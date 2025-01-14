U.S. Army delivers historic apology for 1869 Wrangell bombardment; three of seven clans accept

Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commander of the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, apologized in Wrangell last Saturday for the Army’s 1869 bombardment of the Native village of Ḵaachx̱aana.áakʼw. (Sam Pausman / Wrangell Sentinel)

Esther Aaltséen Reese (left) stands beside Mike Aak’wtaatseen Hoyt (center) and Katherine George-Byrd outside the post office last Saturday, the final stop on the walking tour before the Army’s apology for its 1869 bombardment of the Native village. The post office now stands where the U.S. Army fort was once located. (Sam Pausman / Wrangell Sentinel)

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (right) listens to Katherine George-Byrd ahead of Saturday’s bombardment apology ceremony. George-Byrd, a Kiks’adi clan mother, talked to the senator about the at.óow on the table before them. At.óow are clan items that provide a connection between current clan members and their ancestors. (Sam Pausman / Wrangell Sentinel)

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (right) listens to Katherine George-Byrd ahead of Saturday’s bombardment apology ceremony. George-Byrd, a Kiks’adi clan mother, talked to the senator about the at.óow on the table before them. At.óow are clan items that provide a connection between current clan members and their ancestors. (Sam Pausman / Wrangell Sentinel)

This story has been corrected to note the apology was offered to seven clans, not six.

As voices became hushed and the crowd waited for the ceremony to begin, a toddler mumbled an inaudible question to their mother. Amid a sea of people packed into Wrangell’s Nolan Center, the woman’s response was clear and without question.

“The Army killed our people here,” she said, “and now they’re going to say sorry.”

The U.S. Army apologized for the 1869 bombardment of the Tlingit village called Ḵaachx̱aana.áakʼw at a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 11, in Wrangell. Of the seven Tlingit clans that received the apology, four accepted it, while the remaining three did not.

“The U.S. Army … apologies to all the Tlingit people for the pain and suffering and generational trauma inflicted by the 1869 bombardment of Ḵaachx̱aana.áakʼw, and regrets the long delay in issuing this formal apology, and commits to fostering a positive relationship with all Tlingit peoples for the benefit of current and future generations,” Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert said to the clan leaders standing behind him at the Nolan Center.

See also: U.S. Navy apologizes for bombardments in Kake and Angoon

The Taalk̲weidí, Khaach.ádi, Kayaashkeiditaan and Sik’nax̲.ádi clans accepted the general’s apology.

“We accept your apology, but there is more to go,” Cindy DeWitt said, speaking on behalf of the Khaach.ádi. “Because this apology was a long time coming. It’s unfinished business but we accept your apology.”

The Teehítaan, Kiks’adi and Naanya.aayí clans did not accept the Army’s apology, with many citing the need for further reparations before feeling they are able to fully move forward with the federal government. Clan Mother Lu Knapp explained the Naanya.aayí’s decision.

“This is the first step in a long road of reparations that we will receive from the Army and the government. We just thank you for everything you’ve done up until this point,” she said.

The apology occurred at the end of a day which was packed with ceremony.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the programming commenced with a processional walk from the harbor site of Petro Marine Services (the site where the Taalk̲weidí clan houses once stood) all the way to the post office (the site of the U.S. Army fort that fired upon the Tlingit village).

There were eight stops on the tour, with each an opportunity for the different clans to commemorate the moment with songs, speeches and ceremony. The crowd grew as the processional continued down Front Street. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and the Army delegation participated in this portion of the event as well.

The walk was organized to retrace the steps of Shx’atoo, the Tlingit man who ended the bombardment by turning himself in.

After Shx’atoo’s two sons were killed by U.S. soldiers on Christmas 1869, he sought retribution and killed Leon Smith, a former Confederate soldier turned business owner in Wrangell. Smith’s killing was in line with the balance-based ideology of Tlingit law, but the Army did not understand this, and they bombarded the Tlingit village until Shx’atoo turned himself in.

