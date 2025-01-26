Thunder Mountain Middle School pins Stikine title

Thunder Mountain Middle School eighth grader Jayden Frickey cradles an opponent from Ketchikan during the Stikine Wrestling Championships last weekend in Wrangell. (Photo courtesy TMMS)

Thunder Mountain Middle School seventh grader Andrew Erickson pins an opponent from Klawock during the Stikine Wrestling Championships last weekend in Wrangell. (Photo courtesy TMMS)

The Thunder Mountain Middle School wrestling team pose as champions of the Stikine Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Wrangell. (Photo courtesy TMMS)

Thunder Mountain Middle School grappler Momar Diouf wrestles an opponent from Thorne Bay during the Stikine Wrestling Championships last weekend in Wrangell. (Photo courtesy TMMS)

Thunder Mountain Middle School grappler Momar Diouf wrestles an opponent from Thorne Bay during the Stikine Wrestling Championships last weekend in Wrangell. (Photo courtesy TMMS)

Traveling like conquering hordes of olden days the Thunder Mountain Middle School wrestling team docked in Wrangell with 50 grapplers and claimed the Stikine Wrestling Championships team title over the weekend.

Using the services of Sitka’s Allen Marine to defer the high cost of flight travel the Falcons tethered their wings on boat decks like their ancestors had done for years in Southeast Alaska when transportation offered what locals refer to as the “blue canoes” of the Alaska Marine Highway System.

“The kids loved the boat and it gave us time to relax, learn some landmarks, and see Alaska from a perspective many kids had yet to experience,” TMMS coach Ken Brown said. “We also had ample time to buckle down and do some school work.”

TMMS put 19 wrestlers in the finals and 11 won individual titles.

“The most impressive thing about the kids at the tourney was the maturity I saw from my team leaders,” coach Brown said. “I honestly do not care about wins and losses, I care about growth and becoming better humans. What I saw from the kids put a lump in my throat. I was so proud of them. The kids supported each other, held each other accountable and worked hard together to make sure all kids were included. There were no ‘cool kid’ groups or cliques, there were teammates holding each other up and showing immense class on and off the mat.”

Eighth grade grappler Hendrik Van Kirk used his vast wrestling experience to take the 133-pound title.

“In the finals I tried to stay in control as much as possible,” Van Kirk said. “After a little bit I felt that he was starting to get tired from being on bottom. I started to slowly break him down and then got four near fall points from an arm bar. This set up a nearside cradle that I used to get the pin.”

Van Kirk pinned Blake White (Schoenbar) at 4:51 for the 133-pound title. Classmate Max Montalbo placed sixth in this bracket.

“I enjoyed being with my team and my coaches,” Van Kirk said. “Coach Brown and coach Hass have been awesome. They are great coaches that always give above and beyond to all wrestlers.”

Eighth grader Carter Day continues to be a team leader for the Falcons. Day used his third-place finish at last season’s Tanana State Championships to learn and grow. Day had pinned his way into the Tanana quarterfinals last year before losing to eventual champion Shane Ostemiller of Colony. On Saturday Day won the 141-pound championship in Wrangell.

“I took my loss in the quarterfinals last year against Shane as motivation to get stronger and I ended up bulking up a couple brackets,” Day said. “That loss motivated me because that was my only loss of the season, and motivated me to go back and try to win at Tanana later this year.”

At 141 pounds Day won by 18-3 tech fall in Wrangell over Zander Bartlett (Stikine). Classmate Camden Huff placed fourth here and classmate John Croasman fifth.

“It was a great feeling, especially because it is a heavier bracket,” Day said. “The most I have been in the past is 127. So knowing I can compete every year against better competition feels really good.”

Day noted he scored with takedowns and near falls.

“I would say my offense is pretty good,” he said. “I haven’t been really much of a shooter in the past, but I started practicing a lot of my shots this year so I could score easier. I have learned to never get cocky and to stay focused on the next match.”

Day said the trip to Wrangell, “was a long boat ride so mostly just slept through it, but I could also think of game plans and just get mentally ready and prepared for the tournament…It feels really good knowing that people look at me as a leader and can take away from the stuff that I do.”

In the 92-pound “A” bracket — some weights had another division due to the large number of wrestlers — TMMS seventh grader Logan Sivertsen won by 18-0 tech fall over Schoenbar’s Molloy Hoffman. TMMS seventh grader Tanner Freebury, a first-year wrestler, also grappled here and placed seventh.

