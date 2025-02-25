Hard challenges finish Wednesday regional tournament play

Klawock seniors Thomas Teal and Tanner Smith steal a loose ball from Hoonah eighth grade Gabe Contreras (30) in the Chieftains 68-31 win over the Braves during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Boys Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Hoonah and Hydaburg players battle for a rebound in the Lady Braves 46-16 win over the Lady Warriors Wednesday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Hoonah sophomore Jora Savland (3) is defended on a shot by Hydaburg senior Macy Alander (1) in the Lady Braves 46-16 win over the Lady Warriors Wednesday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Angoon’s Beebuks Kookesh spins around Hydaburg’s Alan Kaneki in the Eagles 48-45 loss to the Warriors during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Boys Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Hydaburg junior Maika Olap (34) looks to score under pressure from Angoon junior Beebuks Kookesh (23) and sophomore Donavon Kookesh-Booth (24) in the Warriors 48-45 win over the Eagles during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Boys Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Hydaburg junior Tyrone Carlson (1) shoots over an Angoon defender in the Warriors 48-45 win over the Eagles during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Boys Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Hydaburg junior Tyrone Carlson (1) shoots over an Angoon defender in the Warriors 48-45 win over the Eagles during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Boys Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

It came down to the wire Wednesday evening in the Alaska Airlines Region V 1A basketball tournament as the Hydaburg Warriors boys inched past the Angoon Eagles 48-45 at the Thunder Mountain Middle School gymnasium.

With the score tied at 45-45 and a minute left to play Hydaburg junior guard Tyrone Carlson had his teammates spread the court and he found a crease for a layup and the 47-45 lead.

Angoon couldn’t score on their possession and a loose ball scramble went to Hydaburg.

See also: Region 1A tournament starts with a slam

Once again the ball went to Carlson, he was fouled and hit one of two free throws for the 48-45 lead with 14 seconds left.

A turnover by Angoon gave the ball back to Hydaburg who then missed a free throw and time expired as a last-second shot by the Eagles just missed.

“I think we were just working as a team and keeping our composure the whole time,” Hydaburg’s Carlson said. “I just think it is amazing that my teammates have so much trust and faith in me. Now we try and beat Kake hopefully.”

The game started as a back-and-forth affair with both teams patiently working their offense as the first quarter would feature four ties and a 12-12 score at the stanza’s end.

Angoon junior Beebuks Kookesh put a spin move on the high light reel in the second quarter for a 14-12 advantage and Hydaburg answered with a rebound score by junior Alan Kaneki.

A turnover gave the Warriors the ball back and Carlson gave the team a 16-14 lead.

Angoon sophomore Donavon Kookesh-Booth tied the game at 16-16.

Hydaburg senior Abraham Hillaire would score twice in a row for a 20-16 advantage, and Angoon’s Kookesh-Booth hit a free throw and sophomore teammate Cody Pitka scored to close to 20-19.

Angoon added a deep shot past the arch by B. Kookesh for a 22-20 lead with less than a minute to play in the stanza. Hydaburg answered with a power move by junior center Maika Olap to tie the game at the half 22-22.

Angoon started the second half with a 10-3 run on scores by junior Sam Fredrickson, B. Kookesh, Pitka, a free throw by Pitka and two baskets in a row by Fredrickson for a 32-25 lead.

Olap scored Hydaburg’s first basket in the stanza, and Carlson had a free throw in that run and stole a pass with 59 seconds remaining to score a layup and trail 32-27. Angoon’s Fredrickson scored and B. Kookesh hit a free throw to lead 35-27 with just eight minutes remaining.

Carlson gave Hydaburg a lift to start the final quarter with a steal and basket, and senior Lorin Sanderson scored inside to trail 35-31.

Angoon’s Kookesh-Boosh put a runner in for 37-31, but Hydaburg’s Sanderson connected from past the arch to trail 37-34.

A basket by Kookesh-Booth gave Angoon the 39-34 advantage, but a steal by Carlson who fed Sanderson inside for a score cut it back to 39-36.

Angoon’s B. Kookesh found a lane and scored for a 41-36 lead, but Carlson would score a basket and two free throws for Hydaburg to trail 41-40.

Again B. Kookesh scored for an Angoon 43-40 advantage and again Hydaburg answered with a rebound score by Olap for 43-42.

