/

Contact: Jon Heifetz , 907-321-4447, tongassTU@gmail.com

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SUNDAY, March 22

Artists of All Nations

1 to 5 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, 350 Whittier St, Juneau

Artists of All Nations is a free open studio opportunity in the Main Hall at the JACC from 1 – 5 pm, usually on the last Sunday of the month. Come enjoy working together on your art!

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m. in Juneau

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 p.m. at 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com