Capital City Classic, Day 2: Chugiak girls defeat Klawock

Chugiak freshman Kaitlyn Farr (3) scores against Klawock in the Mustangs 45-25 win over the Chieftains during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Chugiak freshman Kaitlyn Farr (3) scores against Klawock eighth grader Jayla Edenshaw (11) and junior Taylor White (24) in the Mustangs 45-25 win over the Chieftains during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Chugiak sophomore Natalie Horn (23) goes up for a layup ahead of Klawock senior Lea Armour (23) and eighth grader Alli Demmert (30) in the Mustangs 45-25 win over the Chieftains during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Chugiak senior Emily Desmond secures a rebound as Klawock senior Kaiya Marvin (12) and junior Taylor White (24) go for the ball in the Mustangs 45-25 win over the Chieftains during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. Chugiak freshman Kaitylyn Farr (3) and Klawock eighth grader Jayla Edenshaw and senior Lea Armour look on. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Chugiak senior Emily Desmond secures a rebound as Klawock senior Kaiya Marvin (12) and junior Taylor White (24) go for the ball in the Mustangs 45-25 win over the Chieftains during Saturday action at the George Houston Capital City Classic in Juneau. Chugiak freshman Kaitylyn Farr (3) and Klawock eighth grader Jayla Edenshaw and senior Lea Armour look on.(Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Chugiak won their second game in a row at the George Houston Capital City Classic, defeating Southeast’s Klawock 45-25 Saturday inside the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé GH Gymnasium.

The 4A Mustangs had their hands full in the first half against the 1A Chieftains as the teams left the floor after eight minutes knotted at 5-5.

Chugiak sophomore Natalie Horn and freshman Kaitlyn Farr provided the Mustangs punch, while Klawock senior Kaiya Marvin had two blocks in the stanza and classmate Lea Armour handled the ball against some tough man-to-man coverage.

“Even though we are kind of getting behind in scoring we are still trying our best, and we are pushing and playing like it is still a close game,” Klawock’s Armour said. “Even though it is not a close game I feel like we are trying our hardest, trying to get better each time…Our younger teammates are learning. They are still trying and putting all their effort into it. As long as they are trying there is really nothing to be mad about. I am just glad that they are being aggressive and putting all their effort out there.”

CAPITAL CITY CLASSIC COVERAGE:

Day 1: Chugiak girls run past Kenai | Federal Way gets past Soldotna 63-40 | 4A Crimson Bears girls topple 1A Chieftains | JDHS boys beat Cordova

Chugiak senior Emily Desmond scored the first two free throws of the second quarter for a 7-5 lead, but Klawock freshman AnaRose Peratrovich and Armour scored for a 9-7 advantage.

Chugiak would go on a 13-0 run to end the half including a steal by junior Petra Knox that led to a free throw by sophomore Oliva Poteet, a rebound by Farr that resulted in a three by Knox and a steal by Farr with time running out that she scored full court at the buzzer for a 20-9 lead at the break.

Chugiak continued that run in the second half despite Klawock’s Armour and Marvin helping the Chieftains stay mentally in the game.

Chugiak matched every Klawock score plus a few more. When Klawock’s Armour notched a pair of free throws Chugiak had three scoring steals in a row by Potent, Farr and Desmond for a 33-12 advantage. Desmond also pulled down four rebounds in the stanza.

“It was really exciting to pressure a team like that and get up on them really quickly,” Chugiak’s Desmond said. “We were struggling in the first half but got it back in the second and it was really fun…I have found out that I can trust my teammates to do anything.”

When Klawock’s Marvin scored inside and Armour hit from past the arch Chugiak’s Farr hit from deep then had a blocked shot that she took full court for a layup and a 40-17 lead.

Klawock’s Armour ended the quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play as she was fouled on a scoring drive and hit the free throw to close to 40-20 after three quarters.

The two teams would play even in the final eight minutes as rosters subbed in an out. Chugiak’s Desmond hit inside and Horn from distance for the Mustangs’ final total of 45 and Klawock answered with Edenshaw hitting inside and Marvin from distance for the Chieftains final total of 25.

Farr led Chugiak with 15 points, Desmond added eight, Knox and Horn seven apiece, Potent and sophomore Ronnie Garrett three apiece and junior Shelby Strange two.

The Mustangs hit 4-8 from the charity stripe, the Chieftains 7-13.

Armour led Klawock with nine points, Marvin added eight, Edenshaw four, Peratrovich and junior Taylor White two apiece.

Chugiak had defeated Kenai 43-34 on Friday. Klawock had lost to JDHS 71-21 on Friday.

Chugiak will play JDHS on Sunday and Klawock faces Kenai.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stople@juneauempire.com.