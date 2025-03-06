Crimson Bears overthrow Lady Kings for region championship

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé coach Tanya Nizich cuts down the net after their 65-43 victory over Kayhi, winning the Region V 4A Basketball Tournament at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Friday. Juneau-Douglas eliminated Kayhi and will advance to play at state. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s pep club cheers during Juneau-Douglas’s 65-43 victory over Ketchikan, winning the Region V 4A Basketball Tournament at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Friday. Juneau-Douglas eliminated Ketchikan and will advance to play at state. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Gwen Nizich shoots the ball during Juneau-Douglas’s 65-43 victory over Ketchikan, winning the Region V 4A Basketball Tournament at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Friday. Juneau-Douglas eliminated Ketchikan and will advance to play at state. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Kerra Baxter makes a layup during Juneau-Douglas’s 65-43 victory over Ketchikan, winning the Region V 4A Basketball Tournament at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Friday. Juneau-Douglas eliminated Ketchikan and will advance to play at state. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé players celebrate their 65-43 victory over Kayhi, winning the Region V 4A Basketball Tournament at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Friday. Juneau-Douglas eliminated Kayhi and will advance to play at state. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé players celebrate their 65-43 victory over Kayhi, winning the Region V 4A Basketball Tournament at the Clarke Cochrane Gymnasium on Friday. Juneau-Douglas eliminated Kayhi and will advance to play at state. (Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears girls basketball team continued their mastery over the Ketchikan Lady Kings as they won the Region V Championship 65-43 Friday at the Region V 2A/4A tournament in Kayhi’s Clarke Cochran Gymnasium.

“Super proud of this crew,” JDHS coach Tanya Nizich said. “I think we are peaking at the right time and we are playing fluently right now. I am excited to see where it takes us.”

JDHS was really never threatened in the game as junior Gwen Nizich buried two shots past the arc to get their game rolling. The Crimson Bears opened up a 14-5 lead with half the stanza remaining as senior Cailynn Baxter scored four straight buckets off of steals and assists from junior Cambry Lockhart and sophomore Layla Tokuoka.

C. Baxter would score inside off an assist by senior sister Kerra Baxter, Lockhart would steal a ball and pass to K. Baxter who fed Tokuoka for a score, and Tokuoka stole a ball and fed C. Baxter for a 20-6 lead after eight minutes.

“We did a very good job with our inside-outside game, even better tonight,” coach Nizich said. “Both Baxters were owning the inside and nothing was getting in their way. Mary (Johnson) hit a quick shot for us to keep the momentum in the beginning. Addison (Wilson) was grabbing some big boards for us and delivered some really great passes. Gwen was keeping it lit up on the outside and the court awareness between Layla and Cambry is just so natural to them.”

JDHS continued their dominance into the second quarter on an 8-0 run and pushed that into a 35-14 lead at the half.

Tokuoka opened the second half with a score and Kayhi senior Aspen Bauer answered with back-to-back scores past the arc, but Tokuoka scored again, Nizich hit a shot and was fouled and made the free throw, C. Baxter spun inside to score and senior Mary Johnson hit inside off an assist by Nizich for a 49-19 lead with 2:10 left in the stanza.

JDHS would lead 54-27 after three quarters.

“I’ve never played in front of that big of a crowd,” G. Nizich said after the game. “So naturally the stakes and emotions were on a whole new level. This was the first time I’ve got to cut down the net, but what means the most is that I got the opportunity to do it with my amazing team. Our team chemistry continues to strengthen and I’m looking forward to seeing where it will take us within the next month.”

C. Baxter opened the final stanza with a basket, but the next three minutes belonged to Kayhi as they went on a 13-0 run behind a deep shot from Bauer, another from junior Kali Macmanus, two shots inside from senior Kylie Brendible and another from the arc by Macmanus to pull to 56-40.

JDHS righted the ship and closed the stanza with scores by K. Baxter inside, Nizich inside and a pair of free throws and freshman Athena Warr inside for the 65-43 final.

“I’m so proud of my girls, for giving their all and just staying humble,” JDHS’ K. Baxter said. “This week was insane! It was the loudest I’ve ever heard a gym before. I’m proud of the Ketchikan girls too, and happy they gave us two good and tough games. It feels so surreal. Job’s not finished yet though!”

Nizich led the Crimson Bears with 23 points, K. Baxter added 18, C. Baxter eight, Lockhart five, Johnson three, senior Addison Wilson, Tokuoka and Warr two each. Nizich had three steals, three assists and three rebounds. C. Baxter had seven rebounds and two assists. K. Baxter 10 rebounds and three assists. Lockhart had four steals, four assist and four rebounds and Tokuoka had three steals, two assists and five rebounds.

JDHS hit 14-21 at the free throw line, Kayhi 4-16.

Bauer led the Kings with 12 points, Brendible nine, Macmanus eight, senior Lilli Goodwin six, freshmen Claire Ruaro and Lauren Tucker three apiece, and freshman Peyton Nickich two.