Coach Brown said the quote of the tourney came from Freebury who, “Got beat rather quickly in his first match and came back to me smiling. He asked ‘Coach, do I have another match?’ I said ‘Yes, at least three more.’ He responded with ‘Three more chances to try!’ That quote sums up the philosophy of our program…just try your best.”

At 92 pounds Karl Lindley (Craig) pinned Wesley Paulson (Schoenbar) at 4:17. TMMS eighth grader Avery Nichols placed fifth here, winning by 22-7 tech fall over Cameron Caskey (Schoenbar), and Murphy Sheehan placed eighth.

In the 115-pound A bracket TMMS seventh grader Andrew Erickson won by 8-1 decision over Rylan Jones (Schoenbar). TMMS seventh-grader Gavin Tobacco also wrestled here and placed eighth.

At 115 pounds TMMS eighth grader Jack Pegues won by disqualification over classmate Matthew Shockley for the title. TMMS classmate William Hullson also wrestled here placing fifth by pinning Quinton Davies (Stikine) at 2:40.

At 119 pounds TMMS eighth grader Landon Hill pinned Tristan Dolan (SISD) at 2:00. Classmate Andrew Koverdon placed fourth in this bracket.

In the girls 127-pound division TMMS seventh grader Ngai Kivalu won by 16-1 tech fall over Juliana Ashcraft (Schoenbar). TMMS’ Roxy Vetrano placed seventh here.

In the 149-pound division TMMS seventh grader Cole Whiting pinned Aiden Jones (Schoenbar) at 0:28 for the title. TMMS eighth grader Byron Jack placed fifth, pinning Emmett Sallenback (Mitkof) at 4:12, and TMMS’ Aaro Eckeron seventh by pinning Christopher Bremner (Schoenbar) at 0:51.

First-year wrestler Barron Marexo made it to the heavyweight 276-pound finals where he lost by fall to teammate Braedon Lee Antrim in the second period. Seventh grader Tyson Foster placed fourth here.

“It was hard wrestling my teammate in the final and nerve wracking,” Marexo said. “During practice me and him always partner up so I was used to wrestling him. I tried to take him down, but he did first and from there I couldn’t get up until after first period. During second period I was on top and tried to break him down, but he got up and got me down, then pinned me. A lesson I learned is to lift more weights because he is stronger. This is my first tournament so everything was a fun experience and I am looking forward to future tournaments. The trip was fun overall — on the boat I had a fun time with friends and coaches.”

In the 99-pound girls bracket TMMS seventh grader Leighton Hall pinned Jenna Meissner (Stikine) at 2:45 for the title. Eighth grader Fiona McFarlin pinned Saylor Welch (Stikine) at 0:13 for third place.

In the girls-115 pound bracket TMMS eighth grader Adriana Blanton pinned Kenon Williams (Metlakatla) at 1:37 for the title. TMMS seventh grader Amelia Ryder won by 3-0 decision over Claire Rooney (Stikine) for third place.

In the girls 149-pound division TMMS swept the top three spots. Seventh grader Hailey Ondreyka pinned eighth grader Aurora Lee at 2:48 for the title. Eighth grader Kaydence Osburne pinned Kylie Wilte (Ketchikan Charter School) at 4:31 for third place.

Lee, another first-year wrestler, said, “During the the final match against my teammate I knew it was gonna be a tuff but memorable match knowing she had more experience and was more in the know of what to do. I worked hard on trying to use a snap down to get out of our tie up and take the first shot…The biggest lesson I learned on the trip was it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about knowing how hard you fought and what you put into it determines your win or loss. I will be trying to keep up that mentality moving forward…The most enjoyable thing for me about this trip was the connections I made with my coaches and teammates knowing they where always cheering me on and supporting me no matter the outcome.”

At 123 pounds TMMS eighth grader Hania Richey placed second, losing by fall to Marshall Kufner (Schoenbar) at 4:39. TMMS seventh grader Sean Smack placed third in this division.

At 211 pounds TMMS eighth grader Tate Whitely lost by fall to Everett Edens (Stikine) at 1:40 for the title. Classmate Koltin Vick placed fourth and seventh grader Quintin Stiles sixth.

In the girls 106-pound bracket TMMS seventh grader Minali Reid placed second, losing by fall to Nina Loriel Zapanta (Schoenbar) at 4:51.

