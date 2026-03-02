Juneau Community Calendar: March 2 to 8

MONDAY MARCH 2

Monday Board Game Night

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

––

TUESDAY MARCH 3

$2 Tuesday Trivia

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Crystal Saloon

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

Visit: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

––

WEDNESDAY MARCH 4

Senior Chair Yoga

11:00 am – 11:30 am at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter, contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Film Screening and Community Discussion on PFAS “Forever Chemical” Contamination in Alaska

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6:00 p.m.

At Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall

“The award-winning documentary Revealed: How to Poison a Planet features actor Mark Ruffalo and environmental attorney Rob Bilott, whose decades-long fight against PFAS pollution has inspired the films Dark Waters and The Devil We Know. The film exposes the global crisis of toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” and the corporate and regulatory failures that have led to widespread contamination of drinking water and communities worldwide.” ACAT press release.

Free.

Meet Juneau School District Superintendent Finalists

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Middle School

The Juneau School District has announced three finalists for the position of Superintendent.

Free.

NAMI DBT Skills Workshop

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Teal Street Center

Learn & practice dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) skills to better manage mental health symptoms and emotions. Free, drop-in, confidential.

Visit: www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Open Mic

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Crystal Saloon

Open Mic at the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Visit: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

––

THURSDAY MARCH 5

Free Tai Chi classes for ages 60+

11:00 am – 12:00 pm at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Southeast Senior Services offers this Free Tai Chi program to ages 60+. The 8-week series taught by a certified instructor meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 23 – March 14. Tai Chi improves strength and balance and reduces the risk of falls. Registration is required. Please call 907-463-6113 to register. This program is made possible by a grant from the AK Department of Health.

Contact Info: Eileen Hosey 907-463-6113

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9:00 pm – 11:59 pm Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm. Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Claire, claire@thealaskanhotel.com

––

FRIDAY MARCH 6

18UA State Hockey Championship

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Treadwell Ice Arena

The Juneau Douglas Ice Association at Treadwell Arena is hosting the state hockey tournament for 17 & 18-year-olds on March 6-8, 2026. Entry is free! Please watch and support all the teams.

Wild n out

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. at Devils Club Brewing

Improv hip hop games with original host of wild n out Charlie clips

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-n-out-juneau-tickets-1982261562695

––

SATURDAY MARCH 7

Sketching at the Museum with Pat Race (guest artist)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m at Alaska State Museum

Pat Race is our guest artist and will share his process and then we sketch. Bring your own materials and bring a friend. Sponsored by the friends of the Alaska State Library, Archives & Museum. 1st and 3rd Saturday every month, now through April.

Ticket information: Free for FoSLAM members, donate as you can.

For more information: info@foslam.org

––

SUNDAY MARCH 8

Touchstones of Glaciers and Bears: Navigating a Changing Climate

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Valley Library

Writers Naomi Klouda and Marybeth Holleman will present a slideshow, Touchstones of Glaciers and Bears: Navigating a Changing Climate. Klouda is the author of The Alaska Glacier Dictionary and Holleman wrote the newly released, Bloom Again. They will discuss our world of ice in a changing climate, from polar bears to sea ice to glaciers, with an emphasis on Juneau-region glaciers.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm weekly on KRNN

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch.

Cost: Free

Visit: juneausymphony.org, contact: Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676, info@juneausymphony.org

International Folk Dance

4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

Visit: http://www.jifdancers.org, Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

___

MULTI-DAY & RECURRING EVENTS

Pueblo Revolt

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm on Friday, Thursday and Saturday; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Sunday

At Perseverance Theater

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

___

