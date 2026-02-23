Weekly events guide: Juneau community calendar for Feb. 23 – March 1

MONDAY FEB. 23

Monday Board Game Night

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

––

TUESDAY FEB. 24

$2 Tuesday Trivia

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Crystal Saloon

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

Visit: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

––

WEDNESDAY FEB. 25

Senior Chair Yoga

11:00 am – 11:30 am at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter, contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Connections (NAMI)

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Teal Street Center

Have open conversations with others who want to talk about their mental health and engage in peer support. Free, drop-in, confidential.

Visit: www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Open Mic

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Crystal Saloon

Open Mic at the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Visit: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

––

THURSDAY FEB. 26

Free Tai Chi classes for ages 60+

11:00 am – 12:00 pm at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Southeast Senior Services offers this Free Tai Chi program to ages 60+. The 8-week series taught by a certified instructor meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 23 – March 14. Tai Chi improves strength and balance and reduces the risk of falls. Registration is required. Please call 907-463-6113 to register. This program is made possible by a grant from the AK Department of Health.

Contact Info: Eileen Hosey 907-463-6113

Know the Snow

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Devil’s Club Brewing

The Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center is providing the opportunity for people to get together and talk about snow! We will start with some words from our forecaster, with open discussion amongst tables to follow. What have you seen in the snowpack or how good has the skiing been recently? Come along, drink some Kolsch in support of our scholarship program, and get to know your backcountry community.

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9:00 pm – 11:59 pm Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm. Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Claire, claire@thealaskanhotel.com

––

FRIDAY FEB. 27

Fireside Lectures – Climbing in the Tongass

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center

Join Juneauite Dylan Miller as he takes you through a history of climbing in the Tongass National Forest. Free Event.

Visit: https://www.juneauempire.com/2026/02/09/juneau-community-calendar/

Wild n out

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. at Devils Club Brewing

Improv hip hop games with original host of wild n out Charlie clips

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-n-out-juneau-tickets-1982261562695

––

SATURDAY FEB. 28

Jeff Karlson, Trumpet in Recital

2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum

With the generous support of the Friends of the State Library, Archives and Museum, Con Brio Chamber Series, now in its 10th season, is delighted to bring the outstanding trumpeter, Jeff Karlson of Ketchikan to Juneau for a full-length recital this coming February 28. Born and raised in Ketchikan and classically trained at the Lynn Conservatory and Manhattan School of Music, Jeff is a frequent performer with the Juneau Symphony when not captaining a 60-foot passenger vessel during the tourism season. Jeff will be joined by esteemed local pianist, Sue Kazama, in a program of works by Theo Charlier, Gustav Mahler, and Manuel De Falla. Local brass musicians, Rick Trostel, Taylor Young, Jared Lear, and Alan Young will join Jeff in rounding out the program with a quintet by Victor Ewald. There is nothing as gorgeous as the sonorities of brass instruments in the Alaska State Museum’s atrium. This one is not to be missed!

The performance is pay-as-you-can.

For more information contact Con Brio Chamber Series:

https://www.facebook.com/ConBrioChamberMusic/

Contact: Sally Schlichting, 907-957-3488, sally.schlichting@gmail.com

––

SUNDAY MARCH 1

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm weekly on KRNN Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch.

Cost: Free

Visit: juneausymphony.org, contact: Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676, info@juneausymphony.org

International Folk Dance

Sunday, March 1·4:00 – 5:45pm at The Alaska Club

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

Visit: http://www.jifdancers.org, Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

___

MULTI-DAY & RECURRING EVENTS

Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

7:00 pm – 8:30 p.m. on Sat. 27, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm on Sun. at Juneau-Douglas High School

Tired of the cold and snow? Join us for Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT where the weather must be perfect all year! Juneau-Douglas High School and Theater at Latitude 58 are proud to present this epic, romantic, and heart-breaking tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. All ages welcome!

Tickets: https://JAHC.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39699

Pueblo Revolt

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm on Fri. 27 and Sat. 28, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Sun. March 1 at Perseverance Theater

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

___

For more events this week and to submit your own events visit: https://www.jahc.org/box-office/community-calendar/