Juneau Community Calendar: March 7 and 8

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Gastineau Channel Little League Registration & Tryouts

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dimond Park Fieldhouse

Registration for Little League is now open! Tryouts are this Saturday and Sunday. Players MUST register before selecting a tryout time slot. Registration closes for older divisions on Sunday!

Website:

www.juneaulittleleague.com

Contact:

bod@juneaulittleleague.com

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Crafting for Conservation: Rooted in the Tongass Earring Workshop

1 to 4:30 p.m. in Juneau

Join Artemis Sportswomen, the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council (SEACC), and Alpine Glacier Creations for an afternoon of learning, creativity, and advocacy inspired by the Tongass National Forest. SEACC will kick things off with a presentation about the expansive web of life rooted in the Tongass, along with current threats, and meaningful ways to use your voice for the land, water, and wildlife. Immediately after the presentation, Alpine Glacier Creations will lead a fire-torched enamel earring workshop featuring Tongass-inspired designs—using creative expression to turn knowledge into wearable art. Participants will leave feeling informed, inspired, and empowered, with a handmade pair of earrings and a stronger connection to the Tongass you love. https://forms.gle/o6CECghLKLJ2XL4x6

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier St.

Every 1st & 3rd Saturday through April 2026.

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

Sketching at the Museum with Pat Race (guest artist)

2 to 3 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier St.

Pat Race is our guest artist and will share his process and then we sketch. Bring your own materials and bring a friend. Sponsored by the friends of the Alaska State Library, Archives & Museum. (FoSLAM)

1st & 3rd Saturday every month, now through April

Ticket Information: Free for FoSLAM members, donate as you can.

For More Information: info@foslam.org

Monthly Meeting of the Juneau Garden Club

2:30 to 5 p.m. at Alaskan Brewery Tasting Room, 5364 Commercial Blvd.

A monthly gathering of gardeners on the first Sat. of winter months.2:30 pm social time. 3:00 presentation: Feruary’s program is on treating snow damaged plants, “Rescung Rhoddies, Salvaging Shrubs, and Treating Tree Trauma”. A short business meeting will follow.

All is welcomed to attend.

Contact: Pat Harris pathar44@gmail.com

DINOSAURS – A Story of Survival – Immersive Family Movie

6 to 7 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Ave., Juneau

Three showtimes. times: Sat. 6 pm to 7 pm, Sunday 2 pm and 3 pm. (45 minutes). Get free tickets for date and time of your choice. All remaining seats are available at the door. Explore the astounding diversity of dinosaurs that once dominated our Earth Celeste is preparing a class talk about how dinosaurs went extinct when she’s confronted by a tantalizing question: what if there are still dinosaurs among us? Celeste embarks on an epic journey through time to discover the key to their survival. Join Celeste on a time-traveling adventure to unveil the colossal creatures of yesteryears and witness the incredible transformations they experienced over millions of years Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxEIgsI15BY

Website: mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Contact: mariedrakeplanetairum@gmail.com

Rhapsody in Blue

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Thunder Mountain High School, 3101 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Taku Winds spring concert featuring Kyle Farley-Robinson on piano playing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”. The rest of the program is rounded out with the wind ensemble playing music written by American composers.

Tickets available at https://www.jahc.org/ or at the door

Website: https://www.juneaucommunityband.org/

Contact: juneaucommunityband@gmail.com

Pueblo Revolt

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 914 Third St., Douglas

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

Ticket Information: Tickets are required and are available at ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt

Website: https://www.ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt/

Contact: info@ptalaska.org, 907 – 364 – 2421

Noche Latina

10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Crystal Saloon

¡3 años! La Noche Latina favorita de Juneau regresa el 7 de marzo a las 22:30. DJ Omar tocará tus éxitos favoritos de Latinoamérica y más allá. Gracias, Marquez Pro, por apoyar la Noche Latina. ¡Que cumplas muchos años más! 3 years! Juneau’s favorite Latin Night returns on March 7th at 1030 PM. DJ Omar will play your favorite hits from Latin America and Beyond. Thank you, Marquez Pro, for supporting Latin Night. Here’s to many more years.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m. in Juneau

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Juneau Piano Series: Barbara Mirano

3 to 4:30 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Culture Center, 350 Whittier St., Juneau

Enjoy piano recitals by some of the top pianists throughout the year, curated by Jon Hays. These recitals are held at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on the community’s Wilhelm Schimmel piano.

2025-26 Juneau Piano Series Recitals: September 14, 3pm: Joseph Yungen October 3, 7pm: Tong-Sheppard Duo November 14, 7pm: Tereza Golombkova

November 21, 7pm: Jon Hays

March 8, 3pm: Barbara Mirano

March 15, 3pm: Andrew Brownell April 24, 7pm: Jamila Hla Shwe April 25, 7pm: Jamila Hla Shwe with the Icefield Quartet June 19, 7pm: Matthew Odell June 26, 7pm: Jon Hays Ticket prices: $25 general, $20 senior, $10 student. Tickets will be available for $5 more at the door.

Purchase tickets online or call 907-587-ARTS

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St., Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St., Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave. #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

Boobie Pot Making Class (International Women’s Day)

5:30 to 8 p.m. at 223 Seward St., Juneau

Celebrate International Women’s Day with clay, curves, and community. Join us for a beginner-friendly hand-building class where we’ll sculpt our very own boobie pots—a playful planter or catch-all vessel that celebrates the beauty, strength, softness, power, and individuality of the feminine form. This night is about honoring bodies in all their forms, embracing creativity, and gathering together to make something joyful and a little bold. No experience needed—just bring your creativity and a willingness to get your hands dirty. We’ll provide all the clay, tools, and guidance you’ll need. A few example pieces will be available for inspiration, but feel free to come with your own vision. Perfect for first-timers and seasoned makers alike. Come solo, bring a friend, or make it a full celebration with your crew. Finished pieces will be glazed, fired, and ready for pickup in approximately 3–4 weeks.

https://www.thepotteryjungleclub.com/pottery-classes