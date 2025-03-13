Wrangell boys advance to state’s 2A fourth-place game

Skagway’s Royce Borst (4) passes around Buckland’s Willie Hadley Jr (3) during the Panthers’ 53-40 win over the Sissauni on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Skagway’s Landon Rodig shoots against a Buckland defender during the Panthers’ 53-40 win over the Sissauni on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Kake’s Talen Davis (3) brings the ball up court against Davis Ramoth defenders Ralph Stalker (10) and Cristopher Hanshaw (13) during the Thunderbirds 61-53 win over the Wolves on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Kake’s Aiden Clark (25) dribbles against Davis Ramoth defenders Cameron Sheldon and Mason Mitchell (23) during the Thunderbirds 61-53 win over the Wolves on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Kake’s Keontay Jackson passes around a Davis Ramoth defender to teammate Talen Davis during the Thunderbirds 61-53 win over the Wolves on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 1A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Wrangell’s Kyan Stead (20) powers up a shot against Effie Kokrine defender Esai Joseph (1) in the Wolves 75-40 win over the Warriors on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 2A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Wrangell’s Keaton Gillen-Gadd (44) drives against Effie Kokrine defender Jaden Moses (1) in the Wolves 75-40 win over the Warriors on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 2A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Wrangell’s Lucas Schneider and Daniel Harrison (34) defend Effie Kokrine ball handler Jaden Moses (1) in the Wolves 75-40 win over the Warriors on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 2A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Wrangell’s Trevyn Gillen (22), Jackson Powers and Boomchaine Loucks (4) contain Effie Kokrine ball handler Ryan Strom in the Wolves 75-40 win over the Warriors on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 2A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Wrangell’s Trevyn Gillen (22), Jackson Powers and Boomchaine Loucks (4) contain Effie Kokrine ball handler Ryan Strom in the Wolves 75-40 win over the Warriors on Friday in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 2A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Wrangell High School boys basketball team found their form in a 75-40 win over the Effie Kokrine Warriors during Friday’s consolation semifinal of the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 2A State Basketball Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center.

The first nine shots of the game between the two teams all found the bottom of the net, five from past the arc, with the Warriors on top 11-10.

“Fun to watch from a fans standpoint, but as a coach you’re like, ‘why are we letting them shoot every time,’ but at least we hit a couple and stayed right there,” Wrangell coach Cody Angerman said. “It took us a while to get going.”

The Wolves closed the quarter on a 6-2 run on two scores by Daniel Harrison and another by Kyan Stead for a 16-13 lead.

The Warriors tied the game on a free throw by Ryan Strom and a layup by Jonas Carroll. But the Wolves Jackson Powers found a space past the arc, Harrison put in a rebound score and Stead added a free throw for a 22-16 lead that Wrangell would not relinquish.

The Warriors tied the game at 24 with 34.9 seconds left in the first half, but the Wolves Stead hit a basket at the buzzer for the 26-24 advantage.

“I think, really, our first half wasn’t that great defensively,” Wrangell coach Angerman said. “But once we started jumping in lanes and getting some steals obviously our teams made of runs, and that’s the game of basketball so that’s what we do.”

Wrangell’s offensive in the first half was stellar as the Wolves shot 47% from the field and 50% from past the arc.

“It’s usually not that way, but I guess today was,” Coach Angerman said. “These kids have worked really hard. We’ve done a lot of shooting lately and just working on some different offensive schemes to get them open looks too. We have a few things up our sleeve to get the guys open looks and get them the shots that we’ve been asking them to get. Today was a lot better than yesterday so.”

Wrangell came out of the halftime locker room on a mission and broke out an 11-2 run for a 37-26 lead halfway through the third quarter.

Harrison hit eight of those points and Keaton Gillen-Gadd three points past the arc.

“It feels good,” Harrison said of his shooting stroke. “It’s hard to explain, you sort of forget about everything and and just focus on one thing. Yeah, it’s just the hoop and you and it’s fun.”

Harrison would continue his hot hand scoring four more along with Stead off a steal and Gillen-Gadd assisted by Stead for a 46-26 lead with 1:28 left in the stanza.

“This game means a lot,” Harrison said. “I think we definitely took our loss yesterday and learned from our mistakes, and what we need to focus on today, and I think the first half they kept it close, they played tough, and the second half we just executed what we wanted and we played tough.”

Harrison had a steal and fed Jackson Powers on the wing for a shot past the arc.

The Warriors made a late push on back-to-back baskets, by Carroll but Wrangell held a 49-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Wrangell’s defense continued to step up in the final stanza as Stead would record his third steal of the game and third deflection.

“I basically force them to one side so we can trap,” Kyan Stead said. “My mindset is just that I’m not going to let them get past halfcourt…this win means we have one more game to focus on tomorrow for fourth place.”