Before he paddled across the bay, though, Shx’atoo visited the different clan houses and said his goodbyes to friends and family. His steps were retraced by the large crowd on Saturday.

Once at the post office, Mike Aak’wtaatseen Hoyt spoke to the crowd.

“I want you to turn around and imagine him paddling across (the water) and turning himself in here,” he said.

In the somber moments that followed, Hoyt described the last moments of Shx’atoo’s life and even played a recording of the song he sang in the minutes before his death. The song was recorded by William Tamaree, a Tlingit man who was a key eyewitness to the bombardment.

Hoyt also noted that the method of Shx’atoo’s death was itself selfless. Instead of waiting for the Army to pull the planks out from underneath the gallows, the Tlingit man jumped off the scaffolding himself. For, if he was hanged by members of the Army, Tlingit law would require recourse: a life for a life. By taking the action himself, Shx’atoo ensured peace for Ḵaachx̱aana.áakʼw.

From there, the ceremony moved indoors to the Nolan Center. Virginia Xwaanlein Oliver opened the event with a prayer. Wrangell Cooperative Association Tribal Administrator Esther Aaltséen Reese delivered opening remarks alongside Hoyt and Richard Tashee Rinehart. The general, who had flown in from Anchorage, then requested permission to enter the land. Once allowed, he joined the ceremony alongside other Army officials.

After a quick break for lunch and clan introductions, Murkowski — donning a raven house clan hat — delivered her remarks to the no-longer-hungry crowd.

“I am home,” said the senator, who attended elementary school in Wrangell when her father ran the bank in town in the 1960s. She went on to acknowledge the importance of the Army’s apology.

“There have been wrongs that have happened in our history. … When we fail, when we stumble, when we do atrocities as happened with the bombardment, it is only right, it is only fitting, it is only just that there is apology that come,” Murkowski said.

Several others spoke after Murkowski. Historian Ronan Rooney spoke briefly, followed by remarks from Rosita Kaaháni Worl, the president of Sealaska Heritage Institute. Julie Fate Sullivan spoke on behalf of her husband, Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, and then finally the general introduced himself. Hilbert received the only standing ovation of the day.

After some further historical context from Hoyt and Sealaska Corp. board chair Richard Tashee Rinehart, and some updates about the future of WCA from Reese, the raven and eagle/wolf clans each sung a cry song before the Army’s apology.

“Some of the most beautiful songs are cry songs,” Kevin Callahan, a Naanya.aayí clan leader said. “But they’re songs you don’t hear (often) because they’re so heavy.”

After the cry songs, Hilbert delivered the official apology.

“It is from the Department of the Army, and it might read rather formal,” he said. “I assure you it was written by human beings, human beings with hearts, human beings with feelings, and human beings with sincerity.”

Clan leaders were then given a chance to address the general directly, though each clan took a slightly different approach to their response. Reinhart, speaking on behalf of the Kiks’adi, encouraged all members of the clan to stand beside him at the podium. In front of the podium, he stationed three military veterans holding clan battle helmets. The Kiks’adi did not accept the apology.

“Wrangell tribal members are considered a landless corporation,” Reinhart said. “We never received our village land. I know it’s not for the Army to do that, but it is for the U.S. government to do.”

John Martin, speaking on behalf of the Sik’nax̲.ádi, was straightforward in the delivering the clan’s response.

“We accept the apology and are ready to go to work. Gunalchéesh (thank you),” he said.

After each clan had spoken, Hilbert walked back to the podium. But instead of facing the audience, he turned around and faced each clan leader directly. Though he read the Army’s official apology from prepared remarks, this time he spoke freely.

“Stepping off the airplane, we were welcomed with a welcome song from both sides (raven and eagle/wolf) and that was not expected. You allowed us to participate fully in the ceremony we’ve done today; that was not expected. You welcomed us in graciously. … From all of us to you, gunalchéesh for the way you’ve welcomed us here, for hearing the apology and for your heartfelt responses.”

• This story originally appeared in the Wrangell Sentinel.