Juneau Community Calendar: Feb. 28 and March 1

SATURDAY, Feb. 28

2nd Annual BHA Beer Dinner Fundraiser

5 p.m. at Forbidden Peak Brewery, 11798 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Join us for our 2nd Annual Collaboration Dinner featuring Local & Coastal Tongass storytelling, foods, raffles, and door prizes. Forbidden Peak Brewery and Red Spruce Eatery come together for an exceptional four-course food and beer pairing dinner, highlighting local ingredients in collaboration with the Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Enjoy an evening of storytelling with guest speakers Paul Johnson and LaVern Beier, along with raffles supporting conservation efforts in Southeast Alaska.

Ticket Information: Yes, on the Forbidden Peak Brewery website

Website: https://forbiddenpeak.com/

Contact: Mary Glaves 607-349-1381, glaves@backcountryhunters.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 am – 12:00 pm Zoom

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets every Saturday year-round from 10:30 am – 12 noon on Zoom.

Visit https://al-anon-ak.org for Zoom link, contact: 907-957-1990

Jeff Karlson, Trumpet in Recital

2 – 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum

With the generous support of the Friends of the State Library, Archives and Museum, Con Brio Chamber Series, now in its 10th season, is delighted to bring the outstanding trumpeter, Jeff Karlson of Ketchikan to Juneau for a full-length recital this coming February 28. Born and raised in Ketchikan and classically trained at the Lynn Conservatory and Manhattan School of Music, Jeff is a frequent performer with the Juneau Symphony when not captaining a 60-foot passenger vessel during the tourism season. Jeff will be joined by esteemed local pianist, Sue Kazama, in a program of works by Theo Charlier, Gustav Mahler, and Manuel De Falla. Local brass musicians, Rick Trostel, Taylor Young, Jared Lear, and Alan Young will join Jeff in rounding out the program with a quintet by Victor Ewald. There is nothing as gorgeous as the sonorities of brass instruments in the Alaska State Museum’s atrium. This one is not to be missed!

The performance is pay-as-you-can. For more information contact Con Brio Chamber Series:

https://www.facebook.com/ConBrioChamberMusic/

Contact:

Sally Schlichting, 907-957-3488, sally.schlichting@gmail.com

Spice Juneau/Specialty Imports Taste of France Wine Tasting

5 – 7 p.m at Spice Juneau Cafe Gallery

Spice Juneau and Specialty Imports are hosting a wine tasting to offer Juneau a taste of France. A new selection of several French wines will be provided along with light snacks from Spice Juneau.

Tickets are required-call 907-586-1036 or email info@spicejuneau.com to make your reservation.

10 Steps to Personal Revolution: A Self-Help Cabaret

7 – 9:30 p.m. at McPhetre’s Hall

Part of “Revolt! A Weekend of Revolution”. Is a musical theatre cabaret with a script written by Amanda Breslow, set at the taping of a 90’s self-help cassette. The recording starts to derail as the narrator realizes revolution is not always looking inward. Featuring many talented local performers, and a live band! Rachel Levy will be on-site selling her art and audiences can even bring in their own clothing to be printed with one of her designs! All proceeds from the event benefit Juneau NAMI.

Entry is donate-as-you-can at the door, seats can be reserved online at Theatreintherough.org

Website:

Theatreintherough.org

Contact:

Timothy Sislo, 218-343-4559

Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

7 – 8:30 p.m. at Juneau-Douglas High School, 1639 Glacier Ave., Juneau

Tired of the cold and snow? Join us for Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT where the weather must be perfect all year! Juneau-Douglas High School and Theater at Latitude 58 are proud to present this epic, romantic, and heart-breaking tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. All ages welcome!

Tickets: https://JAHC.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39699

Pueblo Revolt

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at 914 Third St., Douglas

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are required and are available at ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt

Website:

https://www.ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt/

Contact:

info@ptalaska.org, 907 – 364 – 2421

SUNDAY, March 1

2nd Annual BHA Beer Dinner Fundraiser

Until 8 p.m. at Forbidden Peak Brewery, 11798 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Join us for our 2nd Annual Collaboration Dinner featuring Local & Coastal Tongass storytelling, foods, raffles, and door prizes. Forbidden Peak Brewery and Red Spruce Eatery come together for an exceptional four-course food and beer pairing dinner, highlighting local ingredients in collaboration with the Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Enjoy an evening of storytelling with guest speakers Paul Johnson and LaVern Beier, along with raffles supporting conservation efforts in Southeast Alaska.

Ticket Information: Yes, on the Forbidden Peak Brewery website

Website: https://forbiddenpeak.com/

Contact: Mary Glaves 607-349-1381, glaves@backcountryhunters.org

Cold Water Survival Workshop

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at SABER Training Center 2525 Industrial Blvd, Juneau

Students will learn skills to survive cold water environments, and safely assist other mariners during cold-water emergencies. Curriculum includes: Cold water effects, immersion suits, HELP and Huddle techniques, Person Overboard recovery, Hypothermia treatment, self-rescue on ice, and more. Classroom and water-based (Statter Harbor) segments. We guarantee that you WILL get wet, and you will be cold!

Preregistration is open at www.seagservices.com/classes

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 – 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

2 – 3:30 p.m. at Juneau-Douglas High School, 1639 Glacier Ave., Juneau

Tired of the cold and snow? Join us for Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT where the weather must be perfect all year! Juneau-Douglas High School and Theater at Latitude 58 are proud to present this epic, romantic, and heart-breaking tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. All ages welcome!

Tickets: https://JAHC.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39699

Antigone: We are the rebels asking for the storm, Script Read and Talk-Back

4 – 6 p.m. at McPhetre’s Hall

Antigone: We are the rebels asking for the storm, is part of Revolt! A Weekend of Revolution. The show is a modern adaptation of the famous Greek tragedy. Both hilarious and heart-wrenching, the play talks on morality, power, and revolution. The performance will be followed by a talk-back facilitated by both Theatre in the Rough and a representative from NAMI. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Juneau NAMI.

Ticket Information:

Donate-as-you-can at the door, seats can be reserved online at Theatreintherough.org

Website:

Theatreintherough.org

Contact:

Timothy Sislo, 218-343-4559, timothysislo@gmail.com

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 – 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

Pueblo Revolt

4 – 6 p.m. at 914 Third St., Douglas

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are required and are available at ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt

Website:

https://www.ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt/

Contact:

info@ptalaska.org, 907 – 364 – 2421

International Folk Dance

4 – 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com