This is the JDHS’ sixth win over Kayhi this season. They opened regions with a 64-36 win and won 58-27, 67-28 at Ketchikan Jan. 17-18, and 52-23 and 51-23 at home Feb. 13-14.

The Crimson Bears advance to the ASAA 3A/4A Basketball State Championships March 19-22 at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. JDHS is 19-6 overall and 6-0 in the Southeast Conference. Kayhi ends their season at 8-17 overall, 0-6 SEC.

“Ketchikan did an amazing job hosting this tournament,” coach Nizich said. “It was a packed house every night and so fun seeing all the teams, fans, cheer, dance, and band being so loud. What a unique and incredible atmosphere we get to play in. We want to thank Ketchikan for their wonderful hospitality this week.”

In other Friday action the Metlakatla Chiefs and MisChiefs claimed their respective girls and boys Region V championship and first seed to the state tournament. The MisChiefs topped Haines 53-22 and the Chiefs topped Wrangell 57-46.

The Wrangell girls eliminated Craig 55-39 and the Petersburg boys ended Haines’ tournament 28-26. Wrangell and Petersburg play in Saturday’s second-place games to determine the second seed to the state tournament. They will play the losers of Friday’s Metlakatla championship wins. The Wrangell and Haines girls will play for the second state berth and the Wrangell and Petersburg boys for the second state berth.

• Wrangell girls (55): Christina Johnson 15, Alexis Easterly 12, Hailey Cook 8, Alana Harrison 5, Jenna Eastaugh 5, Amura Brevick 4, Shailyn Nelson 4.

Craig girls (39): Sara Steffen 13, Faith Horner 10, Chloe Vasquez 7, Abby Patten 5, Chelsea Thompson 2.

• Petersburg boys (28): Logan Tow 10, Aiden Knudsen 8, Noah Pawuck 7, Brayden Tucker 2, Evan Ware 1.

Haines boys (26): Phoenix Swaner 11, Colton Combs 4, James Stickler 4, John Caleb Davis 3, Alex Weerasinghe 2, Kiran Sweet 2.

• Metlakatla girls (53): Saahdia Buffalo 19, Makarii Martinez 10, Morgan Hayward 10, Baileigh Nelson 8, Gracie Booth 4, Lexi Cook 2.

Haines girls (22): Ari’el Godinez Long 9, CC Elliott 7, Ashlyn Ganey 4, Sydney Salmon 2.

• Metlakatla boys (57): Carter Marsden 15, Brody Booth 14, Frank Guthrie 11, Gianni Hayward 8, Sebastin Martinez 5, Troy Russell 2, Rocco Lindsey 2.

Wrangell boys (46): Daniel Harrison 17, Kyan Stead 14, Lucas Schneier 6, Keaton Gadd 5, Trevyn Gillen 4.

REGION V 2A/4A SCHEDULE:

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 – 2A Girls – No.4 Wrangell 48, No.5 Petersburg 30

Game 2 – 2A Boys – No.5 Petersburg 41, No.4 Craig 34

Game 3 – 2A Girls – No.3 Haines 47, No.2 Craig 45

Game 4 – 2A Boys – No.2 Wrangell 49, No.3 Haines 29

THURSDAY

Game 5 – 2A Girls – No.1 Metlakatla 46 (1-0), Wrangell 23 (1-1)

Game 6 – 2A Boys – No.1 Metlakatla 53 (1-0), Petersburg 30 (1-1)

Game 7 – 2A Girls – Craig 40 (1-1), Petersburg 25 eliminated (0-2)

Game 8 – 2A Boys – Haines 70 (1-1), Craig 60 eliminated (0-2)

Game 9 – 4A Girls – Juneau-Douglas 64 (1-0), Kayhi 23 (0-1)

Game 10 – 4A Boys – Kayhi 56 (1-0), Juneau-Douglas 43 (0-1)

FRIDAY

Game 11 – 2A Girls, Wrangell 55 (2-1), Craig 39 (1-2) eliminated

Game 12 – 2A Boys, Petersburg 28 (2-1), Haines 26 (1-2) eliminated

Game 13 – 2A Girls Championship, Metlakatla 53 (2-0), Haines 22 (1-1)

Game 14 – 2A Boys Championship, Metlakatla 57 (1-0), Wrangell 46 (1-1)

Game 15 – 4A Girls – Juneau-Douglas 65 (2-0), Kayhi 43 (0-2) eliminated.

Game 16 – 4A Boys – Kayhi 74 (2-0), Juneau-Douglas 54 (0-2) eliminated.

SATURDAY

Game 17 – 2A Girls Second-Place, Wrangell (2-1) vs. Haines (1-1) 4:45 p.m.

Game 18 – 2A Boys Second-Place, Petersburg (2-1) vs. Wrangell (1-1) 6:30 p.m.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.