With just over a minute remaining Angoon’s Pitka gave the Eagles a 45-42 lead, but Hydaburg’s Sanderson tied it with a shot past the arch.

Carlson added a basket with 28 seconds remaining for a 47-45 lead and then hit the final free throw for 48.

Carlson led Hydaburg with 16 points, Sanderson added 12, Alander and Olap six apiece, junior Alan Kaneki and senior Abraham Hillaire four apiece.

The Warriors hit 4-12 at the charity stripe, the Eagles 4-10.

Fredrickson led Angoon with 14 points, B. Kookesh 11, Pitka nine, Kookesh-Booth seven, and sophomore Johnny Hunter four.

Hydaburg faces top-seeded Kake at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Angoon plays in an elimination game at 4:30 Friday.

“It is unfortunate, but it happens — that is the game of basketball,” Angoon coach Gregory Bennun said. “You live and learn. Homework now. The best thing is homework. You know what, we are going to have to start from the bottom now, but can still meet them at state. It was a good lesson to learn, it was a tough game, but that’s what we wanted, but it’s not the outcome we wanted. We live and learn. That’s a hard lesson to learn but I’m proud of these boys. They came a long way from last season, and sometimes you just don’t get the calls and it goes like that, and that’s the name of the game.”

Hoonah girls 46, Hydaburg girls 16

The Hoonah girls had control of their evening game against Hydaburg from the start, opening an 18-0 lead after one quarter with scoring attributed to junior Paige Woitte, junior Chloe Lane, sophomore Jora Savland, freshman Nevaeh Campbell, sophomore Easton Ross and eighth grader Payton Smith.

The Lady Braves would push the lead to 23-0 at the half despite the hard board work by the Hydaburg girls who just could not find a basket.

“In games like these we really just like to focus on executing our plays well,” Hoonah number 11 said. “Our team tends to struggle with boxing out so in games like these we really try and lock down the fundamentals. Tomorrow we need to work on boxing out for sure.”

Hoonah was led by 16 points from Savland, junior Chloe Lane seven, eighth grader Charlie Jack five, Woitte, sophomore Easton Ross and eighth grader Ava Hinchman four each, Campbell and freshmen Jenna Jack and Harlee Brown two each.

The Lady Braves hit 6-11 at the line.

Hydaburg was led by seven points from senior Macy Alander, freshman Lianna Mwarey added six and sophomore Kia Robert two.

“They are having fun,” Hydaburg coach Dorinda Sanderson said. “They are just learning. We just go out and make the best of it. It means a lot for us to be here. We are actually on our last stop on the way home. We have been on the road for 17 days. We played in the Angoon tournament, but they are having fun.”

Hoonah advances to play second-ranked Skagway at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Hydaburg plays an elimination game at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Klawock boys 68, Hoonah boys 31

In the late game Wednesday the Klawock Chieftains jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter with firepower coming past the arch from senior Tanner Smith and freshman Dahani Peel.

Hoonah eighth grader Gabe Contreras hit two buckets off the glass to cut the deficit to 14-8 at the end of the stanza.

Klawock outscored Hoonah 15-6 in the second quarter for a 29-14 lead at the half and were never threatened the rest of the game. Klawock junior Connor Bagby had six points in the stanza while Hoonah sophomore Tucker Kelly hit three shots past the arch but could not close the gap and the Braves trailed 48-27 with eight minutes left in the game.

Klawock outscored Hoonah 20-4 in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good,” Klawock coach Trae Marvin said. “I just wanted to get the guys in here. We knew Hoonah was going to come out scrappy. Just wanted to get the guys in the right head space and get ready for the next game. And get some shots up on these rims, we haven’t played here before. We just need to stay in the right head space and compete until the end.”

Klawock was led by Bagby with 18 points, Smith added 16, sophomore Paul Lindley 12, Peel eight, sophomore Tristin Ryno six, senior Thomas Teal five and junior David Friday five.

The Chieftains hit 7-13 at the free throw line, the Braves 2-4.

Hoonah was led by 19 points from Kelly, Contreras added eight, freshman James Erickson and junior Dashel Huskey two apiece.

“I think we have to get our groove going,” Hoonah coach Joseph Coronell said. “We have to get our offense going and we have to use the next game to push the pace and get back to the style of play that we are used to. I think we got away from that this game but I think we’ll bounce back.”

Klawock advances to play Skagway at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoonah plays an elimination game at 8 p.m. Thursday.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.