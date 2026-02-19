Wearable Art Extravaganza returns to Juneau

Taylor Jorgensen wears “Last Known Location” designed by artist Carly Lemieux during the 24th annual Wearable Art Extravaganza hosted by the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council over the weekend of Feb. 14-15. Photo by Lori Styczinski.

Model Valorie Kissel walks down the runway wearing “Time to Unwind” by artist Lois Verbaan during the 24th annual Wearable Art Extravaganza hosted by the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council over the weekend of Feb. 14-15. Photo by Ron Gile.

Alisha Falberg models her design “Seelie” during the 24th annual Wearable Art Extravaganza hosted by the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council over the weekend of Feb. 14-15. Photo by Ron Gile

Stefanie Davis models her own design, “Please, Sir” during the 24th annual Wearable Art Extravaganza hosted by the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council over the weekend of Feb. 14-15.

The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council’s 24th annual Wearable Art Extravaganza hit the runway last weekend, drawing in nearly 1,000 audience members. This year’s theme, “CAMP!” featured 16 wearable art pieces made entirely from upcycled household materials and craft items.

Attendees participated in a silent auction and a raffle and voted on their favorite designs. The winner received the Sybil Davis People’s Choice Award, named in honor of one of the original event organizers. The Juneau Elks Lodge started the event in 2001 as a way of celebrating “the great outdoors and the spectacle of high camp.”

“One of my favorite parts of this year’s production was seeing the next generation of artists growing alongside our veterans, and everyone sharing in the inspiration and joy,” Kathleen Harper, Wearable Art Production Stage Manager and JAHC Facilities Director, said in a Feb. 17 press release.

Models strutted down the runway in designs simultaneously earthy and otherworldly. One model dominated the spotlight wearing a dress made from fishing nets with dozens of fake butterflies intertwined in the line; another wore an alien suit against a backdrop of stars above a camp host’s site.

“Wearable Art reminded us exactly what is possible when a community shows up for the arts,” said Maggie McMillan, JAHC Executive Director. “The creativity, the risk-taking, the energy — it was all on full display. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who supported this year’s show. From the artists and models to our volunteers, sponsors, staff, and the audiences who filled the seats… you showed up in a big way.”

All proceeds from the event benefited the JAHC, furthering the organization’s mission of fostering opportunities for creation.