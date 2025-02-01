JDHS girls sweep Mt. Edgecumbe on the road

Mount Edgecumbe HIgh School’s Charity Mila (25), a sophomore from Barrow, shoots against strong defense from Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Cambry Lockhart (3) Saturday at the B.J. McGillis Gym. (James Poulson / Daily Sitka Sentinel)

In this file photo Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Cailynn, left, and Kerra Baxter, right, battle for a rebound against Dimond High School. The Baxters led JDHS in scoring this weekend at Mt. Edgecumbe with Cailynn hitting 23 on Friday and Kerra 28 on Saturday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire file photo)

In this file photo Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Cailynn, left, and Kerra Baxter, right, battle for a rebound against Dimond High School. The Baxters led JDHS in scoring this weekend at Mt. Edgecumbe with Cailynn hitting 23 on Friday and Kerra 28 on Saturday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire file photo)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé girls earned two road wins at Mt. Edgecumbe over the weekend with a 71-54 outing on Friday and 69-54 Saturday.

“We played consistent tonight for all four quarters,” JDHS coach Tanya Nizich said of Saturday’s win. “I think we did a good job capitalizing on our fast break situations. I was happy to see this weekend how aggressive we were driving to the basket, and I thought Kerra (Baxter) and Cailynn (Baxter) did a great job with that this series.”

Senior Kerra Baxter led the Crimson Bears with 28 points on Saturday and senior sister Cailynn led with 23 on Friday.

Saturday’s first quarter featured seven points from K. Baxter, a shot past the arch from junior Gwen Nizich, and baskets by senior C. Baxter and sophomore Layla Tokuoka as the Crimson Bears took a 14-9 lead after eight minutes.

JDHS would explode for 25 points in the second quarter behind 10 points from K. Baxter on aggressive drives, seven from G. Nizich and six from C. Baxter in the key, and a basket from sophomore Bergen Erickson as the Crimson Bears went into the half leading 39-19.

“The experience in Sitka was overall very memorable,” JDHS junior Cambry Lockhart said. “As a whole we performed and left this weekend with two wins for our program. We got the chance to execute on the offensive and defensive end some plays that needed work. As we go further on in our season, I think that improvement has been noticed with moving the ball and running our plays thoroughly to get efficient shots. Edgecumbe is a great program which made the games very rewarding to us.”

Mt. Edgecumbe outscored JDHS 35-30 in the second half, but the Crimson Bears led 53-34 to start the final eight minutes and coasted to the win.

K. Baxter had 28, G. Nizich and C. Baxter 14 apiece, Tokuoka six, senior Mary Johnson three, Lockhart and Erickson two apiece.

JDHS hit 8-15 at the charity stripe, MEHS 8-12.

Junior Tahira Akaran led the Braves with 20 points, sophomore Gracelynn Friske 12, senior Brooke Markoff seven, senior Lauren Cedars, Zenaida Andrew and Charity Mila four apiece.

“The games were very fast paced, and we really had to communicate on defense and offensively,” JDHS senior Addison Wilson said. “We learned that we always need to come out with intensity and keep the energy up.”

Friday’s 71-54 win had started the road trip on the right path.

“I thought we did a better job putting some pressure on them and keeping our hands up on defense causing them to turn the ball over,” JDHS coach Nizich said. “We really looked to push the ball and made some very nice passes to our teammates.”

C. Baxter led JDHS with 23 points, Tokuoka 12, G. Nizich 10, K. Baxter 7, freshman Athena Warr six, Lockhart five, senior Addison Wilson three, Erickson three, senior Mary Johnson two.

“I think it was a really good experience and I learned a lot,” JDHS’ Warr said. “Some things like being aggressive on both offense and defense and how playing good defense can lead to more offensive opportunities. Also always boxing out and getting on the floor to get the ball.”

The Crimson Bears hit 4-10 at the charity stripe, The Braves 8-12.

Akaran led MEHS with 17, senior Reagan David 12, Cedars nine, Markoff nine, Friske five, senior Camille Johnson two.

JDHS will host defending state champion Wasilla this coming weekend, Feb. 6-7.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.