In the girls 175-pound division TMMS eighth grader Phoebie Martin placed second, losing by pin to Eva Clark (Craig) at 1:54.

“I am just proud of the kids, so many did so well it is hard to pick out the one that stood out the most,” coach Brown said. “I think that is because I have strong leaders on my team who are genuinely good kids. Landon Hill, Hendrik Van Kirk, Fiona Mcfarlin and Ciara Dutton helped keep the team positive and served as excellent examples of how a student athlete should conduct themselves.”

In other action, at 78 pounds, Sophia Haseltine (Craig) won by 13-3 major decision over teammate Ezekiel Jenkins.

At 99 pounds Charlie Robert (Klawock) pinned Ryder Ritchie (Stikine) at 3:27. TMMS eighth grader Jayden Frickey placed fourth, losing by fall to Allen Trimmer (Craig) at 2:30.

At 106 pounds Alex Trimmer (Craig) won by 15-3 major decision over Jude Johnson (Stikine). In the third-place match TMMS’ Momar Diouf pinned Weylan Aero (SISD) at 1:47.

At 127 pounds Cody Arntzen (Schoenbar) won by 6-1 decision over teammate Forrest Eide. TMMS seventh grader Bo Regard placed fourth here and eighth grader Luke Darbonne fifth.

At 175 pounds Tommy Rorh-Wickman (Stikine) pinned Bently Marsden (Metlakatla) at 2:23. TMMS eighth grader Hunter Woods placed fourth here, seventh grader Koji Rank sixth and seventh grader James Revey eighth.

In the girls 133-pound division Kendall Hamilton (Schoenbar) won by 8-7 decision over Clara Carney (Stikine). TMMS eighth grader Ciara Dutton took third here pinning Alli Demmert (Klawock) at 2:13.

In the girls 211-pound division Paper Beasley (KCS) pinned Arabella Nore (Stikine) at 0:59 for the title. TMMS eighth grader Kendall Mulkey placed third here.

In the girls 92-pound bracket Nora Lovell (SISD) won by 12-5 decision over Mariah Carney (Stikine) for the title.

In the girls 111-pound division Kyrene Harney (Schoenbar) pinned Jaqueline Fairbanks (Klawock) at 4:43 for the title.

In the girls 119-pound division Jayla Edenshaw (Klawock) pinned Elizabeth Olsen (Metlakatla) at 1:20 for the title.

“The atmosphere at the tourney was epic,” coach Brown said. “Chris Heideman is the best tourney director in the state of Alaska hands down. The matches flowed by smoothly with very little delay, and the kids learned and had fun. Coach Carney, and the rest of the Wrangell community and school, were very welcoming and put on an amazing tourney. It was top notch.”

Brown also said TMMS coaches Gideon Monette, Jason Hass, Joardan Savland, Pete Hulson and Brady Frickey, “Did an outstanding job of guiding and supporting as well. Alex Marx-Beierly and Darren Foster were two high school wrestlers that help in practice and serve as outstanding examples to these young wrestlers. They also helped immensely with helping kids get to the mat and keeping the wrestlers ready to roll. Just two outstanding young men and I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”

Team Scoring:

1. TMMS Falcons 422 (50 grapplers); 2. Schoenbar Knights 296 (33 grapplers); 3. Stikine Wolves 225 (22 grapplers); 4. Craig Panthers 169.5 (15 grapplers); 5. Metlakatla Braves 117 (9 grapplers); 6. Klawock 101 (8 grapplers); 7. SISD 73.5 (8 grapplers); 8. Mitkof Vikings 72 (11 grapplers); 9. Ketchikan Charter School 68 (11 grapplers).

The team will travel by Allen Marine to Sitka this weekend. Brown described how last weekend’s trip came about.

“Travel within Southeast is a pain in the butt,” he said. “We didn’t have a ferry, Alaska Air was sold out and Seaplanes were too expensive. We needed to get 50 kids to Wrangell so I called Allen Marine. Allen Marine couldn’t help us so I turned to Goldbelt. Goldbelt agreed to take us on their Catamaran boat for 20K plus change. Then four days before we left, the Goldbelt boat had some structure issues and they had to cancel. Luckily Allen Marine agreed to step in at the quoted cost from Goldbelt and we were off. Each kid raised up to $400 to pay for this trip and another to Sitka.”

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.