Wrangell outscored Effie Kokrine 26-6 in the final stanza with the roster rotating in and finding scores for the 75-40 final and a spot in Saturday’s 8:00 a.m. 4th/6th-place game.

“The important thing was making it through today and getting there,” Coach Angerman said. “The good thing about playing these 8 a.m. games is you have the rest of the day free so we’ll obviously watch this game, then watch some film on whoever wins. We want to try and get our best game plan going forward, get them some good sleep, feed them, stay hydrated, get up early and just come play.”

Harrison led the Wolves with 27 points and eight rebounds, Stead scored 17 and had seven boards. Powers scored six, Boomchain Loucks and Gillen-Gadd five apiece, Everett Meissner four, Trevyn Gillen three, Michael Cook and Lucas Schneider two apiece. Loucks and Schneider had four rebounds apiece, Powers three, T. Gillen, Aadyn Gillen and Gillen-Gadd two each and Meissner one. Stead led with five assists.

Wrangell hit 4-6 from the free throw line and had 10 turnovers, Effie Kokrine hit 4-9 from the line and had 17 turnovers.

Carroll scored a game-high 23 points for the Warriors, Strom added 10, Jaden Moses five and Marvin Grant two. Moses and Jeffery Frank had four rebounds apiece and Strom led with three assists. The Warriors are eliminated from the state tournament.

KAKE BOYS 61, DAVIS RAMOTH 53

With a minute remaining in their season the Kake Thunderbirds found themselves down by a point again, but unlike their 68-67 loss on Friday night to Shishmaref the Thunderbirds found the strength to power through the final seconds and secure a 61-53 win over the Davis Ramoth Wolves and earn a berth into Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. 4th/6th-place game.

The Thunderbirds trailed 53-52 with time running down and Aiden Clark hit a pair of free throws for the 54-53 lead.

Player of the game Keontay Jackson followed in the next possession with a basket inside for 56-53 and needing some icing in the game Talen Davis hit a free throw for 57.

“Just keeping my mind clear,” Davis said. “I was thinking of the game. I just clear out the crowd man and I don’t hear any of it. Just want to win. It’s a big win for us. We just lost by one point the night before so that was kind of heartbreaking and we really needed this win. So yeah, play again tomorrow.”

With 27.3 seconds left Davis was fouled again and hit both for a 59-53 lead. On the next possession Xzavier Munoz-Torres hit a pair from the charity stripe for the 61-53 final.

“Oh man I’m just trying to clear my mind,” Munoz-Torres said of the shots. “Just trying to get those free throws and make them, just clearing my mind and only thinking of the basket and the ball.”

Kake was in a basket-by-basket battle throughout, and led 15-12 after eight minutes and 30-27 at the half.

The Thunderbirds’ Jackson was unstoppable, notching 22 points in the first half and four rebounds while T. Davis snatched away four balls from the Davis Ramoth backcourt.

Kake led 45-38 after three quarters and Clark had pulled down eight rebounds and Jackson seven to solidify any missed shots.

Jackson would finish with a game-high 40 points.

“I feel pretty great knowing that I have a great team behind me,” Jackson said. “It kind of sucks losing last night, but now it is only looking better from here.”

T. Davis added nine points for the Thunderbirds, and Munoz-Torres and Clark six apiece. Clark led with nine rebounds, Jackson eight, T. Davis six, Munoz-Torres and Zackery Hanson one apiece.

Kake hit 19-29 at the free throw line, Davis Ramoth hit 4-5. Kake committed just 10 fouls, Davis Ramoth 22. Kake had 10 turnovers, Davis Ramoth 20. The Thunderbirds had 25 total rebounds, the Wolves 21.

Brennen Stalker led the Wolves with 20 points, Gavin Hanshaw added 15, Eric Hingsbergen eight, Ralph Staker five, Mason Mitchell three and Unky Ticket two. B. Stalker had a game-high 11 rebounds.

SKAGWAY BOYS 53, BUCKLAND 40

The Skagway Panthers earned a spot in Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. consolation game for seventh place with a 53-40 win over the Buckland Sissauni on Friday.

Skagway led 16-10 after eight minutes and 27-25 at the half. The Panthers were up 37-35 starting the final stanza.

Royce Borst led Skagway with 28 points, Camden Lawson added 14, Landon Rodig eight and Ryder Calver three. Calver had 15 rebounds, Borst and Rodig nine apiece, Kaleb Cochran four and Lawson and Dane Ames one apiece. Borst had five assists, Cochran four, Rodg two and Lawson one. Borst led with six steals.

The Panthers hit 4-7 at the free throw line, the Sissauni 4-14. The Panthers had 43 team rebounds, the Sissauni 30. Turnovers were even at 10 apiece.

Nolan Ticket led Buckland with 16 points, Willie Hadley Jr, Tony Jones and Jackson Washington six each, Alexander Jones and Willie Thomas three apiece.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.