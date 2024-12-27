Capital City Classic, Day 2: Federal Way wins against Cordova

Cordova senior Thomas Nothstine (20) saves a ball against Federal Way sophomore Julian Barrett in the Wolverines 64-31 loss to the Eagles during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Swipe or click to see more

Federal Way senior Saxon Niles (15) and senior Angelo Williams (2) trap Cordova senior Chiko Jacob (24) in the Eagles 64-31 win over the Wolverines during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Swipe or click to see more

Federal Way senior Brayden McVey (4) scores past Cordova senior John Itliong (1) and junior Blake Bailey (2) in the Eagles 64-31 win over the Wolverines during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Swipe or click to see more

Federal Way senior Jacob Hurskin (10) scores over Cordova senior John Itliong (1) in the Eagles 64-31 win over the Wolverines during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Swipe or click to see more

Federal Way senior Jacob Hurskin (10) scores over Cordova senior John Itliong (1) in the Eagles 64-31 win over the Wolverines during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Swipe or click to see more

Federal Way won their second game in a row in the George Houston Capital City Classic defeating Cordova 64-31 on Saturday in the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé GH Gymnasium in Juneau.

While Cordova Wolverines senior Chiko Jacob scored the first point of the game on a pregame violation that also saw the Wolverines get ball possession the first half belonged to the Federal Way Eagles.

Federal Way used a full-court zone press to run off 22 unanswered points including eight from senior Brayden McVey, six from senior Angelo Williams and a total of six steals.

CAPITAL CITY CLASSIC COVERAGE:

Day 1: Chugiak girls run past Kenai | Federal Way gets past Soldotna 63-40 | 4A Crimson Bears girls topple 1A Chieftains | JDHS boys beat Cordova

Day 2: Chugiak girls defeat Klawock

Jacob would hit Cordova’s first field goal with just over a minute remaining in the stanza and senior John Itliong added a score, but Federal Way senior Saxon Niles made it 24-5 as the quarter ended.

“It is a communication thing for us,” Niles said. “If we don’t communicate with positivity then it is going to be bad for us so we just have to make sure we are positive to each other and with each other.”

Niles anchors the press as well and while the 6’7” wing can dominate in the key offensively he prides himself on defense.

“I just take pride on defense,” he said. “That is what I have always been coached, to play defense first…Get our stops on defense first and it will carry over into the offense.”

Cordova would get more looks as they grew accustomed to the pressing defense, but Federal Way continued to score on their possessions as well.

Federal Way had an 8-3 run to open the second quarter for a 32-8 lead. Three-point shots from Cordova senior Noah Pearson, an inside shot from senior Noah Pearson and an old-fashioned three-point play by junior Blake Bailey provided the Wolverines scoring as floor general Jacob kept them in a positive flow.

“I just try to be a good leader as a senior,” Jacob said. “I have always been taught to motivate teammates even if we are not doing our best or we are overmatched, just keep trying to motivate my teammates.”

Federal Way found shots from McVey, Niles, senior Jacob Hurskin and sophomore Julian Barrett and led at the half 40-19.

The Eagles had three steals to open the third quarter and were up 48-19 as senior Geron White stole the ball twice and scored, McVey scored on a drive and Hurskin on a turnaround jumper in the key.

The Wolverines first points of the second half came on free throws by Jacob and the quarter ended on a Federal Way 10-5 run highlighted by a Niles dunk for the 58-27 lead.

While the fast-paced play continued in the final eight minutes the scoring dropped off as Federal Way was limited to six points and Cordova three.

White led Federal Way with 14 points, McVey and Niles added 12 apiece, Hurskin and Williams nine apiece, sophomore Erick Turner five and Barrett three.

The Eagles hit 4-11 from the charity stripe, the Wolverines 8-11.

Jacob led Cordova with nine points, Pearson and senior Thomas Nothstine seven apiece, Ituong five and Bailey three.

Federal Way will next play JDHS on Sunday at 7 p.m. and Cordova faces Soldotna at 3 p.m.

Federal Way had defeated Soldotna 63-40 on Friday. Cordova lost to JDHS 62-39 on Friday.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stople@juneauempire.com.