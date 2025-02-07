Fred Meyer totem poles get a second chance at life

Lead carver Mick Beasley, left, and carver Fred Fulmer work on a healing totem pole at Harborview Elementary School through the summer of 2016. The totem will be erected at Gastineau Elementary School as a remembrance of the Tlingit graves the school was built on. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire file photo)

Blank posts are seen where the two totem poles once stood at the Fred Meyer main entrance on Feb. 7, 2025. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Blank posts are seen where the two totem poles once stood at the Fred Meyer main entrance on Feb. 7, 2025. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

On Friday morning, shoppers in Juneau noticed the absence of two totem poles that had been at Fred Meyer’s main entrance for approximately 40 years.

Tlingit twin carvers Mick and Rick Beasley created the totem poles. M. Beasley said they were carved at Fred Meyer’s request because the Juneau storefront was the most productive nationally. The brown bear and raven pole were meant to honor Tlingit people, and be welcoming figures.

He said the prevailing winds and the dust from the parking lot have weathered the totem poles. The pole featuring a raven diving into kelp has been “sandblasted” and will need extensive recarving.

Tiffany Sanders, corporate affairs manager for Fred Meyer and QFC Divisions of Kroger, wrote in an email, “As they age, we want to ensure these are properly preserved in our community and will be well cared for by the Goldbelt Heritage Foundation.”

The brothers will have help in the refurbishing process.

M. Beasley said they expect to have a project through the Goldbelt Heritage Foundation. Youth will assist in scraping down the poles, brushing and repainting.

“I want to involve a lot of our Native community, the younger people, and get them in there with their hands working so that they feel like a part of it,” he said. “With a brass brush, scraping the lichen off, getting the dirt down, that’s a perfect project for young people. It will make history for them.”

After the poles are successfully restored, the Beasleys will determine how to repurpose them in Juneau’s community.

“We want to give them a second life,” M. Beasley said.

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356.