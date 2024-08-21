Juneau Huskies enter first home game of season with key players who are stronger, faster and more confident

The Juneau Huskies sprint at the end of practice trying to beat Jayden Johnson, senior wide receiver and defensive back for the team, who is known for his speed. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Juneau Huskies players face off against each other during practice Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s game against Service High School at Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Juneau Huskies players face off against each other during practice Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s game against Service High School at Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

“I want to show the state that we’re not the same team from last year and that we’ve really improved as a group,” Hayden Aube, senior linebacker and running back for the Juneau Huskies, said during practice on Tuesday.

The Juneau Huskies football team is competing against the Cougars from Anchorage’s Service High School in its first home game Saturday at Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park. The team is hoping to rebound from last season when it finished 1-8. The Huskies junior varsity team plays at noon and the varsity team plays at 3 p.m.

“It’s our first home game this season,” Jayden Johnson, senior wide receiver and defensive back for the team, said. “Trying to get the crowd all hyped and get them excited for the season.”

Johnson was the first team all-statewide receiver and defensive back last year. Last week in the Huskies’ road opener against East Anchorage, Johnson had an 80-yard touchdown that placed his team on the board. He said his strength is his speed.

Head Coach Rich Sjoroos said his key players are physically stronger, faster and more confident than last season. He said while their team may be undersized, they can use their speed to their advantage.

He said having another year to bond together has kicked them off to a great start. Sjoroos said new players have also emerged who give the team more depth. All around, he said he has a good, coachable group who is eager to learn and improve every day.

And while other Juneau sports teams are adjusting to merging, the Juneau Huskies combined forces six years ago. Sjoroos said he hopes their team can set an example.

“Chemistry is an important thing,” he said. “I think you just gotta come together as a group and put aside any differences that you have, and just kind of find that you’re playing for the fun of the sport and the enjoyment of the game.”

Sjoroos said he has always tried to have a system that fits the kids, rather than the kids fitting into a system. It’s his 31st year coaching in Juneau.

“This year, having a player like Jayden, you definitely want to try and do things to get the ball in his hands and space where he can do positive things,” he said. “I think last year he had 12 touchdowns over 50 yards. So you just want to kind of build on that. Then defensively, we have a really strong run defense. We just want to keep that intact, but continue to work on other areas to keep guys in a spot to be successful.”

Sjoroos said his Huskies match up well against Service. He shared what he observed from watching their games in preparation for Saturday.

“They prepare really well,” he said. “They’re going to take advantage of any mistakes you make. And so I think that we just really need to have good communication, have people in the right spot, and just kind of have the whole field accounted for, because if you don’t they’re going to find that open spot and make you pay.”

The Huskies practiced anticipating Service’s moves on Tuesday to improve both their defense and offense.

“Being more controlled and more conscious of what we’re actually doing out there on the field,” Caleb Ziegenfuss, senior quarterback and linebacker, said. “I think our first game was more of a practice run. I definitely think we know everything we’re doing. We’re all pretty confident now. I think we’ll do fine.”

The Huskies have 45 players on their team this year and they are looking to recruit more.

“We really need people to come out in this town, especially since we’re the capital,” Sage Schultz, senior wide receiver and defensive back, said. “It’s one of the best team sports out there that it requires everybody on the field to be able to be successful.”

His coach echoed his love for the sport.

“To me, it’s the most unique team sport because every body type can be successful in football — big guys, smaller guys, fast guys, slower,” Sjoroos said. “There’s just so many different specialized roles that you can do in football that maybe other team sports don’t have as diverse roles.”

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356.